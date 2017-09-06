Iqaluit man calls for Nunavut-wide boycott of Fiat-Chrysler products
Man faces $24,000 bill to ship recalled 2014 Jeep Cherokee south for servicing
An Iqaluit man is calling for a Nunavut-wide boycott of one of North America’s big three auto companies, Fiat-Chrysler, after he learned of a company policy that could force him to spend more than $20,000 in shipping fees to get his car sent south for mandatory repairs listed in a federal recall.
John Fawcett, who has lived in Iqaluit for more than a decade, told Nunatsiaq News he took out a $22,000 loan from the bank to buy a 2014 Jeep Cherokee as a family vehicle ahead of the birth of his first child.
Jeep, Dodge and Ram trucks are three of the more popular products made by Fiat-Chrysler’s subsidiary companies.
Fiat-Chrysler was founded in 2014 when the legacy automaker Chrysler, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, was bought out by Italian automaker Fiat.
Fawcett said shortly after buying his Jeep Cherokee second-hand—and with two years remaining on the original warranty—a software glitch in the vehicle’s computer-controlled transmission has made driving the vehicle impossible and dangerous.
“A week before my baby was born, my car shifted into neutral by itself while I was driving home,” he said Aug. 31.
“This could cause an unexpected shift to neutral which could result in a loss of motive power, which in conjunction with traffic and road conditions, and the driver’s reactions, may increase the risk of a crash,” said an explanation for the recall on Transport Canada’s website.
Approximately 35,000 Jeep Cherokee vehicles from 2014 are listed as being affected by the transmission recall, according to Transport Canada.
Other federally-recalled faults in the vehicle include a back-hatch wire that may catch fire, as well as bad sensors that could deploy airbags with minimal jarring.
Fawcett said he was told by Fiat-Chrysler that he would have to send the car south for service.
That’s because the company’s policy mandates that licensed Fiat-Chrysler technicians have to perform all recall repairs at Fiat-Chrysler dealerships.
And the closest Fiat-Chrysler dealership is more than 2,000 kilometres away.
Now, Fawcett says his only options are to spend about $24,000 to ship his car by air freight, or spend $4,000 and wait one year to get his vehicle back by sealift.
The dangers of driving the car with his newborn effectively make the vehicle a “$22,000 paperweight,” because he would never risk the lives of himself or his family to drive it, Fawcett explained.
“I purchased the vehicle for the safety of my child,” he said.
To add insult to injury, the cost of shipping the car down south amounts to more than the market value of the vehicle.
Fiat-Chrysler policy states it is the consumer’s responsibility to bring their vehicles in to receive recall repairs, but Fawcett believes the company isn’t taking into account the unique circumstances of its northern clients.
“There’s no solution for remote communities, that’s what upsets me,” he said.
Now, Fawcett wants northerners to agree to boycott Fiat-Chrysler vehicles on an online petition, until the company recognizes that remote communities need special consideration to deal with factory recalls.
“I want my petition to force Fiat-Chrysler to re-analyze their policy,” he said.
A precedent for northern service exists, created by the other two North American automakers, Ford and General Motors, which have sent up technicians in the past to deal with recall defects for all vehicles within Iqaluit, Fawcett said.
Its unclear how many Fiat-Chrysler vehicles are located in Nunavut.
When contacted by Nunatsiaq News, Nunavut’s Motor Vehicles division said it is still in the process of transferring its vehicle registration data to a new electronic system, and could not produce the data.
We reached out to the Canadian media relations wing of Fiat-Chrysler for comment on the article, but representatives did not respond to our messages.
(27) Comments:
It’s a risk you take buying a vehicle. Hopefully they step up and offer to remedy the situation. Bringing a new vehicle under warranty to Nunavut is a joke, most communities have no dealers to service the warranty work. As a car owner I faced the same dilema. I shipped the parts at my cost and ended up repairing it myself. A car is sadly a luxury, if I had my time back i would have stuck with an ATV and snowmobile. At least those are easier to work on.
Good for you John for taking action on this. Unfortunately this unfair situation also affects many people owning other car brands so hopefully this petition will help to produce better policies and services for Nunavummiut across the board. We are consumers too. It’s not because we are smaller in numbers that we can be treated like garbage. We should not be discriminated against because of our location.
it’s one that faced by all Trucks and Vehicles up here. even if you have a licensed Mechanic to do the work on a warranty item, the major brands will not recognize or even send up the warranty parts unless it’s completed at an authorized dealership.
incredibly frustrating.
