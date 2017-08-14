NEWS: Around the Arctic

Iqaluit elders to miss out on annual gathering

Funding never came through for Nunavut, Nunavik elder’s conference

About 20 Iqaluit elders need at least $25,000 to attend the annual eastern Arctic elders' gathering, which is to be held in Kuujjuaraapik this year Aug. 20 to Aug. 26. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

Many Iqaluit elders won’t get to attend an annual elders gathering that they usually attend, unless the Elders’ Qammaq can come up with $25,000.

Inuit elders from Nunavut and Nunavik organize a get-together every year to promote cultural exchange and knowledge sharing. The event will take place in Kuujjuaraapik this year from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26.

“There are at least 20 elders who would like to go. They have signed up out of interest at this point,” Iqaluit’s recreation director Amy Elgersma said during an Aug. 11 meeting of the recreation committee, the group responsible for the Iqaluit Elders’ Qammaq.

But costly northern travel means sending all the interested elders would cost around $30,000, Elgersma said, because funding sources did not come through this year—with only $5,000 raised to date through a donation from the Iqaluit Legion.

While the conference is not a city project and any elder can attend on their own, the Qammaq program usually sends about 20 Inuit seniors, she said.

“Normally we are able to make it happen, but this year has been a bit more of a challenge,” Elgersma told Nunatsiaq News.

“We have applied to QIA and they said they are not able to contribute this year and we are waiting to hear back from the Government of Nunavut under a Culture and Heritage Program.”

The city will be able to provide in-kind support only, through buses to the airport, and by sending a staff member to support the elders while travelling.

“It’s about sharing stories and connecting with family. It’s a really neat way to share culture,” she said, adding that many elders wear clothing at the gathering to represent their regions.

The last time the conference was held in Iqaluit, about 300 elders attended from throughout Nunavut and Nunavik, she said.

“It’s something that they look forward to and benefit from.” And “Nunavut benefits as well from these elder’s gatherings and the information sharing that goes on,” Elgersma said.

“This gathering has been going on a long time,” said the recreation committee chair, Coun. Joanasie Akumalik.

“This committee has sympathy for the elders but I don’t think we have the authority right now to see these 20 elders going to that gathering… we might have to give them the bad news.”

The committee planned to write letters to the GN and Inuit organizations requesting support, in hopes of securing enough funding to send five or 10 elders to the conference.

Councillors also moved to bring the issue to the next city council meeting to make sure elders will be able to attend the annual gathering next year.

“It’s to preserve our Inuit values,” Akumalik said.