Lease fight threatens Nunavut college’s plan for Hotel Arctic
“At this late date, it will be impossible for NAC to obtain sufficient classroom, office and cafeteria space”
When Inuit-owned Qikiqtaaluk Properties bought Iqaluit’s now-closed Hotel Arctic last month, their goal was to lease the building to Nunavut Arctic College for use as a student residence, with classroom space and a student cafeteria, newly filed court affidavits confirm.
But an ongoing squabble with the Waters’ Edge Steak and Seafood restaurant, which operated under an arrangement with the previous owner, threatens construction deadlines.
And it could “irremediably compromise” the Inuit birthright subsidiary’s yet-to-be-signed agreement with NAC, which would allow the college to operate in the building, Qikiqtaaluk Properties said in court documents filed Aug. 18.
Qikiqtaaluk Properties is a subsidiary of Qikiqtaaluk Corp., the Inuit-owned birthright firm for the Qikiqtani region.
A judge granted the Waters’ Edge restaurant a temporary stay on Aug. 10 that allows the business to continue operating until the end of September, as part of an ongoing appeal against a court decision that found their lease expired Aug. 30.
Sisters Kim and Donna Waters, owners of the restaurant and its adjacent Kickin’ Caribou Pub, say their lease with the hotel’s former owner, Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, allows them to continue operating in the hotel until 2023.
Qikiqtaaluk Properties bought the hotel from Northview at the end of July for $14.9 million, on the condition that the restaurant would vacate the hotel before the NAC school year starts on Sept. 5.
“I do verily believe that NAC is very concerned with the possibility of not having enough programming space to meet their obligations to their students and the negative impact on those students if [Qikiqtaaluk Properties] is unable to provide the full programming,” the Qikiqtaaluk Corp.’s director of project development and partnerships, Sheldon Nimchuk, said in an affidavit.
“Leases have yet to be signed,” Nimchuk added, and said the Government of Nunavut could “at any time” deem Qikiqtaaluk Properties to be non-responsive in a pair of awarded contracts to provide space to the college.
Nimchuk added that Qikiqtaaluk Properties “fully anticipates” that its lease with NAC for student residences at the building will be “finalized shortly.”
In another affidavit, NAC President Joe Kunuk said construction delays would hurt the operation of the college’s new law school, which was expected to operate within the Hotel Arctic building, as well as other programs.
“At this late date, it will be impossible for NAC to obtain sufficient classroom, office and cafeteria space for its full roster of 2017-18 programs,” Kunuk said.
He explained that the NAC is already short of space because of the closure of the Ukkivik student residence and the continuing expansion and renovation work at the college’s Nunatta Campus in Iqaluit.
“Existing non-law programs scheduled to begin at Nunatta Campus may have to be cancelled to free up additional classroom space for the law program,” Kunuk said.
The cancellation of programs on short notice could have dire consequences for many students expecting to start classes in a few short weeks.
Those students may have left jobs or are travelling to Iqaluit from elsewhere in the territory, Kunuk said in his affidavit.
Construction in the hotel has already started, Nimchuk said in his affidavit, with builders working around the restaurant, which has been contained within an untouched wing of the hotel’s main floor.
Rooms on the hotel’s upper level are being modified into bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, with classroom and office space planned for the main level, as well an in-house cafeteria for students.
The area occupied by the restaurant was to be repurposed into a classroom, meeting room and cafeteria.
Kunuk said the continued operation of a bar on an NAC campus would be a violation of college policies against possessing or consuming alcohol.
“The presence of potentially inebriated people who are neither students nor staff of NAC, in close proximity to the sleeping and living quarters of students, would, in my opinion, expose students to the risk of harm, and expose NAC to liability,” Kunuk said.
Students travelling from communities prohibiting alcohol would have little experience dealing with a bar inside their residence, Kunuk added.
“Housing these students in proximity to a licensed establishment such as the Waters’ Edge could lead to the perception… that [NAC] is facilitating and endorsing alcohol consumption by its students.”
The restaurant is scheduled to present their full appeal before a judge on Sept. 19, with an expedited decision on the matter expected to be delivered soon after.
(15) Comments:
It’s ridiculous how the Ontario-based Water Sisters are able to create so many issues for these big Nunavut entities with their phantom lease to a tiny bar.
And so it continues! Typical NAC lack of preparation! Shame on you Joe Kunuk for placing students in this position without proper planning. Poor kids!
“Housing these students in proximity to a licensed establishment such as the Waters’ Edge could lead to the perception… that [NAC] is facilitating and endorsing alcohol consumption by its students.”
