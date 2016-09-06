Iqaluit man launches petition demanding Nunavut MP Tootoo’s resignation
"Hunter, do it for the Territory. Resign now"
(Updated at 5:30 p.m.)
An Iqaluit man has launched an online petition asking Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo to resign.
“This is the story of a beautiful, strong, resilient Territory which has some issues to deal with but will be challenged to do so because one shamed MP wants to collect his $150,000.00 salary.
“Hunter, do it for the Territory. Resign now,” says the petition, circulated online at change.org by Iqaluit resident Andrew Morrison, which he says he wants to deliver to Tootoo, Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Cathy Towtongie.
Tootoo resigned in May as minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and from the Liberal caucus in the House of Commons to enter addictions treatment— and then nearly two months later admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with a female staffer in his Ottawa office.
Tootoo now sits as an independent.
“Having an independent MP is the worse-case scenario for our political landscape. The only solution is for Hunter to step aside and allow for the important work to continue,” the petition’s introduction reads. “Every conversation we hear is talking about the MP rather than all the actual critical issues we face in Nunavut that need our attention.”
Those issues requiring action, the petition says, include housing, mental health services, infrastructure and promotion of the Inuktut language.
Since Tootoo resigned, many have gone on social media to call for Tootoo to resign, as did many Cambridge Bay constituents who recently shared their opinions on Tootoo’s future with Nunatsiaq News.
Morrison told Nunatsiaq News that he was not sure what prompted him to start the petition.
“I know for sure that I am not the lone voice in Nunavut that would like to see him resign, but there are a number of us that are in a position where we can speak up about this where others, such as government or Inuit org employees, can’t. I have had lots of personal messages from all levels of government encouraging this petition and think it is a very messed up political situation in Nunavut when government and Inuit org employees aren’t aloud to express themselves freely. That is not democracy,” Morrison said.
His petition seeks support for Tootoo’s resignation because:
• Tootoo has “lost all political influence and is now completely incapable of fulfilling his role of representing, advocating, and lobbying on behalf of Nunavummiut;”
• only “major Federal intervention will solve the result of years and years of underfunding and neglect from the Federal government;” and,
• Tootoo’s “‘inappropriate relationship’ is not acceptable” — “Nunavummiut are left questioning how leaders get away with abusing their positions of power, what consent means when it comes to sexual relationships with staff members, what role going to alcohol rehabilitation played and the vagueness as to why exactly Hunter left. Young men in Nunavut should not be shown that this is acceptable.”
The list goes on, but the solution remains the same, the petition says, that Tootoo must resign.
“The potential was massive. This opportunity is gone,” the petition reads.
You can find the petition, which by early Sept. 7 had about 70 supporters, here.
On its website, the House of Commons lists six ways a member’s seat can become vacant, with that list including a member’s resignation.
If Tootoo resigned, the chief electoral officer for Elections Canada would have to issue a writ for a by-election within six months, the Canada Elections Act says.
A by-election could then be held at least 36 days after that writ is issued.
(56) Comments:
I don’t mind he resigned now, as far as I know, he won’t quit. He won’t resign. He is trying to be strong for Nunavut, which he isn’t, he has no voice, not what so ever.
Trust me, after his term is up, he will definately be forgotten.
If Tootoo honestly believes he has the support of the people he should resignation and run as a independent.
Not only do we not a have a voice that matters we have
lost any meaningful influence we could have had with the
liberal government. As someone that did not vote for the liberals, It pains me to say we need a liberal as our voice in Ottawa.What he has done and is doing is representing Nunavut. Is this what we want?
Excellent, I can’t wait to sign it. I am sure there are many others who feel the same.
Just another politian who wants to have it all but got caught in the ACT LOL…just another typical man who get away with cheating and lies that never ends!!!
Andrew Morrison deserves full credit for trying to do something with this online petition. One difficulty however is that Nunavut is a very small place population wise where a large segment is made up of government workers whose employer might frown upon employees signing this type of petition. Unless the GN and the Feds advise their employees that they are free to sign if they wish (and that won’t happen), I fear that the number of signatures on the petition will be fairly modest.
Not to rain on the petitioners parade here but none of the persons named (besides Mr. Tootoo) that they wish to deliver their petition to have anything remotely to do with the status of an MP.
Our territorial and Inuit leaders are not in charge of Parliament or make rules governing its members.
