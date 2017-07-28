NEWS: Nunavut

Iqaluit man accused of murder released on bail

Daniel Hodgson accused of killing Bradley Winsor May 19 in Apex

An Iqaluit business owner accused of murdering a man in the city’s satellite community of Apex this past May has been released on restrictive bail conditions following proceedings at the Nunavut Court of Justice July 27.

Daniel Hodgson, 37, is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Bradley Winsor, 23, who died at an Apex residence under suspicious circumstances in the early morning of May 19.

Hodgson walked into the courtroom under the custody of a court sheriff, with a shaved head and wearing a black suit over a red dress shirt that was unbuttoned at the neck.

Following his show cause hearing, Justice Todd Ducharme posted bail for Hodgson and his guarantors at $250,000, and released him under restrictive conditions preventing him from leaving his residence unless for work or emergencies.

A bail hearing is often called a show cause hearing, since the Crown attempts to persuade the court, or “show cause,” on why an accused person should be detained in custody until trial.

Hodgson was ordered to stay in Iqaluit and not to come within 500 metres of the Iqaluit airport, or any private charter plane service.

Hodgson’s was told to surrender his passport to the RCMP, and he was ordered to stay away from a list of witnesses who could testify at a possible trial, as well as family members of the deceased.

Under the terms of his bail agreement, Hodgson must also not posses any weapons or firearms, or consume either drugs or alcohol.

According to an RCMP news release, police responded to an Apex home at about 5 a.m., May 19, where they discovered an unresponsive 23-year-old man.

The man was rushed to the Qikiqtani General Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Police arrested Hodgson later the same day, and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, police obtained warrants to conduct two searches, on May 20 and May 25, but evidence presented in court to obtain those warrants, and anything seized during the searches, are sealed from public view.

Hodgson has been held in remand custody at the Baffin Correctional Centre since his arrest.

Lawyers will meet again at the Nunavut Court of Justice on Aug. 14 to update the judge on their preparations.