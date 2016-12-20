NEWS: Nunavut

KitIA will offer Inuktut classes to Inuit youth in 2017

Enroll now for two-week sessions in five western Nunavut communities

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The language courses, which will take place in 2017 in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, flow from the efforts of Kitikmeot Inuit Association language, culture and youth program co-ordinators, Julia Ogina (bottom, second from left) and Sarah Jancke (top, second from left), seen here singing drum dance songs with others last October at the KIA's community feast. (FILE PHOTO) The language courses, which will take place in 2017 in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, flow from the efforts of Kitikmeot Inuit Association language, culture and youth program co-ordinators, Julia Ogina (bottom, second from left) and Sarah Jancke (top, second from left), seen here singing drum dance songs with others last October at the KIA's community feast. (FILE PHOTO)

December 20, 2016 - 10:00 am

Here’s something to look forward to in 2017 if you’re young, live in western Nunavut and want to improve your Inuinnaqtun or Inuktitut.

The communities of Kugluktuk, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak— in partnership with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association—will host two-week Inuktut immersion classes which will focus on surrounding you with Inuktitut or Inuinnaqtun.

“You will hear the language and practice speaking the language through different activities in a safe environment,” the KIA said in a recent release.

After the two-week intensive course ends, participants will have activities to support them so they can continue practice their language skills “in a safe and supported environment.”

Participants will also work on projects to share with their community, such as video clips for the internet, radio clips for the region’s local Inuktut radio or podcasts “or anything you would like to do to promote Inuktut.”

And, during the program, participants will host a community gathering to celebrate Inuktut in their communities.

Interested? You can fill out an online application here or send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or you can contact your local KIA Community Liaison Officer:

• Megan Porter—Gjoa Haven

• Jaiku Niviaqhiaq—Taloyoak

• Joyce Sisannaaq—Kugaaruk

• Helen Rose Kaiyoina—Kugluktuk

• Junna Ehaloak—Cambridge Bay