Send the petition to parliament if you really hope to have any impact on whether our member should or should not still represent us.
There is a long history stretching out hundreds of years into our British past on petitioning parliament.
If anyone proclaims to think that our democratic system is wrong in allowing an MP to stay on after misbehaving, then at least respect our form of democracy enough to use it.
Don’t try to put GN and NTI on the hook for something they have nothing to do with.
I did not vote for an independent. Time to move along.
#6 Putuguk. you are right that GN and NTI have no powers over this but both our premier and the Inuit orgs have been rather quiet. but they can all help in having Tootoo removed if they chose to by not having anything to do with him and to also be calling for his resignation.
I am not sure if GN workers - Inuit and non-Inuit, casual or indeterminate employees - would expose themselves in giving out their true names, true address and lose their respective jobs.
If I may suggest to Andrew, perhaps, he should post the eMail address of the Premier and the eMail address of the federal minister responsible for Inuit Affairs and encourage the readers to copy and paste the petition letter.
Why wouldn’t a GN worker sign their name? I did, what are they going to do to me for it? I’m sure my employer agrees for that matter. The GN has nothing to do with this.
For a minute there I thought this was to remove Cathy as well. Pity it isn’t.
“...where others, such as government or Inuit org employees, can’t.” which is why the names on the list now will not carry any weight because they do not have an identity of importance. Hunter Tootoo has support from loved ones and has good health for his political career. A miracle will need to happen for him to resign or qualify him to be replaced. The petition is an exercise and in this case is only an exercise.
Any petition should actually be sent to Justin (Trudeau). While people do not have any powers to recall an MP, Parliament does have the inherent jurisdiction required to recall any of their members for inappropriate behaviour.
In my opinion we all need to accept and be clear that this petition is largely symbolic. That does not make it meaningless, but as there is no recall legislation in place and there is nothing binding on Hunter or on any level of government it serves only one real purpose; to send a message to Hunter that we, his constituents, want him to step down.
Unfortunately that is the best we have. I am happy that Andrew stepped up and put this together. It gives all of us a clear voice. So let’s use it.
Depending on how many signatures are received it also pressures Hunter to address us on the issue. No more vacuous, intellectually void platitudes about our anger and disgust being mere “parts of the job” or “haters hatin.’
If we can build it large enough, Hunter may be forced to address the elephant in the room.
Admittedly, how he responds depends on his character, in which case we may be banking on some quality that only barely exists.
Where do I sign. Go already. So disappointing. So useless. Sucks!
Hunter was voted to do a job. He is no longer capable of doing the job. In any other work environment he would be fired.
Hunter is no longer a Liberal, he has been demoted to the lowest position. he will laugh for the next 3+ years while he collects his pay cheque and Nunavut gets 0 representation.
Whats more pathetic is that he thinks (sarcasm) that he is doing the right thing by sticking it out and continuing to represent Nunavut
this poor girl who has to be in the same picture as Hunter on this article.
It is definitely a commendable effort by Morrison but as others have stated already, mostly symbolic. HT isn’t going to resign from a $150-175,000/yr job. Sadly for HT he has to live with the stigma of being punted from the LPC for life. Everyone will always associate him with that notorious distinction.
don’t come back!! :@
Qalunaqs should stay out of the man’s life and not try to continue to impose colonialism on Inuit. If every one leaves the issue alone Trudeau will eventually forget the consensual indiscretion and will welcome Hunter back to Caucus and cabinet. Hunter is trying to turn his life around and should be given another chance to do this in peace because he deserves this opportunity like every other politician would get.
guess everyone has forgot that we elected hunter tootoo, that his party affiliation may have been a contributing factor to individuals is fine, but was no means a given that the liberals were going to win. just as easily we could have ended up with a conservative govt and he wld be on the outside looking in. it is erroneous to suggest that any future mps must be part of the party in power to get things done in nunavut, why not simply have a federal mandrin appointed by the party in power and dispense with any sense of democracy?
of course he is not going to resign, unlike maybe those in a big population center or of inddependent means, what would his next step be, the welfare office?
like it or not hes in, if he keeps his seat is for the next election
338 MPs in the House of Commons. 1 Independent MP. Guess who?
AGREE 100% WITH #19 THE SILENT MAJORITY
He had already apologized and went to treatment and still qualified for his job and still working hard.
