Iqaluit councillors want police to act against storefront drug dealers
RCMP bring in "plain clothes" officers but lack of loitering bylaw hampers efforts
Iqaluit city councillors want more visibility from the RCMP, saying police should do more to protect local store employees from loitering drug dealers.
Coun. Terry Dobbin told Sgt. Grant Smith of the RCMP’s “V” Division in Iqaluit, during a detachment report to city councillors Feb. 14, that drug traffickers operating outside businesses are threatening workers at several local stores.
“I’ve been told by some of the staff that their lives are being threatened by local drug dealers and one of the managers had been assaulted by one of the people that are trafficking in drugs to the local stores,” Dobbin said.
“It’s almost getting out of control at a particular store.”
Grant responded that logistical and capacity issues prevent officers from maintaining a permanent presence outside known dealer hangouts and in the absence of a city loitering bylaw, crowd control is an exercise in frustration.
“We can go along and move people out, but we know that they’ll come right back so we’re trying to find other ways to deal with the situation,” Smith said.
If people are being threatened, Smith requested members of the public to contact the RCMP so the detachment can build a case against individuals.
“As much as we hear this stuff, if we don’t have the evidence or don’t have the information to move forward, it makes it somewhat difficult for us,” Smith told councillors.
Smith was originally scheduled to brief councillors weeks ago. The RCMP’s regular crime report was circulated at council anyway.
Coun. Joanasie Akumalik said city council asked for more routine updates from the RCMP last summer.
“I’m hoping that reporting from the RCMP will become consistent again. It seems that communication between this city administration and detachment are lacking and we really need to know what’s going on in the community,” he said.
“Three terms in council I’ve been concerned about foot or bike patrols, but was not successful at getting previous commander to put that in place.”
Smith defended the detachment’s current community outreach, where officers deliver education programs to schools, lend security to special public events, offer support to Iqaluit’s men’s and women’s shelter and sit on the city’s liquor board and airport safety committees.
Staff turnover has also affected operations at the detachment Smith explained, saying the winter has traditionally been a period of transition for officers who may move to other positions—such as Sgt. Dave Combden, who used to report to council.
The addition of new “plain clothes” officers within the detachment will help the RCMP crack down on repeat offenders and drug trafficking in Iqaluit, he added.
“That’ll be a new unit to support the detachment and community as well,” he said.
As for a possible neighborhood watch, Smith says it won’t be a “police initiative” but “we would be involved.”
According to the RCMP’s most recent statistics delivered to city council, overall crime in Iqaluit dropped during 2016, but specific areas such as break-and-enters saw substantial increases.
(11) Comments:
The dealers in front of “said store” are pawns. If you crack down on them new ones will come. You have to go to the source.
That being said, this will mostly go away once pot is legalized. Maybe they’ll stick around to sell harder drugs, but I think the accessibility of legal pot will lower the demand for illegal drugs.
How about work at addressing and eliminating poverty? Deal with issues at the root of things. Iqaluit is a good town for those with a lot of money but not for anyone else. Our privileged counselors need a taste of reality.
I hate going to the store and seeing these people selling drugs right in front of everyone, how hard can it be for the cops to arrest them or watch who goes there to check up on their dealers and give them more drugs to sell?
Also I hate it when we go to the movies and there are people smoking up in the porch of the storehouse.
It stinks and I don’t want my kids to smell that crap.
If every time you saw a dealer selling drugs you took a picture with your cellphone and turned it over to the RCMP, things might change. The dealer will disappear and perhaps come back, but you are disrupting their “service” each time.
I sat in my car in front of Ventures in the evening and just had to raise my phone up an point it at them. They left.
And don’t hold your breath about any legalization. It won’t happen.
We just need citizens to do THEIR part to support the RCMP.
#4 Why so negative? Legalization is happening.
Dear ‘Gangsters’ hanging outside Northmart or Ventures,
No, I don’t want to “buy any”.
Sincerely,
Annoyed Customer
Our memory is so short in this community. I remember about three years ago the RCMP announced to much fanfare that they were initiating a special project to eliminate the loitering at Northmart and Ventures and get people off the street and steer them towards help and job placement etc.. I knew at the time that it was a cynical publicity stunt that would amount to nothing. Of course, I was proven correct and the police don’t even talk about it anymore. Hahahaha
These are the same RCMP who refuse to get out of their cars and patrol on foot. How can the act against storefront drug dealers when they refuse to get out of their cars? Are they afraid someone will do to the cars what the RCMP did to the dogs?
If you want the RCMP to patrol on foot, make sure it is stipulated in their new contract.
#5 why so addicted? Just enjoy fresh air, it’s better for you.
What , they don t have a , dial a gram delivery service.
L.O.L!!! They would have so many customers if they had this service. Try getting a city business license for this one .