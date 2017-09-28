Iqaluit city councillor Akumalik pleads for the homeless
“Our work here has been very slow”
The temperature dipped below zero in Iqaluit this week and Iqaluit Coun. Joanasie Akumalik used that to remind Nunavummiut that there are many in the city, and in the territory, who do not have homes to protect them from the cold.
“When we talk about homelessness, it’s uncomfortable,” Akumalik said in a statement at Iqaluit City Council Sept. 26.
“We think, ‘why do they allow themselves to come to that point?’ We rationalize and think the homeless people are addicted or alcoholics,” he said.
But that’s not always the case, Akumalik said, adding that job loss and family illness could quickly leave a person homeless in Iqaluit.
Akumalik is a regular advocate at council for helping homeless people in Nunavut.
In March, Akumlalik chastised councillors for not following through on a resolution to update actions on homelessness, and he asked that help for the homeless be included in the city’s strategic plan.
Last year, he said talks between the city, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the Government of Nunavut, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and the Nunavut Housing Corp. to create a homelessness plan did not lead to any action.
“I’ve been trying to advocate for homelessness to get some programs running, but our work here has been very slow,” he told Nunatsiaq News.
“I want to see an update as far as where things are in terms of homelessness.”
Akumalik asked that city administrators and city council expedite efforts to address homelessness in Iqaluit.
But he also used his statement to share a few examples of what homelessness can look like in Iqaluit.
“I know a young couple with a three-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter. I know the young family because they come visit us,” Akumalik said. “They have no home, they go house to house to sleep.”
The couple are unemployed, but when they do earn money they share it with other people, he told councillors.
“Their kids were just baptized last Sunday and to celebrate they made a macaroni dinner for 15 people, that was their way to show thanks,” he said. “They try.”
Akumalik went on to talk about a young man who told him that the warm weather this season has helped him get ahead.
“He said he had the best sleep he ever had this summer, because all he needed was a blanket.”
The youth, who was living in abandoned vehicles, has since found a job with a mining company, through an employment opportunity he found out about, Akumalik said.
“We need to keep pushing for affordable housing,” Akumlaik said, adding that health, education and financial stability are all connected to living conditions.
“We need to create some programs to help these people without delay.”
Akumalik suggested that wooden shacks, similar to those built by employers to protect their staff during smoke breaks, could be built as temporary shelters for the homeless.
“Tonight it will be -6 C but it does feel like -32 C. There is a cold wind. Winter is coming. It will be difficult again for the homeless when winter sets in,” he said.
“May you enjoy your warm house and bed tonight.”
(19) Comments:
“Tonight it will be -6 C but it does feel like -32 C.” ... Really??
“We need to keep pushing for affordable housing,” Akumlaik said, adding that health, education and financial stability are all connected to living conditions.
I think that increasing/improving housing conditions should be the mandate of the next government. As noted above, it would alleviate a lot of problems and it would probably lead to less crime as well (fewer mental health issues and less family violence from living in overcrowded conditions).
I applaud Joanasie Akumalik’s actions in this regard. He seems to be the only one on the council who is about the locals. He should list out all the people he has spoken to that didn’t do anything about it. We need to shame them. Remember Nunavut was created for Inuit, not for every other ethnic group. Maybe the town should buy up all those little houses on the federal road that they sold for $1 and give them to the homeless, as the original plan to sell those houses to make them affordable housing units wasn’t used for that purpose. It was used to further the profits of the new owner by renting them as commercial space in an industrial zone…
Yes, commenter #1, it does really feel like that when you are tired, hungry and no prospect of immediate improvement of living conditions.
You should try it for a week with no food or shelter. You may have lived a sheltered life with no hardships, thus your ignorant comment.
Hey #3, are you stuck in some kind of time warp? LOL Iqaluit is called a city not a town.
Incidentally, the City of Iqaluit is carrying a big deficit. Where are they going to find the money to “buy up those little houses?”
Since you seem to be a big know-it-all about this stuff, can you please identify where in the City of Iqaluit’s budget they can find that kind of money? Also if you give those houses to the homeless, somebody will have to pay for heat and electrical. Whose budget does that come out of?
