COMMENTARY: Nunavut

Legal Ease, Feb. 8

Freedom of Religion

JAMES MORTON

February 08, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Freedom of religion is one Canada’s fundamental freedoms. All Canadians are entitled to practice any religion, or no religion at all, without any interference by government.

What’s more, a person’s right freely to practice their religion must not be impeded by others—human rights codes across Canada make sure that religious-based discrimination is not allowed.

Of course, religious prejudice does exist, but the Canadian way is to treat all faiths equally and with respect. Laws can help in battling discrimination but the best way to end bigotry is to behave in our daily life with respect and fairness to all people of all backgrounds.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states:

Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms:

• freedom of conscience and religion.

Canadians have a constitutional protection for freedom of religion. This means that the supreme law of Canada recognizes freedom of religion as a central part of Canadian society.

That freedom is not, of course, absolute.

A religion that held child sacrifice was necessary would not be allowed to kill children regardless of the constitution. Freedom of religion may be limited if the limit is a reasonable one consistent with a free and democratic society.

But limits must be reasonable and necessary. A requirement, for example, that religious head covers must be removed in court would not be necessary.

While respect for the Court is important, a genuine religious belief that the head must be covered trumps the need to be deferential to a judge.

As mentioned, discrimination on the basis of religion is prohibited by human rights codes. Indeed the first code in Canada, from Ontario, was designed expressly to prohibit discrimination against religious minorities—then mainly Catholics and Jews.

Of course, deciding what is a religious practice that is entitled to protection may not be obvious.

The Supreme Court of Canada provided a two-pronged test to determine a freedom of religion claim: first, a demonstration of practice or a belief having a nexus with religion. Second, the person has to be sincere in their belief.

The court is not to inquire as to what the orthodox view in the faith holds—the court is not to become a religious scholar.

All the court does is see if the practice is connected to religion and is believed genuinely to be part of the faith. If so then the practice is protected and cannot be curtailed except by an otherwise reasonable limit.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.