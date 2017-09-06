NEWS: Nunavut

Inuit youth leader named to national Indigenous panel

Maatalii Okalik to join with First Nation youth, Métis youth to fulfill TRC call to action

Maatalii Okalik reads through a list of names of former residents of Hebron, Nunatsiavut, in 2016. The former National Inuit Youth Council president was just named to an Indigenous youth panel tasked with figuring out how Canada should deliver on TRC call to action 66 about creating community-based youth organizations. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ITK) Maatalii Okalik reads through a list of names of former residents of Hebron, Nunatsiavut, in 2016. The former National Inuit Youth Council president was just named to an Indigenous youth panel tasked with figuring out how Canada should deliver on TRC call to action 66 about creating community-based youth organizations. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ITK)

September 06, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Three indigenous youth will gear up to answer “call to action” number 66 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Maatalii Okalik, Gabrielle Fayant, and André Bear were appointed Aug. 31 to become Canada’s “Founders of Indigenous Youth Voices.”

The three independent youth advisors have been chosen to represent Inuit, Métis and First Nations youth and to ensure indigenous voices are heard across Canada’s three coasts, said the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Carolyn Bennett.

“Mandated to seek the inclusion of the voices of Inuit, Métis and First Nations youth, the three advisors will gather insight throughout the fall of 2017, and will share their views and solutions on Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action 66,” said a release from the federal government.

TheTRC call to action number 66 reads: “We call upon the federal government to establish multi-year funding for community-based youth organizations to deliver programs on reconciliation, and establish a national network to share information and best practices.”

Okalik is a past president of the National Inuit Youth Council.

“As independent advisors who do not represent the Crown and are not representatives of our nations, we are eager to gain direction from First Nation, Inuit and Métis youth and Indigenous organizations to amplify their voices and build a national platform from their vision,” the three youth said in a joint statement.

“We honour those who contributed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and accept the task to table a report and recommendations on how Indigenous youth want call to action 66 implemented in their communities,” they said.

Indigenous youth throughout Canada can provide feedback or comments to the new advisors via social media or an online Indigenous Youth Voices survey.

“I know they will be asking tough questions, listening, and will provide concrete recommendations on how to build and fund a network of Indigenous youth and ‎community-based youth organizations, that will be able to deliver programs on reconciliation while sharing information, wisdom, and promising practices,” Bennett said.

“André, Maatalii, and Gabrielle are truly impressive advocates and role-models for First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth. Their work will be transformative.”