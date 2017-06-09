Legal Ease, June 9
Potholes
Welcome to pothole season. You are driving your ATV or automobile as slowly and carefully as you can but… BANG! It sounds like you ran over a land mine.
But you didn’t.
You hit a pothole.
The weather in Nunavut pretty well guarantees we are going to have problems with the roads. There will be potholes. Aside from trying to avoid potholes while driving, there’s not much you can do about potholes.
The damage that can result from hitting a pothole, especially at speed, can be significant. A single impact can destroy a tire and damage a rim.
Tires can burst or get a leak which will eventually lead to a blow out. Tire rims are often made out of aluminum which tends to bend easier than steel. The damage can be thousands of dollars, in a bad case.
Obviously driving fast is a bad idea. And sometimes damage from potholes is really the driver’s fault for just ignoring the road conditions. You have to be careful on a bad road.
That said, it is possible to make a claim against the community maintaining the bad road in certain, very limited, circumstances.
For a damage claim to be considered you have to show the road was not up to minimum maintenance standards.
Those minimum maintenance levels differ by type of road; most of the roads in Nunavut are fairly basic but that does not mean giant pot holes are areas where the road has collapsed are acceptable.
A road that is used a lot and is a center of the community should be maintained with greater care than a seldom used road leading out to the land.
That said, a public road must be passable and there is a duty to make sure the roads are actually roads and can be used for ordinary traffic.
Beyond fulfilling minimum standards, any claim will require that the municipality knew or ought to have known of the problem and failed to take reasonable steps to fix the problem.
If part of a road washes away unexpectedly one night, it’s not reasonable to hold a hamlet responsible the next day. But if the washed out road is not dealt with even though everyone knows about it, then there may be liability.
One mayor in Nunavut has recently tweeted about the poor state of roads in that mayor’s community—clearly that community has knowledge of the problem.
Obviously it is difficult to make a claim for pothole damage. But it’s not impossible where the community does not address the issue promptly and properly.
James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.
reminds me of the predivision days when my car was busted to bits and i drove a scootir all over town . i could drive anywhere in that little thing with my old dog ronald who rode in the basket . it was all well and good untill i drove into a telephone poll and tore up my good sunday shirt . my wife hasnt allowed me to drive it ever since
Get your chequebook out, City of Iqaluit, or else take care of your roads. One of the two. This is the last time I’m putting up with this nonsense. The “road” to Apex is a joke, and it’s been awful since the snow melted. They finally smoothed it out properly the day before it rained, after sitting in that condition for weeks. Find the funds. The idea the mayor mentioned - getting the money from developers to help cover the cost of road damage is a good step.
Why can’t the City re-pave the road to Apex? they keep spending money on smoothing it down or filling the holes with sand it’s pathetic. Why waste money when this can be a one time payment and last longer then snad in holes that get washed away from rain. Everyone knows that the road is bad and why isnt anything being done?