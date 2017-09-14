Kivalliq hunters demand increase in Western Hudson Bay polar bear quota
“Every night we’re having bear problems, every single night”
Although the Government of Nunavut wants quotas for Western Hudson Bay polar bears to stay where they are now, Kivalliq wildlife officials issued a desperate plea for more tags to protect their communities during a contentious meeting at the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board in Iqaluit, Sept. 11.
“Every night we’re having bear problems, every single night, and I’m not just saying it,” said the president of the Kivalliq Wildlife Board, Stanley Adjuk of Whale Cove.
“Our kids, our grandkids, we’ve got to watch them, every single night now.”
GN delegates at the meeting proposed a zero increase in the quota of 28 polar bear tags for Nunavut’s Western Hudson Bay subpopulation, following a summer aerial survey that showed a dip in bear numbers from 2011.
The NWMB tried to increase the total allowable harvest or TAH of Western Hudson Bay polar bears to 38 in 2015—returning to levels not seen since 2008—but that recommendation was shut down by Nunavut’s then-Environment minister, Johnny Mike.
According to the most recent survey, from 2016, there are an estimated 842 bears living on the western coast of Hudson Bay, down from 1,030 bears estimated in 2011.
The senior wildlife advisor to the GN, Caryn Smith, told the NWMB that the dip is admittedly a “slight decline,” but scientists believe the bear subpopulation is still “relatively stable.”
But that doesn’t mean the population can support a higher harvesting quota.
Smith didn’t rule out that different migration patterns by polar bears in the area might be responsible for the growing number of reported incursions into communities like Arviat and Whale Cove.
A fall aerial survey, while more difficult to coordinate, might explain the phenomenon, Smith said.
“We hear the communities saying that they are seeing higher bears and it’s at those times of year when we’re not doing the overall survey,” she said.
Adjuk admitted he was worried about the bear population declining too much, but added that there are simply “way too many bears” between Whale Cove and Arviat for residents to feel safe.
By following the TAH restrictions, Adjuk warned that disaster could be just around the corner, if bears continue to wander into hamlets.
“It’s so hard that you can’t just get them, because we follow the law too much,” he said.
“That’s what we’ve been saying lately, that we follow regulations so much that [bears are] going to kill someone someday, and I don’t know where we’ll have to turn to if that ever happens.”
The NWMB’s acting chair, Dan Shewchuk, said the GN’s recommendation to keep the quota at 28 bears was “a short term fix.”
The GN also proposed to “reset” credited polar bear tags in Western Hudson Bay communities, which could have been incurred by defense kills.
“I think globally, in the polar bear world, you may think that we’re appeasing people and doing the right thing, but what about the safety of the community… and what is practicable as a harvest?” Shewchuk said.
“That should be almost number one, in my priority, is the safety of people.”
The GN wildlife director, Drikus Gissing, said communities put “a lot of pressure” on the Department of Environment, during recent summer consultations, to raise polar bear quotas.
“Its very difficult, almost impossible to recommend, from a scientific point of view, increasing the quota,” he told the NWMB board.
Gissing explained that the GN’s mandate is always to manage an animal population to net the highest TAH.
Artifically raising the TAH immediately would only result in decreasing the TAH later on as the population dwindles.
“You can’t have it both ways,” he said.
But Adjuk maintained his position. “Twenty-eight [polar bears] is not enough, and we all know it’s not enough, that limit, on the western Hudson Bay coast.”
(9) Comments:
Isn’t the Nunavut Wildlife Management System meant to “serve and promote the long-term economic, social and cultural interests of Inuit harvesters”? 5.1.3 (b)(iv) of the NLCA. You’d think that Stanley Adjuk of the Kivalliq Wildlife Board would know that his communities want lots of polar bears, that they want to “watch them, every single night now.”
Someone’s screwing up and I bet you it’s the local organizations, not the tried and true Nunavut Government
From the communities, concerns have been voiced when more bears are coming right in between houses anytime of the day, to hunters having to deal with bears stalking or charging them, or taking away what was freshly harvested like fish in nets to caribou. Not sure why the rise of numbers but this pretty well started around 2007, the same year that the Kivalliq quota was temporarily stopped then allocated later with much lower numbers. The number of bears roaming this part of Hudson Bay is high and growing compared to early 2000.
“According to the most recent survey, from 2016, there are an estimated 842 bears living on the western coast of Hudson Bay, down from 1,030 bears estimated in 2011.”
Please check that this is correct.
Results from 2016 aerial survey have not been made public.
“842” looks like number from 2011 mark-recapture study by Nick Lunn and colleagues, not the 2016 survey.
Dr. Susan Crockford, zoologist
I want to see a comparison with all polar bear populations and total allowable harvest numbers all throughout Nunavut. I bet it’s loft sided and harvesting them makes a healthier population compared to not harvesting them at all. 28 is very low and I’d like to thank mr. Mike for missing this all up.
Based on population, sustainable harvest levels less than 10% will ensure the population is stable and growing. The bear population is at maximum in Nunavut right now, yet the scientists want them to increase and increase. They will eat themselves out of house and home if too many. that is already the case right now in the Kivalliq, there are too many bears for that small space. When will the Nunavut government stop paying lip service to IQ and start listening, instead of giving such power to biologists who know “better” than locals?
Let the experts go down to Whale Cove and Arviat this fall and look at it from a scientific point of view.
We need to clean up our communities and do a better job bear proofing the areas. Dead bears are lost opportunities. If there are bears being seen every night day then why not invest in the eco-tourism side of this and get on with bear viewing…people come from all around the world to Churchill. Arviat and Whale Cove have a great opportunity to change that. Not “Tundra Buggy” tours but more traditional dog sled, out camp style tours. Bear walking on the ground tours are growing in Churchill.Check out what a 5 day Churchill tour costs and people still come. Yes you have to get the proper setup and be there when the folks arrive & be ready to give a good service. This at an initial cost but a revolving year after year income. Arviat is on the right track but needs to push harder.Work with the airlines for tour deals just like they give Churchill operators. Alaska B.C. Northern Europe have lots of this type of eco-tour Why Not Nunavut.
At #7 “why not Nunavut” I understand we do have such deals for tourism and flights. It is called NUNAVUT TOURISM.
The department of Environment says it’s “...almost impossible to recommend from a scientific point of view increasing quota”.
Doesn’t the department of Environment also say climate change (meaning global warming) is happening? To increase quota because Polar bears are thriving (healthy?), would throws a monkey wrench in to believe global warming and its connected Nunavut carbon tax a must narrative.
”... artificially raising the TAH immediately would only result in decreasing the TAH later on as the population dwindles”. This sounds like a, ‘the science is settled’ sound bite. Based on what data the populations will “dwindle, if TAH is increased?
Is the feeding of polar bears outside of Arviat or the baiting bear traps with seal meat helping or increasing the problem? How is the magnetic north pole yearly rapid movement to a continuous new and further location affecting polar bear migration?
It’s time for KIA to jump in to do their own Polar Bear fall survey ASP.