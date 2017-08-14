Iqaluit elders to miss out on annual gathering
Funding never came through for Nunavut, Nunavik elder’s conference
Many Iqaluit elders won’t get to attend an annual elders gathering that they usually attend, unless the Elders’ Qammaq can come up with $25,000.
Inuit elders from Nunavut and Nunavik organize a get-together every year to promote cultural exchange and knowledge sharing. The event will take place in Kuujjuaraapik this year from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26.
“There are at least 20 elders who would like to go. They have signed up out of interest at this point,” Iqaluit’s recreation director Amy Elgersma said during an Aug. 11 meeting of the recreation committee, the group responsible for the Iqaluit Elders’ Qammaq.
But costly northern travel means sending all the interested elders would cost around $30,000, Elgersma said, because funding sources did not come through this year—with only $5,000 raised to date through a donation from the Iqaluit Legion.
While the conference is not a city project and any elder can attend on their own, the Qammaq program usually sends about 20 Inuit seniors, she said.
“Normally we are able to make it happen, but this year has been a bit more of a challenge,” Elgersma told Nunatsiaq News.
“We have applied to QIA and they said they are not able to contribute this year and we are waiting to hear back from the Government of Nunavut under a Culture and Heritage Program.”
The city will be able to provide in-kind support only, through buses to the airport, and by sending a staff member to support the elders while travelling.
“It’s about sharing stories and connecting with family. It’s a really neat way to share culture,” she said, adding that many elders wear clothing at the gathering to represent their regions.
The last time the conference was held in Iqaluit, about 300 elders attended from throughout Nunavut and Nunavik, she said.
“It’s something that they look forward to and benefit from.” And “Nunavut benefits as well from these elder’s gatherings and the information sharing that goes on,” Elgersma said.
“This gathering has been going on a long time,” said the recreation committee chair, Coun. Joanasie Akumalik.
“This committee has sympathy for the elders but I don’t think we have the authority right now to see these 20 elders going to that gathering… we might have to give them the bad news.”
The committee planned to write letters to the GN and Inuit organizations requesting support, in hopes of securing enough funding to send five or 10 elders to the conference.
Councillors also moved to bring the issue to the next city council meeting to make sure elders will be able to attend the annual gathering next year.
“It’s to preserve our Inuit values,” Akumalik said.
(12) Comments:
Guess the QIA chartered trip to open a National Park that no one can afford is just little bit more importanter…
It is each and everyone of our duty to take care of our elderly. Why is it an on going issue, not sending our elders to these gatherings? This isn’t the first time this has happened to them. Quit with the excuses & take care of them.
1. #1 #1 #1 GN FULL-TIME employees get free flights to attend if they are over 60!!! (deters sponsorship!)
2. plan
3. elders can still contribute, sew, sell, help…. wash off table, put out hats to sell, color sale signs ...
4. event is THIS month
5. plan now and save for Aug 2018!!!
The QIA trip was paid, in partnership, for just ONE TIME. From what I gather that this elders event is held ANNUALLY and attended by “elders” as well as by elders and perhaps escorts.
I wonder why? Makivik corp. Can cover the cost. They own First Air & Air Inuit. & Can cover all costs. Does it mean, they stopped promoting Inuit culture
, Which by the way is their mandate.
Post it now.
Life morals is what is forgotten in this world. Elders shouldn’t have to contribute themselves with any hard labor, except attending the gatherings. If our elders are in need of an escort, let’s do what is best for them & provide the escort. Like I said, this isn’t the first time it happened to them. Why is it still an ongoing issue? #City of Iqaluit.
w should not even be letting them pay for anything they got us to this point what have we learned.? I am big support of elders making way,it is the people whom listens and not make any good decisions today due to there beneficial issues,we should be ashamed all of us you and me.let us take care of our elders and make way taime=stop the hardship feel the moment.
Not good news, elder knowledge is so very important for us, some may not be around for when the next gathering takes place.
I’m 50 plus and I still learn new things from my in laws daily!
The Airlines should save the day for them!
City of Iqaluit social committee is responsible, not the legion, the airlines or the GN. City of Iqaluit, why is this an ongoing issue?
#1 is right. They have the ability to open a park.
QIA and NTI have more than a few hundred million dollars to waste on things that don’t matter.
Shows how little Inuit organizations care about their Elders.
Number 1 it actually is very important and represents more inuit as to just elders. Small mind you have. Go travel and broaden your horizon. Lol