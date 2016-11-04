NEWS: Nunavut

Inuit org’s Pond Inlet representative resigns

Qikiqtani Inuit Association will fill vacant spot in the new year

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Enookie Inuarak, who has just resigned his position as community director for Pond Inlet, with Olayuk Akesuk and Stephen Williamson-Bathory this past Feb. 18 at a Qikiqtani Inuit Association board meeting. (FILE PHOTO) Enookie Inuarak, who has just resigned his position as community director for Pond Inlet, with Olayuk Akesuk and Stephen Williamson-Bathory this past Feb. 18 at a Qikiqtani Inuit Association board meeting. (FILE PHOTO)

November 04, 2016 - 1:10 pm

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association’s community director for Pond Inlet, Enookie Inuarak, has resigned for personal reasons, the QIA said Nov. 4 in a news release.

But his resignation appears to have occurred too late for the vacant spot on QIA’s board to be filled in the upcoming Dec. 12 QIA elections.

Nominations for those elections close Nov. 4. The organization seeks candidates, in a Qikiqtani-wide vote, to run for the organization’s vice-president and secretary treasurer positions.

And in community-specific elections, the QIA seeks community directors for six communities: Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Grise Fiord, Pangnirtung, Qikiqtarjuaq and Resolute Bay.

But the position left vacant by Inuarak won’t be filled until some time next year, QIA said.

“Further announcements are expected early in the new year with respect to a new representative for Pond Inlet on the QIA board of directors,” QIA said.

While on QIA’s board, Inuarak led work on the environmental assessment of the Mary River mine.

“Mr. Inuarak played a large role in steering the direction of QIA and his leadership will be missed,” QIA said.