This is why I stay away from Chrysler products, they don’t seem to last especially up here. Something going wrong the first winter, ongoing for the rest of the year. They look somewhat nice but do not seem to be reliable.
He purchased a used vehicle knowing authorized repairs including all recalls have to obviously be made at an authorized dealership. He has no right in asking for a boycott.
Number 1 is correct. This is the risk you take up here buying a vehicle, and it is a luxury! #2 this is not discriminating. If you choose to buy where they don’t have a dealership, then they choose to service outside of your remote community. If you dealt with a dealer who is used to the North/remote and the unique challenges that come with it then by all means. The other 2 large manufactures are a bit more accommodating because they do have alot more business, at least in the community I am in, and sometimes if they go for training, or buy dealer diagnostic equipment, will even authorizes a mechanic in the community to do the work.
You need to do your research on these vehicles before you buy, no different then a ATV or Snowmobile, as you most likely will be the one doing the work, and if their is a recall like in this case, you either need them to send you the parts and fix it yourself, or live with the problem.
The reality of the matter is that there are no Chrysler dealerships in Nu because there aren’t enough customers to make it viable. Ask yourself this, if 1 in 100 vehicles need a recall dealt with in their warranty period, would Mr. Fawcett have paid over $2400 for an insurance policy? Likely not. He rolled the dice and lost. If I’m wrong, sounds like an opportunity for an insurance company….
Agreed with most of the comments here. It sucks, but you took a chance and you lost. You didn’t check the car’s recall history before spending large sums of money. Chrysler isn’t sending a mechanic up because it’s against their policy and it’ll be precedent setting. They’ll have to send one up to fix everything.
It’s too bad that people only put this much energy into a cause when it affects them personally.
Other car manufacturers honour recall work at garages in Iqaluit so it is fair play for Chrysler customers to try to convince that company to honour theirs. A boycott may just be the attention-getting method required. Stop talking about “no right in asking for a boycott”. The customer has a right to let the manufacturer of a defective product know that they are dissatisfied with that company’s refusal to remedy the situation. If the manufacturer chooses to ignore the customer, they deserve the negative publicity they will receive. That is how the free market works.
#8 if he knew about this issue before buying a car, he would have fought the same battle. His car breaking down identified the issue, and now he is fighting for everyone in Nunavut.
To everyone who said he should have done his research before he bought the car…. probably. But do you expect everyone to do this research? Elder’s, or teenagers getting their first car? Everyone here seems to think it’s okay for people in remote locations to be consistently screwed over by big business. It seems you have all given up on receiving decent service. Big car companies should consider us in remote locations as well. We purchase a car, it is faulty by their design. Is it not their responsibility to fix it? No, we should just sit back and let big business screw us over right??? I disagree, we deserve the same service as anyone else, in any location. Fiat-Chrysler is responsible for our safety when the sell us vehicles, they should be responsible to fix federal safety recalls.
We should not have to simply roll over and “buy another car” We are customers too. Our safety matters. Vehicle manufactures should be responsible for fixing recalls. We should be able to purchase any vehicle we see fit, and still receive the same service that people down south are able to get.
Will their policy will have to be changed, with how expensive it is to buy a vehicle I am sure there are ways that it can be fixed, we need more people to demand that these big car companies be able to fix their broken recalled vehicles that should of never been put on the road to begin with.
Instead of the attitudes some have, just taking it and thanking them afterwards we need more people to come out and demand changes in their policies so the licensed mechanics up here can work and fix their crappy vehicles.
I have tons of problems with my Dodge Ram, CV shafts go every six months, I spend $600 or more every six months to keep this expensive truck on the road.
Dodge will not stand behind their product, excuses after excuses about why it keeps breaking down. Never buying a dodge or Jeep again.
#10 - “if he knew about this issue before buying a car, he would have fought the same battle.”
Lol baloney. He would have passed the buck to the next sucker and never look back.
It sucks being a consumer in north. Period. I just prefer to focus on affordable food and housing over one guy’s $20000 mistake.
@Baloney: Unfortunately for all of us, Mr. Fawcett is more likely to resolve his issue than you are yours. Housing and food costs are impacted by numerous factors involving several different actors. Chrysler can resolve Mr. Fawcett’s (and others in the same situation) issue alone with the stroke of a pen.
We had a similar issue many years back when the engine in our brand new (still under warranty) Chevy truck exploded. Initially Chevrolet refused to replace the engine unless it was done by a licensed mechanic (of which there are none in Iqaluit). It took many months of wrangling and escalating the issue within the company but we finally got Chevrolet to agree to ship up a new engine at their cost and have it installed by a local mechanic without voiding the warranty on the truck. I am not sure that a boycott would result in the same outcome.
