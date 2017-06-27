Latest federal housing report brings bad news for Arctic residents
CMHC releases annual northern housing report, cites dire shortages
In case you didn’t know already, housing costs in Iqaluit are among the highest in the Canada—and yes, there is also a perennial housing shortage.
Both realities, described by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. in a recent report, create huge housing dependence for residents in both Iqaluit, and the rest of Nunavut.
“Two-thirds of the Nunavut population cannot secure market housing without some sort of assistance from the government or their employer,” said Tim Gensey, a Market Analyst for the CMHC, in a June 22 release announcing publication of the Crown corporation’s 2017 Northern Housing Report.
Monthly rent for a regular two-bedroom apartment averaged around $2,597 in 2016, according to the CMHC report. And that amount has been gradually climbing since the CMHC started reporting on northern housing in 2009.
The latest report also shows that resale and private rental markets have declined following a decrease in mining support.
In 2017, 39 Iqaluit homes were sold—the lowest number recorded by CMHC. And last year was the slowest year for residential construction permits in the territory since 2005, the report said.
This latest report, which focuses on statistics in the three territorial capitals, said Nunavut’s “non-market” housing situation—meaning most units are already spoken for which makes market movement either slow or non-existent—sets it apart from other regions in Canada.
In Iqaluit, 22 per cent of units in the city, or more than one in five, are rented by the Nunavut Housing Corp. for public housing, and 41 per cent by the federal and territorial governments for staff housing.
Private companies lease another 23 per cent of available units for employee housing, and only nine per cent of rentals are between private individuals and landlords, with the remaining percentage marked as “other,” said the report.
It is unclear how many people live in the 22 per cent of Iqaluit units rented by the NHC for public housing, “especially as unit overcrowding is a concern,” said the report.
“A third of all households have five or more persons. This translates into a more pressing need for social units with multiple bedrooms than in the rest of Canada due to concerns about overcrowding.”
Regardless of the number of bedrooms, the report says that presently, there are no public housing units under construction in Iqaluit, and CMHC cites a lack of developed land, the high cost of materials and a recent industrial slowdown as root causes.
“This has contributed to higher costs, for both social [public] and market housing, and reduced affordability overall,” said the report.
Another contributing factor is that the city, which saw 33 new public housing units in 2016, “has not been identified as a community in Nunavut with the most severe need.”
The report cites the NHC as saying that in Iqaluit alone, the stock of public housing units needs to increase by 35 to 40 per cent to meet housing needs. That translates to between 160 to 180 new units.
The report used Cambridge Bay as an example of a community that needs more than a 40 per cent increase in public housing units.
The 2017 federal budget earmarked $240 million over four years for housing in Nunavut. This money will help 90 public housing units get built throughout the territory in 2017-2018. Construction for more units in Iqaluit will start in 2018 or 2019, said the report.
In March, the Senate released a report on housing in Inuit Nunangat, calling the current housing crisis in Canada’s Inuit regions nothing short of a public health emergency.
$240 million for 90 units is an average of $2.666 million per unit. The unit cost is insane.
What are the units costing so much money?
Somebody articulate to us why our current system is good for us and our children/grandchildren. How did we get here? How do we get out of here? As an inuk, I know that come retirement time, I won’t be able to afford to live in my hometown. With our current pensions, we won’t be able to afford to live in the north. Politicians, please look at your grandchildren and question how they’ll be able to live within this system, and quit looking at your own land value, you have a house, now make room for the rest of us. Stop the corporate greed, change by laws to make life more affordable for the rest of us.
think creative, think small, but think big. And more can be built with less if you do not mind spending less than $2.6M/unit.
Seacans.
Small homes are ‘in’.
Partnerships.
Build more units instead where costs are lowest.
in these small communities there is no choice. gov of Nunavut workers are fortunate with their rents. When did the rent for gov workers increase? where are these numbers found?
every year homeowner pay increases but are gov workers with no rent increases?
When did homeowners receive gov assistance? gov workers can get paid for owning their home but it is taxe and smaller than the assistance renters get.
#4 have no fear, housed GN workers are probably the ONLY people who are pulling their weight on rent.
Math 101! 240 million over 4 years. Equals 60 million/year
90 units in year 1 (2017/18)
More in year 2, 3 and 4
60 million divided by 90 units is $666,000 per unit not 2.6 million.
Doesn’t sound much better but more accurate for Iqaluit.
Also remember to question what a “unit” means. Might make another difference.
#5 after reviewing a previous story.
Liberal Government committed 76.7 million for social housing to build units in 2017/2018, 90 public housing units being planned to be built in 2017/2018 fiscal, that is on average $850,000 per unit this fiscal year.
This $240 million we are now discussing is under $22 million per year over 11 years or at the above unit price average is only 25 units per year over the next 11 years for the entire territory of Nunavut or an average of 1 a year per community over the next 11 years beyond 2018/2019 fiscal year
Canada accepting and housing 25,000 refugees they are paying for 6000 plus units and costing way more money.
No enough
Is it a fact that Rental increases have not been seen in many years whilst the astounding Utility increases are felt by everyone else?Federal Government Rental Rates might have increased but is it the Territorial Government Subsidy that increased to cover the extra costs that landlords are paying?An evaluation of comparisons might be appropriate.
#7 I believe the difference here is that the refugees will not continue to live in government sponsored housing forever, unlike Nunavut where families expect the government to provide for them generation after generation after generation. Why not finish school, including university, get a good job buy a home then start a family?
#9, currently the markets are so high, that soon even people with two incomes(husband and wife) won’t be approved for a mortgage. Maybe the GN should take over Iqaluit, they can pay for the development of new subdivisions, and lower the requirements for development. Maybe they’ll re-start the old programs to spur development that our parents got. That’s the kind of programs we need to get Iqaluit back into an affordable market again. A lot of the old houses shouldn’t be worth the current market value.