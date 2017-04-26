Iqaluit mayor: Nunavut capital needs “transformational investment”
"We can't do it by ourselves"
Huge changes and opportunities for business lie ahead for Iqaluit, but the city could use more support from government to help build and maintain its infrastructure.
That was main message from Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern during an April 26 breakfast talk hosted by the Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce, the first event in the chamber’s new series.
What Iqaluit chiefly needs now is “transformational investment,” said Redfern, speaking at the Hotel Arctic before an audience of about 50 people, which included a cross-section of businesspeople, government officials and politicians including Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson and Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes.
Redfern talked about how thriving Arctic communities are showing what’s possible, places such as Tromsø in Arctic Norway, home to a university that has transformed from a fishing village into a vibrant city.
But to get from here to there in Iqaluit, “we can’t do it by ourselves,” Redfern said in her pitch to the business community which, according to her count, now includes about 300 businesses.
Redfern conjured up an evolving northern city with one billion dollars of new infrastructure coming in the next five years—a new correctional centre, Nunavut Arctic College campus and a port, just to mention a few of the projects.
But Redfern said Iqaluit has even bigger infrastructure needs and the cash-poor city can’t easily access or raise the 25-per-cent equity contribution needed to apply for federal infrastructure programs.
So even if Ottawa provides up to 75 per cent for a project, the city can’t come up with the remaining 25 per cent on its own.
And the Government of Nunavut, at least this fiscal year, can’t provide further assistance beyond the gas tax and capital block funding, which means Iqaluit and other Nunavut communities are going to miss out on these federal infrastructure funds.
“That model doesn’t work for us,” said Redfern, suggesting 10-90 split for the infrastructure would work better for Iqaluit, with its small tax base.
Among Iqaluit’s other pressing needs: a “big energy fix,” Redfern said.
The city pays $1 million for its diesel-furnished electricity, which likely won’t be impacted significantly by alternative energy projects any time soon, she said.
The carbon tax, which obligates provinces and territories to place a surcharge or levy on carbon-based fuel starting in 2018, could be directed to help build, for example, the hydroelectric project Iqaluit has lobbied for and which has been on hold since 2015.
Iqaluit also needs improved telecommunications: “We’re paying a lot for very, very poor service,” she said.
And that’s not all. Iqaluit’s roads, pipes, drainage and booster stations also have to be fixed or replaced to support bigger infrastructure projects.
The city also needs a new housing subdivision, a seniors’ centre, more daycare spaces and a university, which would feed economic growth.
Interesting, said Terry Dobbin, a businessman and city councillor, who attended Redfern’s talk. But he added he’s more keen to see Iqaluit focus on basic municipal services.
The Chamber of Commerce’s second breakfast is scheduled for May 25 with Sherri Rowe, Nunavut’s deputy minister for Economic Development and Transportation, who plans to talk about “Nunavut Today and the Opportunities in Our Future.”
(12) Comments:
All very good. Mayor Madeleine is a strong, visionary Mayor.
However, before you can run you have to learn to walk. Fix the roads. Get water, sewage, and garbage services in order. Address the deficit.
Once you’ve done those things and balanced the books, then you can talk about big projects. Until then, let’s keep our eye on the ball and not on the stars.
If Iqaluit wants hydroelectric, maybe Iqaluit should talk to the people of Iqaluit who complain about having to make a slight detour in their snowmobile trail when the subject of hydroelectric comes up.
Sylvia Grinnell river, why can’t that river be used for hydroelectric power? It’s right there and it would be the most cost effective option.
Hey #1 fixing the roads in Iqaluit is a MEGA-PROJECT, same with fixing water and sewer.
Sure, you could spend another ten or twenty million dollars pouring more asphalt on top of the worst sections but you would be wasting your money. You would be pouring that asphalt right down the toilet.
Most of the roads in Iqaluit need two things. They need to be completely torn up so those road beds can be completely built up again. You taken at look at most of our roads? There’s no decent road bed underneath most of them so they have sunk below the level of the land on either side. This is why melt water flows over them creating washboarding and potholes. Another problem is subsidence from permafrost melting and heaving, which you can see all over the place.
Among other things that means finding a big source of gravel because you’ll need millions of tons of the stuff.
