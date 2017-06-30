NEWS: Nunavut

Canada Day events galore in Cambridge Bay, but no CHARS opening

Canadian High Arctic Research Station grand opening postponed to fall

A golf tournament will be part of the events planned for Canada Day in Cambridge Bay. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

June 30, 2017 - 10:00 am

If you’re in the western Nunavut town of Cambridge Bay July 1, you’ll find many events planned to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

But there’s one major event that is not included on the list of activities for the day: the opening of the Canadian High Arctic Research Station.

CHARS, with a pricetag of $204 million, was slated to open July 1, 2017, with all the fanfare of Canada’s 150th and a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Then, some in the community of 1,700 told Nunatsiaq News in April that Prince Charles and Camilla might include the CHARS opening ceremony on their itinerary for their visit—which instead brought them to Iqaluit June 29.

The Polar Knowledge site now says that CHARS will be “operational in time for Canada’s 150th anniversary in 2017.”

But construction and site cleanup will continue throughout the summer. A grand opening ceremony is planned for later in 2017, Polar Knowledge says, with community sources suggesting that this will likely take place in October.

But many other activities are in the works for Cambridge Bay on July 1. These include a “great Canadian scavenger hunt,” a “fun run and brunch” event and a Canada 150 celebration in the new Heritage Park behind the hamlet office, along with a golf tournament and cake decorating contest.