He does realize that he’s putting them right next to the elks and the legion right?
And where is the accountability of the president? It is NAC’s fault for doing everything in the last minute. When the other programs get cancelled because the LAW program is more important, it will affect many inuit/non-inuit students. The president will place the blame on everyone else, but ultimately, it is him and his administration who are to blame for not being prepared and doing everything in the last minute.
#1, one of them isn’t even living in Canada! Not that it’s unheard of to have a business and live outside of the territory. But I agree with what you said!
Why didn’t NAC just buy the hotel? Why does NAC need QC/QP to serve as an intermediary?
Something smells.
the failing business does not care about the future of the potential students. All they care about is taking money from people who have alcohol/drug problem’s. QC and NAC and their students should seek damage payments once their restaurant shuts down.
#5 NAC would not have $14.9 million dollars sitting around to buy a building with, since they get their entire capital budget directly from GN Department of Finance. Plus they already have a big chunk of capital tied up in constructing their new wing at the pink palace Nunatta campus.
The GN finance department had to have approved and negotiated the lease with QC. No way they would allow Joe Kunuk and his staff to do it, because the NAC management doesn’t have enough brains to be trusted with a multi-million property transaction. So this is one reason.
The other reason is the GN just loves privatization, even if privatization costs them more money in the long term.
The big winner in this is Northview. They get to unload a turkey of a building, get rid of the headache of hosting a dysfunctional bar and restaurant, and walk away with close to $15 million.
How easy it is for people to forget. First of all, 1 and 4, the Waters sisters lived here for many years and built their business with hard work from the ground up. You sound green with envy. They established themselves here and contributed considerably to the community whether you want to believe it or not. These women brought a quality product to this town, wonderful entertainment and challenged their competitors to step up their act. And 6, this is a successful business not a failing one. This pair did all this without any stupid endorsement or “cultural” subsidy. Is it their duty to give their business up for NAC? Your suggestion that NAC’s problems are their fault is completely ridiculous. People can be so small minded.
Why can’t the southern transient sisters open in some other location? They could make the effort if they REALLY wanted it.
Stuff happens. I’d like see the road to education opened, rather than line the pockets of non-residents.
#8, who is asking them to give up their business??? They are renters! Businesses move buildings all of the time. It is disruptive and can be costly, but it happens when you are leasing! They weren’t offered a new lease (and by the sounds of it, they weren’t great tenants), and they were given an awful lot of notice so that they could make other arrangements. The fact that their business is closing altogether and people will lose their jobs is on them. They could operate in another commercial building (and there are spaces available!). That hotel certainly was not the main source of their business.
Hang on 10. When you buy a building, you buy the lease too. The sale doesn’t cancel the lease. That’s the law.
The judge may have sided against them, but they have to have some sort of a case, or the judge would not have ordered they can stay until the appeal.
Who knows, maybe they will be there until 2023.
pretty simple solution, in commercial real estate sometimes you have to buy out the tenants lease to get your project moving.
Labeling the Waters as Southern Transients seems to be just the opposite. They developed a permanent business and created jobs. Using that language is needlessly incendiary.
NAC has been a train wreck since the current leadership took over. Spiraling down for a couple years now. #2 is right. A lack of preparation and planning and too much look-at-me politics.
Paranoid, secretive freak show.
And good point #3 there are already bars practically right beside the new Hotel NAC. It’s Iqaluit. Students can drink all over anyways so boo hoo.
The thinly-veiled threat from NAC’s president to cancel non-law programs is an example of NAC’s downhill slide. Things not going well for law school? Threaten to punish the other programs. Sad.
May smarter brains prevail after the election because right now there are too many scrambled eggs in that frying pan.
#11, #12, the lease was up, and they were advised, long ago, that they wouldn’t be renewing it. A lease, even a long-term one, doesn’t mean the property owner is stuck with the tenants for life. At the end of the lease, the owners are free to do as they wish. The sisters didn’t get anything in writing, which is irresponsible, if they were hoping to stay at that location. Again, there was nothing preventing them from making other arrangements and changing buildings. They had time. It’s done all the time in the restaurant industry. New restaurant owners are often advised to lease when the business is new, but once it is established, after the initial lease is up, business managers will often tell them to consider purchasing a property, in part, to avoid being at the mercy of a landlord. Northview owes them nothing at this point.
If it were as simple as you are making it 14, the judge would not have granted either the appeal or injunction, would they?