#14 How many dodge, jeep, or Chrysler vehicles are in the north? every person who has one in Nunavut has made a $20000 (more or less) mistake by purchasing vehicles from these manufacturers because they can’t get simple recall work done on them. Affordable food and housing are some of the many issues, including this one, facing Nunavummiut. Other people are already fighting those battles. And if you knew John, you’d know he has been trying for over a decade to help Nunavummiut wherever he can. Volunteering in Nunavut, teaching in Nunavut, and working with NTI and the RIA’s. Yes, he would have fought the same battle, maybe not in the same way, but he would have fought it. He has made Nunavut his home, and is trying to help make it better for everyone.
#9 has it right. Spot on.
Some of these dealerships even advertise specifically in the north. Why are they not able to make exceptions and allow warranty work to be done at local garages in areas where there are no dealer mechanics? If a company is going to do business in Canada, they really should make efforts to do their best to work with their customers in all areas in Canada. They can certainly afford it. And #5, he has every right to call for a boycott, just as you have every right to choose not to boycott. You want to accept crappy service, enjoy! I wish him the best. Perhaps changes will come from this. Even if they don’t, he is within his rights to try. Big companies will cut corners and push customers as far as they can.
...and to mitigate the risk, never buy a vehicle that has just been redesigned if you intend to use it in Nunavut. The 2014 Jeep Cherokee was a new generation introduced that same year. It is better wait a few years. Usually there are always more problems when it is a new model.
Lots of comments from the man himself in this article!
Nunavut is not the only place that doesn’t have dealers. Lots of Canadians live in rural and remote locations, and it’s one of the reasons we get paid more.
I have bought 3 new vehicles in a row and I knew they would never see the dealer again, it’s way too far. It’s easier and cheaper just to pay to fix it.
In order to get equal service to the south, either we pay a lot more to buy or the whole country has to pay more ...... how is that fair?
We choose to live north, we know the risks and benefits.
Stop expecting the south to come to you
Thank you to everyone who has supported this so far. I am only one person, but with the voices of each and every one of us we can make a difference, and we can make a change. It seems that there are a lot of people here who think that it is okay to not receive the same service as “the south”, and this is what big businesses want us to believe. I like to think that we are all equally as important as anybody else. Together we can make a difference. People have been getting a raw deal from big business here in the north for so long that people have come to accept it as normal. I refuse to accept it as normal. We deserve the same consideration as anybody else. I will continue this fight for anyone who agrees with me and anyone who disagrees with me. My goal here is not to fix my own problem, it is to help out each and every person in Nunavut and other remote locations with the same issue. #22 I’m sorry that you had to buy 3 new vehicles in a row, that shouldn’t happen to anyone.
I am a return Ford customer. For the reason they stand behind there products(I am not poster #22). I did my research in mid 2000’s during first new vehicle purchase and went with Ford as they were the only one who would honor warranty,TSB’s,recall work in the north. I did my research, lucky I didn’t require any work to be done. Vehicles in the north are a big investment with our expenses and as stated by many is a luxury. So research on brand and even type of vehicle should be well planned out. So happy when funds allowed purchased another Ford as did research and Chrysler products still wouldn’t stand by there products. 1st new Ford still running and decided to purchase new before they throw in that extra new vehicle $1k charge . Again, research to save $$ in the long run. Kudo’s though to sticking up and hope you get them to change there view on the north and stand behind their products. Would never buy a Dodge/Jeep/Chrysler as see too many $20k+ lawn ornaments same problem as urs.
...cont’d- I do hope you win your battle. As with today’s technology, even in snowmobiles/atv’s/outboards, they make them reliant on being within arms reach of a dealer. Too much computer technology and there own standalone systems. IMO, they should not lock there tech to only dealers, should be able to have aftermarket tech like OBD readers and all so that all customers be able to chose to service their own vehicles.
#23 the idea to help every person who buys an expensive Fiat or vehicle for use in Nunavut could back fire. A new small print on the Fiat or vehicle paperwork could read, “vehicles in remote communities are not under the guaranteed service where there are no Fiat repair personal onsite.” The line has to be drawn somewhere for “the south” to exist in the North.
This could constitute an “undisclosed caveat” on the sale, which could be grounds for declaring the sale void and getting his money back from the vendor…he should contact the APA and/or seek legal advice .... http://www.apa.ca/