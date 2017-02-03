NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit voters to choose two city councillors this April 10

Municipal vote triggered by resignations of two councillors

This is how Iqaluit City Council looked at their inaugural meeting in November 2015. They are now two members short, a situation that has triggered a by-election to be held April 10. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME) This is how Iqaluit City Council looked at their inaugural meeting in November 2015. They are now two members short, a situation that has triggered a by-election to be held April 10. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

February 03, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Eligible municipal voters in Iqaluit will get a chance this April 10 to fill two vacant seats on Iqaluit City Council, the city said Feb. 3.

The announcement follows a special city council meeting held Feb. 2, following an earlier decision by council last month to hold a by-election rather than fill the two seats through appointments.

Those vacant spots were created by the resignation of two councillors elected in October 2015: Megan Pizzo-Lyall, who resigned this past January to take a job in an another community, and Gideonie Joamie, who resigned in May 2016 for personal reasons.

Coun. Kuthula Matshazi said in a tweet that an advance poll will be held April 3 and that Ayaya Communications has been awarded the contract to run the election for a price of $62,311.05. Franco Buscemi of Iqaluit will serve as returning officer.

Ayaya Communications is partially owned by partners who also own the company that publishes Nunatsiaq News.

The city said more information about the call for nominations and the nomination process will be released over the next few weeks.

To be eligible to run in the by-election, candidates must be at least 18 years of age, hold Canadian citizenship, and have been a resident of Iqaluit for at least 12 months prior to the election date.

To be eligible to vote, you must also be at least 18, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Iqaluit for 12 months.

Also on April 10, eligible Inuit voters in Pond Inlet will go to the polls to elect a Qikiqtani Inuit Association community director, a vacancy created by the resignation of Enookie Inuarak this past November.

Inuarak’s resignation occurred too late for the vacant position to be contested in the Dec. 12 QIA elections.

Adamie Itorcheak of Iqaluit will serve as returning officer for the QIA by-election in Pond Inlet.