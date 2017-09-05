Iqaluit beer-wine store to open Sept. 6
Customers must register first, observe strict purchase limits
The day many have been waited for is nearly here—Nunavut’s first walk-in beer and wine store is scheduled to open in Iqaluit Sept. 6, the Government of Nunavut has announced.
In a media release issued before the start of the Labour Day long weekend, Nunavut’s finance department said Iqalungmiut will be able to go to the store and make purchases shortly after 12:30 p.m., Sept. 6, following a brief opening ceremony for local media.
The store—which is attached to the old liquor warehouse near the airport—will be open from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.
But the GN reminded residents that before they can purchase any beer and wine, they must fill out customer account applications.
That application is available on the Department of Finance website here, and can also be picked up in hard copy at the Iqaluit permit office on the first floor of the Parnaivik Building, bldg. 924.
Customers 19 years of age or older will be permitted to purchase a case of 12 beer and two bottles of wine, per day.
Customer account applications for store can be sent via email to nlcliquororders@gov.nu.ca.
In a 2015 plebiscite, over 77 per cent of Iqalungmiut voted in favour of opening a strictly controlled beer and wine store in the city, as part of a GN initiative to curb bootlegging and binge drinking of hard liquor.
But the rollout of the pilot project has met resistance from some, particularly Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik, who resigned from cabinet over the matter.
Okalik has pushed for an addictions treatment centre to be opened ahead of any beer and wine store, while similar concerns were raised in a statement released by Baffin mayors during a forum in 2016.
(17) Comments:
One more day and the store opens. Finally!!.
Those who oppose the beer and wine store, dont go shop there.
Expect long lines tomorrow
Let , the good times roll.
Ohhhh Happy Days!!
Now if only we had recycling options for all the cans and glass bottles that are about to fill the dump and litter the ditches around town.
@4: 100% agree, but in the mean time please donate your cans to the high school.
Right on capital city cheers to you guys, fingers crossed we see something here in Rankin in the next few years
lets celebrate to living in 2017 where we can simply buy from a GN owned licensed establishment, rather then paying a permit, cost of freight and or from a bootleggers when the time in need we had no choice to do so. I think this is the right step in a good direction
May as well close the GN offices on sept 7 as the town will be in an ongoing party. I predict a lot of awols this week
Alcohol is a plague to our people. Please choose zero alcohol. Play with fire-water and you’ll get burned.
In Kuujjuaq, payday is on thursday . Friday is a awol day for a good portion of the local population
It s good to see , the bible thumpers didn t win this fight.
And there is a feast tomorrow night at high school.
#3 and #4… we do have a recycling program. You can bring your empty beer cans and liquor bottles to Southeast Nunavut Company just out federal road across from the humane society. Beer cans are worth 10 cents and liquor bottles are .25.
Make healthy choices.
Drink a glass of water with every beer and remember to have something to eat as well.
Eat, drink, and be merry
I don’t think many people will go awol tomorrow, but i do think there will be a huge line up at 17:00.
The responsible drinkers will still be responsible, because there is a b&w store doesn’t mean they’re going awol because of it.
I’ll be going Friday after work
Finally opening up and giving the choice back to the people. Drink or don’t drink that is your individual choice, just be smart about it.
Cannot wait to pick up my 12 pack and relax on the couch after work!!
Hope there’s something good on TV!!
Happy for you folks in Iqaluit but am frustrated that the other communities who voted yes may not even get the opportunity to get a store like this, or if they do, it will be many more years down the road! So a continuation of supporting bootleggers continues by those who are unable to order from the South or from Iqaluit.
Doesn’t this remind you of what it was like prior to division when Yellowknife was the lucky community that got everything? Sort of like what is happening in Iqaluit.