Iqaluit-Tasiluk voters face simple choice on Oct. 30

Incumbent George Hickes running against Jacopoosie Peter

The Incumbent MLA for Iqaluit-Tasiluk, George Hickes, is seeking another term on Oct. 30. Nunatsiaq News was unable to obtain a photo from his challenger, Jacopoosie Peter, and Peter has not provided a photo to Elections Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO) The Incumbent MLA for Iqaluit-Tasiluk, George Hickes, is seeking another term on Oct. 30. Nunatsiaq News was unable to obtain a photo from his challenger, Jacopoosie Peter, and Peter has not provided a photo to Elections Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO)

October 19, 2017 - 11:30 am

Compared with Iqaluit’s three other ridings, voters in Iqaluit-Tasiluk will have a simple decision to make when they head to the polls on election day Oct. 30.

That’s because only two candidates have put their names forward: incumbent MLA George Hickes and first-time candidate Jacopoosie Peter.

So the choice for constituents is simple: are they happy with the status quo or is it time for a change?

George Hickes said he believes Nunavut still has many challenges ahead of it, but that none are insurmountable.

“I’m going to keep going with what I have been doing,” said Hickes who, as a regular MLA, took pride in his reputation for asking tough questions, and later as a cabinet minister who still held the government accountable behind closed doors.

“I’m sure my cabinet colleagues can attest that I’m still asking the questions, but they’re just at the cabinet table and not in the assembly downstairs.”

Hickes was appointed to the cabinet about halfway through his first term as a Nunavut MLA, handling portfolios that made him responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corp. and the Nunavut Housing Corp.

Premier Peter Taptuna later appointed him as health minister.

Hickes says his priorities for next term include broadband internet infrastructure, exploring green energy, senior care, mental health access and a return to efforts to amend Nunavut’s Education Act, most recently embodied by failed Bill 37.

Hickes said he was disappointed with the “lack of discussion” on Bill 37 by the assembly’s standing committee on legislation, whose members refused to debate the bill.

“There’s a lot of work that was put into [Bill 37] and I want to make sure that some of that data gets used,” he said, noting the bill had “controversial points” but that constituents have told him they remain concerned that children are not getting the skills they need to prepare them for university or college.

Hickes said he wants to continue working with the City of Iqaluit to develop more land for public housing, after 20 new units were announced for the city in the territory’s latest capital budget.

Contesting Hickes’ bid to return to the legislature is lifelong Iqaluit-resident Jacopoosie Peter.

This election marks Peter’s first foray into territorial politics. However, the 54-year-old said he’s channeling experience as Iqaluit’s deputy mayor in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as stints on the Niaqunguuq District Education Authority.

Peter, who has worked for more than two decades as a translator, believes employment for youth should be the government’s first priority.

“What we all see here in this town is young people in front of Northmart. It shouldn’t be that way,” he said.

Peter argues that Nunavut should be more aggressive in fighting for Inuit labour quotas when public-private partnerships, or “P3s,” are created for large infrastructure projects—such as Iqaluit’s new $300-million international airport.

The government should also advocate for more resource development, he said, and make sure Inuit have guaranteed employment quotas for other nearby projects such as Peregrine Diamonds’ proposed Chidliak mine about 120 kilometres north of Iqaluit.

Peter also says the government should get out from managing Nunavut’s education system, and pass more authority back to regional education boards.

“I’m always worried about any government taking a hands-on approach, especially in areas like education where I don’t think government should really be there,” he said, citing “worsening academic” performances by Nunavut students.

And for hunters, Peter said he wants to revisit Baffin Island’s caribou quota, which he says is too restrictive for Iqaluit.

“It’s not enough to feed the community,” he said, suggesting that a separate quota for southeast Baffin Island be established.