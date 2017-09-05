NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit beer-wine store to open Sept. 6

Customers must register first, observe strict purchase limits

STEVE DUCHARME



Iqaluit's beer and wine store will open for business at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, following an opening ceremony. (FILE PHOTO) Iqaluit's beer and wine store will open for business at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, following an opening ceremony. (FILE PHOTO)

September 05, 2017 - 8:00 am

The day many have been waited for is nearly here—Nunavut’s first walk-in beer and wine store is scheduled to open in Iqaluit Sept. 6, the Government of Nunavut has announced.

In a media release issued before the start of the Labour Day long weekend, Nunavut’s finance department said Iqalungmiut will be able to go to the store and make purchases shortly after 12:30 p.m., Sept. 6, following a brief opening ceremony for local media.

The store—which is attached to the old liquor warehouse near the airport—will be open from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

But the GN reminded residents that before they can purchase any beer and wine, they must fill out customer account applications.

That application is available on the Department of Finance website here, and can also be picked up in hard copy at the Iqaluit permit office on the first floor of the Parnaivik Building, bldg. 924.

Customers 19 years of age or older will be permitted to purchase a case of 12 beer and two bottles of wine, per day.

Customer account applications for store can be sent via email to nlcliquororders@gov.nu.ca.

In a 2015 plebiscite, over 77 per cent of Iqalungmiut voted in favour of opening a strictly controlled beer and wine store in the city, as part of a GN initiative to curb bootlegging and binge drinking of hard liquor.

But the rollout of the pilot project has met resistance from some, particularly Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik, who resigned from cabinet over the matter.

Okalik has pushed for an addictions treatment centre to be opened ahead of any beer and wine store, while similar concerns were raised in a statement released by Baffin mayors during a forum in 2016.