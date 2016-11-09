NEWS: Nunavut

Iqaluit arts fest looking for performers for summer 2017

Next year's festival will coincide with Canada's 150th birthday party

Tiffany Ayalik channels her inner-caribou during the opening concert of the 2016 Alianait Music Festival at Iqaluit's Nakasuk Elementary School while Grey Gritt provides the music for Ayalik's interpretive dance. The Yellowknife duo, who go by Quantum Tangle, were one of four performances that opened the five-day annual festival this past year. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER) Tiffany Ayalik channels her inner-caribou during the opening concert of the 2016 Alianait Music Festival at Iqaluit's Nakasuk Elementary School while Grey Gritt provides the music for Ayalik's interpretive dance. The Yellowknife duo, who go by Quantum Tangle, were one of four performances that opened the five-day annual festival this past year. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)

November 09, 2016 - 11:45 am

Calling all northern performers and artists: Alianait wants to hear from you.

Iqaluit’s Alianait Arts Festival has put out its annual call to performers for next year’s summer music festival.

The invitation is extended to all artists and performers from across the Inuit Nunangat, Inuit throughout Canada, performers from across the circumpolar world and “authentically Northern content,” that is, a performance linguistically linked to Inuit or Aboriginal tradition or culture.

Next year’s edition of Nunavut’s largest annual arts festival will be its 13th and, running from June 30 to July 3, 2017, it will coincide with Canada’s big 150th birthday celebration.

Southern-based performers have until Dec. 18 to apply for a spot on stage while Northern performers have until Jan. 22 to submit their application, available online at alianait.ca.

Alianait’s selection committee will review applications and make recommendations to the festival’s executive director by March 2017, Alianait organizers said.

All festival performers receive round-trip travel to Iqaluit, accommodation, per diems and performance fees.

Organizers say the five-day 2016 festival sold more than 6,000 tickets. Alianait also launched a new mobile app which gives users real-time schedule updates, artists’ bios and music streaming.