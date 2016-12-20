KitIA will offer Inuktut classes to Inuit youth in 2017
Enroll now for two-week sessions in five western Nunavut communities
Here’s something to look forward to in 2017 if you’re young, live in western Nunavut and want to improve your Inuinnaqtun or Inuktitut.
The communities of Kugluktuk, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak— in partnership with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association—will host two-week Inuktut immersion classes which will focus on surrounding you with Inuktitut or Inuinnaqtun.
“You will hear the language and practice speaking the language through different activities in a safe environment,” the KIA said in a recent release.
After the two-week intensive course ends, participants will have activities to support them so they can continue practice their language skills “in a safe and supported environment.”
Participants will also work on projects to share with their community, such as video clips for the internet, radio clips for the region’s local Inuktut radio or podcasts “or anything you would like to do to promote Inuktut.”
And, during the program, participants will host a community gathering to celebrate Inuktut in their communities.
Interested? You can fill out an online application here or send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or you can contact your local KIA Community Liaison Officer:
• Megan Porter—Gjoa Haven
• Jaiku Niviaqhiaq—Taloyoak
• Joyce Sisannaaq—Kugaaruk
• Helen Rose Kaiyoina—Kugluktuk
• Junna Ehaloak—Cambridge Bay
(3) Comments:
Hope they do better at spelling than the headline indicates. Good idea though.
this is a wonderful initiative and I commend our KIA for doing such programs! I hope to see more for all our Inuit who want to strengthen our language.
Quana.
#1, I think they want to say it is Kitikmeot Inuit and not Kivalliq Inuit Association. There are 2 KIA’s so if they put KitIA, we know it is Kitikmeot and not Kivalliq, that is my guess.