The other thing we need is a complete drainage system complete with culverts and storm sewers. With no drainage system pouring more asphalt is a waste of money because the spring run off will wreck the repaved roads in a couple of years.
This is going to be an expensive job which means you are looking at a $100 or $200 million project to fix the roads of Iqaluit. This is a situation where if you don’t go big, you are just wasting your money.
Same with water and sewer. Iqaluit needs to extend piped water and sewer to Apex and Tundra Ridge and never again develop any land that is not serviced by pipes. Trucked water and sewage costs four or five times more than piped service, something those spoiled Waterless Wednesday whiners never did understand. If you extend piped water and sewer everywhere the upfront cost is in the millions but it will pay for itself over time, which is why we need more capital contributions for infrastructure.
Iqaluit faces challenges not even Tromso, which has centuries on it, would dream of. Arctic cities are very expensive places to live in and to build. In reality Iqaluit shouldn’t even exist, there is no economic or historical reason for it to do so.
Or how about you guys just build another pool?
Yup, all of Nunavut will be so happy paying dollar after dollar for a carbon tax on everything we use, so Iqaluit can have hydroelectric project.
Now understand why there was no fight against the carbon tax when announced. Or stating how it will be heavy cash sucking out hardship on the residents across Nunavut. Because the carbon tax is a money grab putting a tax on fuel, air tickets, food, cars, trucks, bicycles, clothing… well a tax on everything. Everything cost more.
Thank you mayor Redfern for pointing out the carbon tax is the cash grab tax you are eyeing to use for Iqaluit’s infrastructure.
A tax that does nothing for global warming. And isn’t the globe cooling?
Meaning Nunavut will be a cash tax cow bonanza for Iqaluit as residents struggle to pay big bucks to the Liberals carbon tax, just to stay warm, have lights on, feed and cloth ourselves.
Who is the conservative leadership candidates who will scrap the carbon tax?
Why not pipe in a fill station in Apex for the water trucks this would save a lot of time fuel and maintanance for the vehicles. Would also work in Tundra Valley.
If the city can’t come up with 25% of a project’s cost they shouldn’t do it. That’s what being a city is all about. Given it’s poor accts. receivables and cash flow histories they should adhere to the old adage “If you can’t afford it, don’t do it.”
They got in trouble and were taken over by the GNWT before because of gross mismanagement. It could easily happen again. Besides the smaller communities need more help then Iqaluit.
Iqaluit is facing the same issues many smaller municipalities in the south are facing. Grants are wonderful tools but many smaller centres cannot participate in the uptake. Further, Federal grant stacking rules prevent muni’s from utilizing Gas Tax. At some point, the Feds need to amend the rules based on “ability to pay”, size of the municipality and whatnot.
Clearly, one size fits all does not work
@#7 Scrap the Carbon Tax
The globe is by no means cooling. You’re not paying attention if you think that.
But I do agree with you a carbon tax is pointless. A carbon tax will only hurt the economy, which will be disastrous for climate science. Typically, cash strapped governments cut back on science funding before anything else. And the solution to climate change will come from research into climate science. No amount of reduction in greenhouse gases will save us at this point. We are pass the point of no-return on so many of the key metrics by which climate change is measured that the only solution at this point is to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Which can’t be done safely or economically without a full understanding of climate science.
Here’s the real problem of climate change. Conservatives think it doesn’t exist, and Liberals think it can be fixed through policy. Both are wrong.
In a recent poll, around 2/3rds of Canadians said the best use of the carbon tax is to reduce income tax. Another good use, it is said, would be to reduce corporate taxes making business more competitive.
Politicians really pay attention to numbers like that.
Anyone truly interested in climate change, alternative, sustainable energy investment needs to watch this carefully.
Prediction: the carbon tax will come in, funds will go to government general revenues, and our leaders will reduce other taxes through this windfall to get re-elected.
Case in point - in 1995, Ottawa instituted a temporary deficit elimination gas tax. The annual deficit was eliminated in 1997.
However since then and to this day, both Conservative and Liberal governments have taken in $10B in deficit elimination gas tax.
Deficit problem solved? Not by a long shot looking at the most recent budget.
They will happily rob Peter to pay Paul if it makes them look good and they can get away with it.