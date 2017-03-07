Iqaluit planning committee approves beer-wine store work
GN to build addition to existing liquor warehouse
As debate continues at Nunavut’s legislature over the ethics of opening a beer and wine store in Iqaluit, members of the City of Iqaluit’s lands and planning committee said yes March 6 to granting the Government of Nunavut the permit they need to build an addition to the city’s existing liquor warehouse.
GN officials at the meeting confirmed tentatively that the store could open soon.
“For now we are working to open the store this summer, that’s probably the best answer I can give you. Right now, this is what the Government of Nunavut is working to do,” the assistant deputy minister of finance, Dan Carlson, told the committee.
“We are very sensitive to the sensitivities about this particular project,” he added.
And those sensitivities were high among municipal councillors.
“I don’t support it… I think we’re making a mistake approving this before the legislative assembly can say anything,” said lands and planning committee chair Coun. Joanasie Akumalik.
“It’s controversial, but I’m going to ask for a vote.”
While the store development proposal ultimately passed the planning committee, the committee’s recommendation will need the approval of Iqaluit City Council.
Coun. Kuthula Matshazi abstained from voting on the proposal.
“I understand where the GN is coming from, there are people who feel strongly about the liquor store that they need to have access to beer and then there’s the other side that feels that its going to cause a lot of problems to people,” he declared.
“I have my own conscience but I don’t want to bring my own conscience into this discussion.”
Nunavut’s first walk-in beer and wine store will be an approximately 111 square-metre addition to the front of the city’s liquor warehouse, according to plans submitted with the proposal.
That’s coming with a superficial facelift for the building, with grey fiber-cement paneling replacing the metal façade at the front.
“The existing warehouse is a little bit of an eyesore… it will look tremendously better,” the project manger, Chileab Yue, explained to the committee.
Parking will also be designated on the warehouse lot, for a total of 13 spaces corralled by guardrails and boulders.
Carlson declined to provide council with a final cost figure for the project.
The beer and wine store has become a subject of contention between Nunavut’s finance minister, Keith Peterson, and Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik since Peterson announced his government would follow through on the project last year.
Peterson’s reference to the beer and wine store during his 2017-18 budgetary address, Feb. 22, prompted a sharp rebuttal from Okalik, who criticized the minister for an alleged lack of consultation and accompanying treatment centre for alcohol addiction.
A few days later, Peterson delivered his own rebuttal, branding parts of Okalik’s statement as “alternative facts” and defending the consultations, surveys and 2015 plebiscite conduct by the government where Iqalungmiut voted 78 per cent in favour of the store.
(13) Comments:
Open it already before the next iceage
Glad it’s moving forward. The naysayers will soon realize that this evil beer and wine store isn’t the root of all evil.
Why does councilor Matshazi always abstain?
Another positive step towards treating those that like to drink as mature adults. But, you will most likely be required to stand in line and order through a booth instead of browse freely through the store.
Anyway, it’s a start.
Good luck Iqalungmiut!
Councilor Matshazi, I remember you standing at the 4-corners handing out your flyers when you sought election to council. I remember thinking that someone so eager would be a breath of fresh air in council so I voted for you. Why did you waste your time and and ours when all you ever do is abstain from voting? On everything. We need people to take action not just waste time babbling on because you like the sound of your own voice! You will not be getting my vote next time and it seems other commentators feel the same way. Do us all a favour: resign so we can elect someone who will actually DO something!
Finally will be released from the clutches of the airlines and the GN permit fees. The airlines have held my alcohol hostage for too long. When I think of all the extra money it has cost over the years it sickens me. I wonder if Paul is looking for a job with the airlines after the next election because it sure seems as though he doesn’t want to be a politician any more.
come on and open in Rankin Inlet, tired of buying bootleg bottles at 3 am, if we were able to buy beer at our liquor commission this place would be so much better, people are killing the selves from drinking hard stuff. you can order as much as you can afford and yet you cant go down the street to buy a 12 pack to watch a hockey game. this is so crazy
I’m assuming Matshazi is abstaining from this vote because his vote against would be on religious grounds and not actual fact. If that is in fact the case I am glad he abstained.
They may need to expand ,Iqaluit needs a Tastingroom.com
Just wanted laugh my ass off to the Iqaluit Sinaa MLA. Ha,ha…..
Give the snack a wine and beer permit already, the ordinary person needs somewhere to get out and relax. and get away from the hard drinkers.
I agree.
Abstaining from a vote for personal reasons is not what a representative is elected to do.
Your personal reasons can fill your facebook page, but you should be held accountable to the people by voting their will.
Thank you for engaging in a public discussion about my decision to abstain. I will issue a statement this evening explaining that my decision is not personal or religious. It is based on the democratic process. Thank you for your comments. I would love to hear more of them.
Nunavut needs to move away from the Rule of Personal Opinion to the Rule of Law.
A planning committee just has to fairly and transparently figure out if a development conforms to their planning or zoning rules.
I believe in Iqaluit’s case there is a current Consolidated General Plan. From a public policy standpoint, the work has already been done.
It should not matter if the development is controversial, or people have strong opinions one way or another.
What should matter is what does the plan says. Whether the Beer and Wine store in a commercial area, whether it is against Iqaluit commercial policies, etc. If the plan said no Beer and Wine Store, that would be the end of it.
It is a little disturbing from the quotes above that a decision on this could have had more to do with what side of the bed Councillors woke up from than how the City of Iqaluit formally and publicly committed to the use of their land.
It would be nice to get a six pack or a bottle of wine after work and go home, instead of going out for a couple & instead of taking a taxi to & from a drinking establishment/s & enjoying your meal at home with beer/wine. Not everyone drinks to get drunk there are responsible people out here.
I think we’re the only place in the country that doesn’t have a beer/wine/liquor store. Even a small town in Labrador (pop. less than 400) that sells beer in their convenience store & in Happy Valley Goose Bay’s northmart sells beers right in the store (as well as many other examples through-out the country). Maybe Nunavummiut needs a better education on drinking, instead of telling people that drinking is a bad, so on and so forth.
Remember that Jesus didn’t turn wine into water, he turned water into wine.