Inuit org bylaw forces mayor and councillors to resign in Kivalliq
2014 bylaw, finally enforced, prohibits KIA staff, members from serving on hamlet councils
Some hamlet councillors and mayors in Nunavut, affiliated with the Kivalliq Inuit Association, have been forced to resign from their positions after the regional Inuit organization decided to start enforcing a three-year-old bylaw.
The bylaw, which passed at an annual meeting in 2014, prohibits both board members and employees of the KIA from serving as hamlet mayors or councillors.
Rankin Inlet, Coral Harbour and Naujaat all saw one member resign while Baker Lake lost its two hamlet council leaders.
“The mayor and deputy mayor were KIA-affiliated so they had to step down,” said Lena Tapatai, who, as of a few weeks ago, is mayor for Baker Lake.
“I know the community is not impressed but we have to live with the consequences,” she said. “It is their bylaw and we had to go according to the KIA bylaw.”
The KIA decided to enforce the rule during a May 2017 board of directors meeting in Naujaat, after it was flagged as having fallen off the radar, said KIA executive director Gabe Karlik.
The rule was enacted to avoid conflict when issues arose where individuals had to choose loyalty to either the KIA or to their hamlet at meetings that brought together community representatives for consultation, such as at Nunavut Impact Review Board screenings and park committees, said Karlik.
At the time, the KIA implemented a grace period between the October meeting and December of the same year, 2014.
The KIA management then gave an updated deadline of the end of May 2017, though Karlik said that board members and employees were notified earlier in the year that the bylaw was being reviewed and could be enforced.
New to his position in December 2016, Karlik began looking into whether association policies and bylaws were being properly recognized, in advance of the fall annual general meeting.
“There’s been a number of incidents where the interests of KIA have conflicted with interests of hamlets or HTOs, or any other organization,” he said.
During the recent May in-camera meeting, board members discussed whether their colleagues, currently serving on hamlet councils in the region, should be permitted to finish their terms.
“They all agreed to leave the bylaw as is and to enforce it going forward,” even though two of ten KIA board members were directly affected by the enforcement, said Karlik.
He said staff turnover was likely to blame for an original lapse in bylaw enforcement.
As for the council members, most of them simply weren’t aware that they weren’t allowed to run for municipal office if they were also part of KIA, he said.
“I told the staff they did nothing wrong, they thought it was okay for them to run for hamlet councils and this was a decision from the board as a whole,” he said.
“They just had to make a choice,” he said.
A councillor who resigned from one community said he had checked with his KIA employers before running for council.
“I got elected, and a few months later I was asked to resign from my seat at council because of the bylaw,” said Panniuq Karetak, a KIA employee who became a councillor in Rankin Inlet in December.
In November of last year, he asked both the KIA’s executive director and lawyer if running for council was permitted, and got the green light. The people he asked no longer work for KIA.
After consulting old minutes from KIA annual general meetings, he said he questioned the process for how the amendment was passed as well as why it was put in place when other regional Inuit associations don’t have such a bylaw.
The Qikiqtani Inuit Association’s conflict of interest policy and election regulations do not restrict staff or board members from serving as a hamlet mayor or councillor, though to avoid concern, the organization would review the overlap in the case of a director, according to legal information provided by the QIA.
The Kitikmeot Inuit association restricts its executive director and departmental directors from acting as mayor of a hamlet, KitIA executive director Paul Emingak told Nunatsiaq News in an email. The association’s code of conduct allows other board members and staff to run for council.
Despite the apparent mixup, Karetak says he’s made peace with the change.
“Ultimately, the bylaw does exist, and as a KIA employee I must respect KIA’s policies and bylaws if I want to keep my job,” said Karetak.
While KIA staff and board members were informed of the enforcement, Nunatsiaq News found after calling several of the hamlets in the region that not everyone had the same information.
“We sent them [KIA] a letter asking for clarification on this issue but we haven’t gotten a response back yet,” said Rankin Inlet’s mayor Robert Janes, adding that the issue will be discussed further at the regional meeting of mayors in the fall.
“We have a section in our agendas where conflicts of interest can be declared and individuals just stay away from that particular issue during discussions,” said Janes, adding that it was likely smaller communities in the region that would be most restrained by this bylaw.
While not all communities are immediately affected, people will have to choose between council and the KIA board in the future, said Whale Cove SAO Ian Copland.
“The mayors in general would like more information from KIA as to the reason for the policy,” he said.
Its about time the politicians be held accountable and honest with regards to their “Conflict of Interest”, not all these politicians are looking out for the community’s best interest, some have a personal agenda.
Funny story.
There is a very meaningful and obvious way to overcome these challenges in all communities, even the smaller ones.
Encourage and welcome youth participants. They will taking over all direct and commend posts anyway.
#3 Meaningless and obvious platitudes aside, do you think the “youth” are ready to run the Hamlet Council today?
Not really…
It’s true that youth who become educated and want to become leaders will assume the mantle one day, but then, the sun will come up in the east and set in the west tomorrow. Not a terribly profound observation on my part, or is it?
*passes the conch*
This typ of conflict of interest is pervasive throughout the systems within the hamlet. For instance I was fired from my job by a man who was holding the leadership of the housing board, the hamlet mayorship as well as holding a place at our local church as well. It’s enough to drive a person mad.
The bylaw and spirit behind it are great steps in the right direction.
Conflict of interest and nepotism is crippling Nunavut like nothing else.
Happy Nunavut Day 2017, KIA we salute you.
All other Inuit Organizations should follow. Great job KIA!
#6 Salute them?
KIA has been a frail old lamb, staying speechless and without even a soft punch of a fight, about up coming carbon tax.
A carbon tax that’s guaranteed to have drastic financial effect on all us, then a couple of hamlet Councillors in all of the Kivalliq who have some type of relationship with KIA.
Especially when Hamlets already have conflict of interest by-laws when a Councillor has a conflict. What’s KIA afraid of being know?
Maybe #3, KIA needs a massive influx of youth on its board to MKGA (Make KIA Great Again).
Why kick them out? just get them to declare conflict of interest at the meeting whenever a conflict comes up.
why Raymond, there is more to being a municipal elected official that just the time spent in meetings. As a councilor, you have to be able to represent all of your constituents all of the time.
KIA is so worried about conflict of interest all of a sudden, they have 10 Board members, 5 of which also make up the Sakku Board…so basically KIA negotiates for Sakku, and Sakku gets. READ the IIBA folks, KIA is supposed to support, promote, train and employ beneficiaries however if you have the same handful of people governing and supposedly “training, employing” people with no accountability; how can they (for the life of me) determine what conflict of interest is.
I woulde like to call massive BS on #10 comment.
There are 0 councillors in NU who do it as a full time job. All of them have other commitments and things going on. KIV and NU are small. So the key is not to ELIMINATE the conflict but to DEAL with it properly.
By being transparent and declaring conflicts as they occur, orgs can lead the way. Short sighted by KIA to clip their employees wings, duh talented ppl get involved in all kinds of things. Makes it a less attractive place to work.
Thankyou for a well-written article Beth Brown. Organized and coherent. The writing gave us readers a virtual presence amongst the conversations.