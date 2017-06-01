NEWS: Nunavik

KRG councillors want to see more Inuit in public workforce

"We see more and more southern people being hired"

SARAH ROGERS



KRG councillors listen to a presentation from its municipal and public works department during council meetings in Umiujaq May 30. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

UMIUJAQ—Kativik Regional Government councillors want to see more Inuit move into staff and management roles with Nunavik’s regional government.

Councillors say government job postings need to be better communicated and directed to Nunavik Inuit to ensure they’re aware of openings.

Inukjuak elder and KRG regional councillor Sarollie Weetaluktuk said the organization should be living up to its obligations under the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, which stipulates priority hiring for qualified Inuit.

“There was supposed to be on-the-job training available,” said Weetaluktuk, speaking at regional council meetings held this week in Umiujaq.

“Because there has been no investment in this, we see more and more southern people being hired.”

Weetaluktuk said Inuit are further limited by a lack of educational opportunities in the region to develop their skills.

In recent years, the KRG has maintained a workforce comprised of between 60 to 70 per cent Inuit staff.

Currently, two of the KRG’s 11 departments are led by Inuk directors, while Kuujjuaq’s Michael Gordon serves as the regional government’s director general.

But councillors had questions about the organization’s human resources procedures when a new non-Inuk director was hired to head its municipal and public works department in April.

KRG’s management said the hiring committee looked at both Inuit and non-Inuit applicants, and went with the most qualified candidate.

But the director’s contract is only for a two-year period, considered the time needed to train an Inuk to fill the role, KRG’s management said.

“We were looking for someone who knows the work that needs to be done,” Gordon told councillors.

“The reason why we only chose him to be in for two years is because he could be a good trainer. Some of the work is very technical.”

Former Kuujjuaq mayor Paul Parsons serves as assistant director in the department of municipal and public works, while the second assistant director position is vacant.

In 2014, the KRG launched a management succession plan to help move long-time Inuit staff into management roles within the organization, by shadowing outgoing directors.

But councillors want to see this happen more often.

Issues around Inuit hiring are raised at almost every regional council meeting.

Kangiqsujuaq regional councillor Charlie Arngak suggested that the KRG relax its requirements for Kuujjuaq-based staff to encourage more Inuit from Nunavik’s other 13 communities to apply for jobs.

A smaller percentage of the regional government’s positions are, in fact, based in communities across the region, although its senior positions are largely focused in its main office in Kuujjuaq.

“We do try to make priority hiring for Inuit,” Gordon told regional councillors. “The majority of time we’re unable to hire the Inuk applicant because they’re not qualified.

“But keep reminding us, because it encourages us to continue working that way.”