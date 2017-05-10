NEWS: Iqaluit

It’s pothole season in Iqaluit—and the city’s doing what it can

Municipality asks residents for their patience as crews start grading roads

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Iqaluit annual springtime pothole season is in full force, to the chagrin of residents. The city is asking for residents' patience as crews begin road maintenance. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) Iqaluit annual springtime pothole season is in full force, to the chagrin of residents. The city is asking for residents' patience as crews begin road maintenance. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)



An Iqaluit resident posted this spoof of the city's logo on a local social media page. Pothaluit: place of many potholes, the post said, a poke at pothole season in Nunavut's capital. An Iqaluit resident posted this spoof of the city's logo on a local social media page. Pothaluit: place of many potholes, the post said, a poke at pothole season in Nunavut's capital.

May 10, 2017 - 7:00 am

‘Tis the season: the snow has melted from Iqaluit’s streets, making way for giant, water-filled craters throughout the city’s roadways.

And you won’t hear the end of it from drivers and residents of Nunavut’s capital, in casual conversation or on social media posts, expressing frustration with their messy and bumpy commutes through town.

The City of Iqaluit said it’s aware of the problems, but officials have asked residents for their patience while crews tackle road maintenance.

“The road maintenance crews are presently working to address all problem areas by clearing snow, cleaning culverts and maintaining the flow of water along road edges,” the city said in a May 9 release.

“Road grading along the more significantly impacted roadways is now underway: we kindly appreciate the understanding of residents as we attempt to keep on top of all problem areas.”

While road maintenance in underway, the city is asking drivers to reduce their speeds, obey posted signage and make room for road clearing equipment on the streets.