And why should the Iqaluit city council even be talking about this? They are not in charge of welfare housing or social services. Somebody should tell Mr. Akumalik that the City of Iqaluit has no power to do anything for homeless people anyway.
A $40 million dollar pool and they never thought to add beds for the homeless - not even in the mechanical space.
Honestly this is not adding up.
#4 ‘It’s Real’ Your last two words describe you and your comment perfectly well!
sorry, councilor, you are asking the wrong level of government.
akumalik like all politicians in this territory think that their job is to find something to criticise and go vocal about it even if has nothing to do with their department’s services. homelessness is a major issue but has nothing to do with the city. how about addressing the potholes instead? would the councilor like hearing an mla criticising potholes?
Why can they house homeless in modified seacans and or army tents..i don’t know but something anything..I sure would not last long being outside being homeless..my little body and health could not handle it. What to do?
#1 try sleeping in an abandoned vehicle or canoe tonight, see how cold it feels tonight
Akumalik is grandstanding for the cameras again.
It is not the City of Iqaluit’s business to house the homeless or buy up real estate on their behalf.
This exercise is for the benefit of those not familiar with how the various levels of government work ... like Akumalik; or who simply don’t care enough to let it get in the way of using council chambers to preen on issues he has no mandate for.
If you want to do something for the poor and homeless in Iqaluit, elect better people at all levels of government who can do the heavy thinking and lifting and not just constantly be looking for a pedestal to pose upon.
What planet are you living on Mr. Akumalik?
Many people lose their homes because of bad money management,
alcohol, drugs,gambling, and not paying their rent throughout
Nunavut and the rest of the world. All people make their choices!
#4, #11 and if I do this what do I get? Why not?
Joanasie is amongst only the few people to mention this publicly, not even the MLA’s sitting or before have said anything or done about the current situation, why are you attacking he’s idea to help the people in need. And why are some of these comments always downsizing the Inuit or the people in need, I guess as long as Canada exist, racism will also exist, just take a look at residential school system, health care system, school system, housing shortages, water advisory, MMIW inquiry, joblessness, bad infrastructure, the list goes on, if you think like trump, you will not get away with it in Nunavut.
Leave the pool out of this. The City is not in the business of housing the population of Iqaliut. The only thing the City can do to help with this, is to approve a new subdivision so that the land can be used to build more housing.
The GN has programs to help the homeless. There needs to be GN/FED run shelters.
Where is Kakivak and NTI, why are they not doing anything for their own people?
Does the Nunavut political forum rule that only certain departments speak about real life issues on the ground?
Coun. Joanasie Akumalik has made a public stand through the media and he is still standing. Leaders stand together with Coun. Joanasie Akumalik. Inuit are the ones without a home on their own land.
How many more years will Inuit have to live in depravation and wait…and wait…and wait until their turn arrives for quality of life throughout Nunavut?
Coun. Joanasie Akumalik speaks the truth.
The so called red tape, monthly meetings to no end, and the turned backs are killing the people.
In Iqaluit alone, the $40.000.000+ million dollar white elephant pool was decided upon and built in a couple of years, while the people are still without their right to proper living conditions.
The vision of Nunavut is for the people first.
A lot of Inuit do have their own homes because they work hard for
them, and do not complain about racism, I know because I am one
of them.
Some people in Nunavut would rather pay the bootlegger, the drug
dealer, and the card sharp. Go for it idiots, watch your kids in a bad
way.
“... The Right to Housing and International Human Rights Law - The right to adequate housing, along with many other economic and social rights, is protected in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, specifically Article 11 which details the right to an adequate standard of living and the continuous improvement of living conditions. The same rights are articulated in Article 25 (1) of the non-legally binding Universal Declaration of Human Rights. There are many other examples of the right to adequate housing in other international treaties…” http://www.cwp-csp.ca/poverty/a-human-rights-violation/the-right-to-housing/
“… Adequate housing was recognized as part of the right to an adequate standard of living in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in the 1966 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. Other international human rights treaties have since recognized or referred to the right to adequate housing or some elements of it, such as the protection of one’s home and privacy. …” PDF
http://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Publications/FS21_rev_1_Housing_en.pdf