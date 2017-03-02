NEWS: Ottawa

Inuit youth play their ancestors in fundraising event

"For we Inuit, our history is written on the land"

COURTNEY EDGAR



Nunavut Sivuniksavut college students perform a historical play at the Arts Court Theatre in downtown Ottawa Feb. 24. The play was part of An Evening of Inuit History and Culture that students hosted as a fundraiser for their end-of-year trip abroad. This year, first-year students are visiting Finland and Norway and second-years are going to New Zealand. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR) Nunavut Sivuniksavut college students perform a historical play at the Arts Court Theatre in downtown Ottawa Feb. 24. The play was part of An Evening of Inuit History and Culture that students hosted as a fundraiser for their end-of-year trip abroad. This year, first-year students are visiting Finland and Norway and second-years are going to New Zealand. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)

March 02, 2017 - 2:30 pm

SPECIAL TO NUNATSIAQ NEWS

OTTAWA—The stage lights come on, illuminating a dozen students lying on or under furs. One young woman sits in front of them tending a flame in the qulliq.

The Arts Court Theatre in downtown Ottawa was transformed into An Evening of Inuit Culture and Music Feb. 24 in a unique event organized by Nunavut Sivuniksavut students.

The evening included a six-scene play, a silent auction of donated paintings, crafts and antiques, and a musical performance by Twin Flames. The auditorium was completely filled.

“For most of you in the audience, your history is written in books,” said Jamie Takkiruq, an NS student, who served as narrator at the beginning of the live dramatization.

“But for we Inuit, our history is written on the land. The land has always sustained us. This land is our life. It teaches us all we need to know. Patience. Strength. Endurance.”

There is spirit in everything on our land, he continues.

“Every animal, every rock, has a spirit,” says Takkiruq. “And if you listen, you can hear them.”

Since the theatre space was rented for the entire day, NS students also invited elementary students to take part in cultural workshops throughout the afternoon.

The evening’s line-up was full, and delivered with passion: Inuit youth playing the part of their own ancestors.

Divided into six scenes in chronological order—from pre-contact, to first contact, government era, Coppermine, getting organized and revitalization—the play explores the massive shifts which occurred in “Inuit control, independence and autonomy” between the 1600s and today.

“The negative impacts during this time were one of a sad tale,” says Katherine Takpannie, another NS student.

“It comes to life for me when my mother, who still remembers her [Eskimo]-number, wanted to raise her children in the South. Residential school had impacted my life before I was even born.”

Although NS instructors wrote the script, the students were able to provide input and were responsible for all the acting. It took them a week to learn their roles, says Takkiruq.

“In the beginning it was very frantic, trying to get the roles sorted out,” Takkiruq said. “But once we got organized we really started to shine. Some students had never acted before so they were nervous about being on stage, but everyone pulled through to create the masterpiece.”

“The purpose of the event was two-fold,” said Larissa MacDonald, an instructor at NS. “To teach others about Inuit in Canada and, secondly, to fundraise for a year-end cultural trip.”

Every spring, the students at NS take a spring trip together to another country to meet other Indigenous peoples, compare their histories and hopefully expand their own world views.

This year, 35 first-year students are travelling to Norway and Finland and 10 second-year students are going to New Zealand.

Students pay some of their own cost but spend the better part of the year raising money in various ways to offset expenses.

The Arts Court event helped to raise about $3,000 toward their goal.