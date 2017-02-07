Iqaluit deli closing down in wake of damaging inspection reports
Employees at Baffin Deli confirm they'll soon be out of a job
On-the-go lunch options in Iqaluit will soon be more limited, now that a popular sandwich shop is closing its doors for good.
Staff at the Baffin Deli confirmed off-the-record to Nunatsiaq News that employees were notified of the deli’s closure last week.
No official closing date for the restaurant has been provided, and it was business as usual as of Feb. 6.
The deli—located on the first floor if the Igluvut Building in downtown Iqaluit— provides take out sandwich and soup options as well as daily “hot lunch” specials.
The restaurant employs four full-time and two part-time employees—all but one of whom are Inuit.
Qikiqtaaluk Corp, the deli’s parent company, which has its office in the same building, offered no details as to why the deli is closing and when.
The company did not respond to repeated Nunatsiaq News requests for information by our publication time.
The closure of the deli comes two months after a CBC investigation reported serious food-handling violations found by Nunavut food inspectors in 2014 and 2015.
The CBC cited reports acquired through an access-to-information request through the Government of Nunavut.
The CBC report noted that the deli was also written up by food inspectors in January 2016, but that report contained “none of the more serious issues noted previously.”
In a response to the CBC report, QC vice president Peter Keenainak said the deli had received positive reports since 2016 following its commitment to food inspectors to improve on-the-job safety and food handling.
QC did not provide its latest inspection reports, saying it wasn’t a public document, according to the CBC article.
Comments:
Big Racks should take the space over.
“The closure of the deli comes two months after a CBC investigation reported serious food-handling violations…” Yeah. The Plateau convenience and Starbucks is also closing down. Might want to look into that as well.
Why would I spend my money there? The specials, simple food like hamburgers were pre-made. The coffee is not good. People in Iqaluit have choices now, and they are choosing to spend their money on consistent, better quality food. Gone are the days where someone can try to fleece us by opening a restaurant simply because they have the space to do so. New places have opened, and they are forcing others to actually try. Those who don’t follow suit will be out of business.
You’re making up stories now? I think the closures have more to do with the bottom line, than a several years old inspection report.
Coincidences happen, but to spin your own tale…
Seems like CBC directly targeted the Deli when there were tons of other restaurants with similar or worse violations. The Deli was running fairly smoothly for the past few years. Clickbait journalism just put a handful of young Inuit out of work.
This place was sparkling compared to Navigator.
Inuit land claims corporations can’t actually run anything and lose their members’ money.
Can’t even run a cafe. Kind of pathetic really.
Maybe time to replace the guys who have been at the top for years?
Good to see health inspections. But, I don’t think this closure has anything to do with health inspections. I think there is something a little more serious for the parent company(QC). Closing Starbucks, the convenience store, and now this sandwich café. Hope somebody goes in and provides some lunch. That place was popular. Cheap meals, and good food. Keep the tv if somebody else is moving in!
I’m sad to hear this because people are losing their jobs. Sure, the food was mediocre, but these inspection reports are old and it’s a non-issue for me.
The staff are nice people, and I will be sorry not to see them every day.
#5 Cry us all a river, and get sick on your own food.
You’re right, Jason. What this city needs is more places that charge $11.99 for a bowl of soup.
Re: poster #3’s comments, the people that work at Igluvut will miss the option of staying in the building for lunch and coffee breaks (I’ve long wondered why we accept local building designs that don’t plan for sufficient parking, on-site daycare and meal/break lounges. The Deli clearly serves a necessary purpose. No, it wasn’t haute cuisine but the meals were ready on time (no 40 minute waits for cold deliveries-plus tip) and “pre-made” was the only option unless you think office administrators in the area would not have complained about the stench from smoking or deep frying food in the building as much as the adjacent neighbours have about one recently opened local restaurant. If selling out their soups and meaty sandwiches almost every day was any indication…they were well appreciated and what’s wrong with hiring locals when your mandate is to hire and support the Inuit community?
They should look at the Store House.
On a wing night or any other night do you see the tables wiped down? Actually I’ve never seen the tables wiped down since it opened.
Food inspector, inspect the Store House as well.
#11, it is sad that these folks will be out of work, but their employer failed them. The same company owns Plateau Cafe and Plateau Convenience. Both of those stores were inconsistent, constantly out of stock of basic items. I went there for chips a few times, and they had none. Same goes for a their hot beverages, always out of basic ingredients that could be bought from a store. The cafe is fine for the Igluvut employees, but for the rest of us, we now have choices, and I choose to get a burger hot off the grill with hot crispy fries. I’m not looking for haute cuisine either. Baffin Gas is a hot mess too, and it’s the same company. Try harder. Your customer base will reward you. Don’t blame CBC.
#11 Who is complaining about hiring locals? Do you work for Faux news?
QC does not have a good record when it comes to retail operations..and they think they wanna open a hotel??..good luck..
Let’s see, what do we need?
a Beauty Salon (try getting a quick appt at the existing ones)
a decent northern book store ( The former one in Ventures has not been kept up and has shrunk)
a hamburger joint (others cost too much)
a health food shop (we could all be healthier)
Surely we can come up with something to appeal to the community that makes money and fills a need, while keeping all the Inuit staff employed
Would be nice to have subway back in Iqaluit.