Enough of Negative towards our leaders concentrate on supporting and working together.
Hey #19 The MP for Nunavut is not a position that only Inuit get to vote on. White folks, brown folks, red folks, yellow folks, even green folks have a vote and so ALL OF US have a say.
Same your racist crap for another article ok.
He has lost all of our confidence…except of course, the family members who want to keep him there (posters 19 and 22). We are sick of him trying to stay on when he’s lost the confidence of the governing party and lost his cabinet seat where we briefly had our hands in many of the federal programs. Now we lost it due to his selfishness and lack of tact!
Time to give up your seat, Hunter and if you think you can still get in, put your name in again as an Independent. You will see first hand how much we want you out now!!
By the way, have a look where Nunavut’s voice is in Ottawa: http://www.parl.gc.ca/parliamentarians/en/floorplan
Not quite sitting behind the PM anymore…
Everyone is voicing their concerns for Hunter Tootoo to resign and a bi-election called even if that should happen there is no guarantee that this new person would get a cabinet position. As for the petition and getting the Premier and NTI involved they have no jurisdiction over Hunter Tootoo and not forgetting these two people have been silent about the whole ordeal. No, Nunavut you will just have to suck it up for the next three years. And next time there is an election make sure the person voted in does not have a drug addiction, a alcohol addiction, a sex addiction, integrity issues,etc then just maybe you will finally get it right.
Not sure what the big deal was while he was campaigning, he read off a piece of paper…word…for…word. Was he just too cool or something?
But seriously why did you vote for Hunter anyway?
Nunavut. A floundering territory made up of apathetic people.
That’s exactly how it is and will continue to be.
As someone who tried to help the people of Nunavut, and was terminated for speaking out on their behalf, I know all too well how the residents of the territory feel about government…. THEY DON’T!
Nunavut is a failed ideology and a waste of Canadian tax funding.
I’ll never forget how EVERY MLA in government turned their backs on myself and their people.
As far as I’m concerned, Nunavut should not have a government bigger than a small town or city in the south.
Lastly, if Too too was the best that could be elected, it does not bode well for the future.
Hunter Tootoo says in CBC interviewwith Peter Mansbridge that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau actually hugged him after he revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and said to take things one step at a time, leaving the possibility open for his reintegration into his cabinet.
Hunter,
You are an embarrassement to your people and the Canadian politic. Please just go away. You are such an expensive investment by Justin Trudeau to prove that you and your region are worth supporting. We can no longer afford you.
So sad. You have squandered a beautiful opportunity.
#29 Please tell us how that alleged hug ‘vindicates’ our now independent, voiceless and largely impotent MP?
#30 Is right Hunter, this was the best opportunity you ever had in life, for both you and for Nunavut. But you blew the whole wad like a teenage boy.
Now we are all out of the game.
Step down please.
Number 28 the exact same experience happened to me and I assume many others too…this government will target people like us bit senior managers or mps that act like this can not be touched
In my opinion the GN doesn’t deserve the funding they currently get mov the operations down south and have qualified people look at how to address these northern issues time to have them unde the microscope
Saw the interview and was completely unimpressed. A final gambit to collar Peter Mansbridge to try to gain our sympathy in the hope that we’ll forget about this and he can merrily go on his way. I love how he was completely evasive about the inappropriate relationship. We only elected him yet we don’t deserve to know from him about what he did that was “inappropriate”..... He just doesn’t get it. Of course, we sympathize with his background and challenges. But, that isn’t the point here!!! We want a liberal MP!!!! When will he be man enough to answer that!!
I listened to Hunter Too Too on CBC Mansbridge . Never, have I heard such an honest reflection of oneself or acceptance of personal responsibility. If such character was reflected in all our politicians we would be the Country we believe we are. You, are the example we could all aspire to. I deeply hope your constituency feels the same. Parliament needs you.
#31, kinda ...
Well, Justin Trudeau would not hug someone he isn’t likely to welcome back into cabinet. If people had left the issue alone, Hunter would likely have been back in cabinet before Christmas. Most people are not interested given the lack of interest in signing the petition.
#34 Are you a paid shill? We deserve to know. And after reading that I have some serious suspicions.
#35 I mean no offence, but the idea that Hunter will be let back into cabinet if only we left this issue alone is childish, magical thinking. The problem is not with us, it is with Hunter. I don’t see him being allowed back into caucus, let alone cabinet any time soon.
