NEWS: Nunavut

Iqaluit residents: speak up on airport lighting in Koojesse Inlet

Nunavut government wants to hear from boaters about proposed lighting breakwater

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

April 04, 2017 - 10:00 am

The Government of Nunavut wants to expand and upgrade lighting at the airport and it’s looking for input from local residents.

The GN’s economic development and transportation department will hold a public meeting April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Iqaluit Anglican Parish Hall to talk about the plan.

According to an April 3 news release, the department wants to replace the current lighting system on the end of the airport runway because “the current system has reached the end of its lifespan, is difficult to maintain and does not meet existing standards.”

The GN wants to improve accessibility to the airport by extending lighting into Koojesse Inlet on a “breakwater made from rubble.”

“We want to hear from residents about these changes, especially if you’ll be boating in this area,” the release said.

For more information, you can contact Sim Akpalialuk, by telephone at 867-975-7772 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Although it hasn’t been announced yet, Iqaluit’s new $300 million international airport is expected to be officially opened this summer, on Aug. 18, to coincide with the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour.