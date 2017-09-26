Iqaluit police still seek information about missing man
Lucassie Etungat was last seen in June 2016
Police in Iqaluit are reaching out to the public for information on the whereabouts of Lucassie Etungat.
Etungat, a well-known carver from Cape Dorset, has lived in Kimmirut and most recently in Iqaluit.
But the man has not been seen since June 29, 2016. Etungat was reported missing in September 2016 and police continue to investigate his disappearance.
Police are asking the public to share any information that might help in their investigation. Nunavummiut can share that information with the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at (867) 979-0123 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
(2) Comments:
How many unsolved murders and missing people in Iqaluit alone? maybe serial kill is among us?
How come this finally came out after four months since he went missing? This is important! All lives matter <3