Of course, our silence would suit him well, don’t you think?
#34 William Denis Guest, you do realize that Hunter did not tell Justin the whole truth don’t you?
Hunter left out;
- what happened the last night of the Liberal convention in Winnipeg.
- his relationship with the mother of the junior staffer.
- that the junior staffer was 30 years his junior.
And Hunter tried to keep all of the above from his constituents. Yeah he’s hero material all right.
Hunter knows he’s not getting back into caucus, he’s just trying to justify staying on as an independent MP to collect his $170,400++ for sitting on his ass.
Exactly old trapper
#36 No, I’m not paid by anyone, I post my thoughts under my real name. You have hidden your name, why?
Gleaned from the posts, Nunavut’s representative to Ottawa is a lameduck MP.
#37 I do not know what happened in Winnipeg! If you have something other than innuendo to offer, let’s hear it under your name, as I have done. At the moment all you have offered me is gossip. Personally, I place high value on those who show honest self reflection and take action on their own self improvement and wellness.
In his interview with Peter Mansbridge, Tootoo came up with the defence of the boy who murdered his parents—Pity me, I’m an orphan!
But Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are at least half responsible for the scandal. The most basic background check would have shown that he was an accident waiting to happen. Once elected, though, he needed guidance and support and, obviously, he didn’t get it.
Instead, they thought Tootoo could be their charming token Eskimo, one to appoint as a minister and to take to Washington.
#41 William Denis Guest, feel free to use the ad hominem argument that anyone who does not use their real name to post is lying. People living in the north are rightly concerned about employer sanctions, which is why you see so few people posting using their names.
As for Hunter’s actions, he tried to stonewall, evade, and deny that anything other than an alcohol problem was at issue. Honest? Not at all.
Nunavummiut are hurting, they need help. A lot of help. They hoped that by electing a Liberal that they would get a voice at the table and get the help they need to change their lives and that of their children.
Hunter with his selfish behaviour ruined that chance. He can make amends if he steps down and let’s someone else speak for Nunavut. That’s all we ask.
ROBERT FIFE AND LAURA STONE
OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail
Sources told The Globe and Mail that the Prime Minister’s Office became alarmed in late May when informed that Mr. Tootoo allegedly had a relationship with a staffer that it judged to be inappropriate.”
Doesn’t sound like it was the first time the PM learned of this as Tootoo claimed. Also I’m not very impressed with the Feds vetting process where they only ask the candidate if he’s been good.
Seems Mr. Tootoo has collectively thrown under the bus, Akaitcho Hall, Yellowknife, Notre Dame, Wilcox, SK, Ashbury College, Ottawa, and possibly family members regarding his alleged sexual abuse claim. I’m sure they’re all very impressed with his vague reference to them on national tv.
Sexual abuse in Canada has no statute of limitations. Given the fluidity of Mt. Tootoo’s narrative, he should name the location and perpetrators of this criminal code offence and let the authorities determine if charges should be laid.
Morrison, old trapper and others, you just cannot stand when some of us Inuit are little bit higher than some of you people. You have no place in Nunavut nor can you live down where you were born. Go back to your own town and pick on your Government. In your last breath one day, you will find out who you really were. Very easy to see pure and thick is your prejudice towards us Inuit.
#43 I am not First Nation, I do not live in the North and I have no right to interfere with who you feel should represent you.
I understand that the proud people of Nunavut as with all First Nations have never been treated with respect or fairness. The cost in life, health and culture is a horrific crime. I know it will take two generations to repair your families and pride. However if sexual impropriety between (consenting) adults is the measure, there would be few Parliamentary Members or Senators. This falls under “who will cast the first stone”.
I no longer believe promises to First Nations from any Canadian government holds water. Their historic and current accountability is more troubling to me than Hunter TooToo’s inappropriate behavior. Unless I hear from a victim in this mater I accept the Honorable Hunter TooToo’s apology.
#45 Your comment only shows your own prejudice, or maybe just your ignorance of the electoral system in this country. But really, it’s probably a little of both.
I’m a white guy who voted for Hunter not because he is Inuk (all the candidates were) but because he represented a party that represented my beliefs and values.
So now, like every other non-Inuk, and Inuk for that matter, who voted for Hunter and is left feeling betrayed I get to voice my opinion.
