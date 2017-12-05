NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit man accused of robbery, impaired driving

“With a great response time, and witness information provided, the suspect involved was able to be apprehended very quickly"

STEVE DUCHARME



Iqaluit RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man for robbery, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and breach of probation on Monday morning. (FILE PHOTO) Iqaluit RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man for robbery, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and breach of probation on Monday morning. (FILE PHOTO)

December 05, 2017 - 4:15 pm

A young Iqaluit man faces charges of robbery and driving under the influence following reports of a weekend holdup and joyride.

Marvin Tunnillie, 21, is accused of robbery, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and breach of probation, after police arrested him Monday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

Tunnillie’s arrest came after reports late in the night of Sunday, Dec. 3, of a holdup at a local Iqaluit store, when an armed man entered the store demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount, the RCMP said.

Shortly afterwards, around midnight, the RCMP say the same man who robbed the store stole a city-owned vehicle, but was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

Cpl. Henry Coman, Nunavut RCMP “V” Division’s spokesperson, wouldn’t disclose the kind of weapon used during the robbery, other than to say it was not a firearm. The name of the store is also not being released, at the owner’s request, said Coman.

“With a great response time, and witness information provided, the suspect involved was able to be apprehended very quickly,” Coman said in the news release.

Tunnillie was brought before a justice of the peace at the Nunavut Court of Justice on Tuesday to make his first appearance in court for the charges.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed either of the two incidents to contact the police.

People wishing to provide information about a crime are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submitting a secure web tip or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637(CRIMES).