I haven’t read anything here or in any of the comments on this matter that points toward a racial attack. To me, your comment is irresponsible and ridiculous.
“I’m a white guy who voted for Hunter not because he is Inuk (all the candidates were) but because he represented a party that represented my beliefs and values.” Quote
I am not White, neither a Qalunaq. I am an Immigrant; a tax paying Canadian Citizen and had contributed a lot to the economy of this country when I was active in export business, until I was compelled to hibernate to recover my health.
Yes, I voted for Hunter Tootoo, not because he is a brother of a friend, but I voted for him because he represented the political party that resonates with my platform of government to withdraw the war assets stationed in Middle East since neither the Syrians nor Iraq as nations harmed Canada.
If Leona run under Liberal Party, or Jack was the Liberal candidate I will cast their names.
I voted for the Party, not to the Particular candidate.
I do not mind Hunter’s “relationship” with the opposite sex; but, I do mind how I am being represented in Ottawa.
#48 It’s great that you accept Hunter’s apology. I am sure he appreciates it.
Now, as you are not one of his constituents I have to agree with you when you point out that you “no right to interfere with who [we] feel should represent [us].”
Everything else you’ve said beyond that, in my opinion at least, is the sound of one hand clapping.
ps: I’ve hidden my name because I live in a fish bowl. As you’ve never been to the north, as you say, perhaps you don’t understand. Added to that, I do it because thankfully I can. Trust me, the comments section is much more lively and honest for all of us having that luxury.
#47, There will be another Inuk who will be elected on a higher position one day. I bet, he will be severely picked on just for being Inuk. I am not prejudice. I have been working for the white people for over 50 years. I used to get hunch that you people were prejudice but never has been openly commenting until recently. Most of the white people were good to my people in the past but that changed a lot after we get our own Nunavut Government. The way I am seeing things about us is that an active alcoholic is powerless over alcohol and you became powerless picking on him. It is as if you have become codependent your selves.
#46 William Denis Guest, thank you for your reply and your comments. It will indeed take generations to fix the problems facing Nunavut.
One reason that you see such a backlash against Hunter is that we have been down this road many times before with our “leaders.” There are many examples of our leaders being charged with abusive behaviour, alcohol abuse, DUI, etc. Frankly many are tired of our politicians thinking that they can say “sorry”, and then carry on as if nothing has happened.
John 8:7 refers to stoning an adulterer to death, which I think we both agree is a bad idea, especially In Nunavut where there is no shortage of either stones or adulterers.
That doesn’t prevent me from holding Hunter personally responsible for the inappropriate part of the relationship with him being the boss and her being an employee. It may have been 100% consensual but there are reasons why it is no longer acceptable.
#49;350 I attach my name as I feel that everything I say or write must either be defended or apologized for. I meant no disrespect and have seen the viciousness of social media.
I too feel like I’m clapping with one hand on issues of Canadian Indigenous peoples but as a white Canadian it is my right and responsibility to hold Canadian history and governments accountable. If non-indigenous Canadians are to have the “Canadian Values” the southern media boasts of, then our eyes must be opened to history, our voices loud against racism and any excuse persecution.
Alcohol and power are both vices in Ottawa that bring out inappropriate behavior more offensive to me.
There are people without Internet access who would like to sign. So this is only about 1/5 of people signing.
I do recall my comments to Janice Stein of the Monk School after she went on about the “special Water” that gives Canada it’s uniqueness as the worlds most accepting culture.
I do believe in the Voters right to any referendum/Petition including the right to remove members of Parliament and the Senate. I have no argument with your Petition or your right to have it.
I will make one last point. The French, English and all old stock immigrants to this country have no history or expectation that their leaders would ever be held to the level of personal conduct and accountability that you place on Hunter TooToo. With regret I have to inform you it is unlikely to change. “treaties are transitory documents meant to appease the present”. Sadly, that has always been our way.
#36, Duffy, Pamela and Breazeu and got away cheating on money. All of three went back to the Parliament. Hunter got honest and for that being honest, you and old trapper want him to resign. To me it doesn’t make any sense. People, you understand what I am saying?.
Let’s start a petition to get rid of all the politicians.
Nobody likes every elected person anyways.
Why don’t we start one for NTI president
Who strips off NTI beneficiaries because The sick people
Who goes for treatments outside of Nunavut for
More then 6 month become none Inuit in her eyes.