Inuit org names Thomas Berger to help fix $6.25M spat with mining company
Two-day arbitration hearing to be held Oct. 25-26 in Vancouver
(Updated Sept. 7, 2016, 7:30 a.m.)
The Qikiqtani Inuit Association has appointed the renowned ex-judge and Aboriginal rights lawyer, Thomas R. Berger, 83, to a three-person arbitration panel set up to resolve a dispute over advanced mineral royalties from the Mary River iron mine.
The QIA alleges that, under the terms of its Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement with the mining company, as of June 30, 2016 Baffinland owes the QIA $6.25 million in royalties that they were to have paid in advance, plus interest.
“QIA is aware that the Mary River Project has experienced financial pressures, but QIA negotiated substantial financial participation payments in the IIBA as compensation for the impact to Inuit of BIMC mining activities on Inuit Owned Lands,” the Inuit org said in a news release Sept. 6.
The QIA also alleges that Baffinland has “prematurely halted” the advance payment of royalties that the two parties agreed to in the IIBA.
Much of the dispute, as set out in a statement of claim filed Aug. 26 with the arbitration panel, centres on the definition of “commercial production.”
That’s because advance royalty payments are supposed to stop after iron ore production at Mary River reaches a level deemed to be “commercial production.”
Amidst much fanfare, Baffinland signed the IIBA in September 2013.
That agreement contains an arbitration provision under which a three-person panel would resolve disputes.
To that end, the QIA has named Berger, and Baffinland has named Calgary lawyer Jim McCartney. Both sides have selected Vancouver lawyer Murray Smith, an arbitration specialist, to act as chairperson of the panel.
The panel members were named earlier this summer and have already worked through the preliminary stages of the arbitration.
The QIA said the two sides tried to work out the dispute in face-to-face talks in late 2015, but failed to reach an agreement but now “believes that binding arbitration is necessary to resolve these financial issues.”
This past May, when the two sides were still dealing with the issue behind closed doors, the QIA released a version of the IIBA that contains previously redacted financial details.
Baffinland is expected to file a statement of defence on Sept. 9 and both sides are expected to file written submissions with the panel by Oct. 12.
The arbitration panel will then hold a two-day hearing Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 in Vancouver, and will attempt to reach a decision by Dec. 24, QIA said.
“QIA is requesting that the hearing be video linked and/or recorded to ensure that all proceedings, orders and decisions will be made available for Inuit,” QIA said.
In the early 1970s, Berger represented the Nisga’a of British Columbia at the Supreme Court of Canada in the landmark Calder case, which paved the way for modern treaties and land claims agreement.
He also headed the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline Inquiry from 1974 to 1977 and in 2005 and 2006 acted as a conciliator during the Nunavut land claims agreement implementation dispute between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the federal government.
Statement of Claim by QIA Filed Aug.26, 2016 by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(7) Comments:
At stake is the NTI’s projected royalties of $ 1.8 billion from Mary River for the 20-year life of the iron mine, assuming the commodity prices do not fluctuate from forecasted figures. There is still the untapped offshore resources at a ballpark figure of $2 trillion, which will not fall under NTI’s share as they do not have mineral and resource rights as these are beyond the landfast ice which is the boundary limit of Land Claims Agreement, so Federal Government will share the royalties with GN Government. As the annual funding by the Federal Government for GN’s need is limited, this should help GN a bit with their housing and infrastructure shortfalls.
Go get em Mr. Berger!
Thomas Berger, the most well meaning enabler in Nunavut’s policy history.
#3 little you know nothing of Thomas Berger. The same Thomas Berger who stepped down from the bench because of philosophical disagreements with Canada’s top judicial council. He officially resigned in 1983 because he did not agree with the views from the Supreme Court of Canada chief justice and chairman of the Canadian Judicial Council. Thomas Berger had been verbally reprimanded by the chief justice for criticisms he made about the lack of constitutional provisions for Aboriginal rights. He saw himself as a public servant who’s duty it was to inform the citizens on immense matters of concern. Thomas Berger is solid with moral values on what the public has a right to know. Thomas Berger stood his ground of the belief that on rare occasions a judge may have an obligation to speak out on human rights and fundamental freedoms.
“There is still the untapped offshore resources at a ballpark figure of $2 trillion”
Those would be the offshore resources that people like Greenpeace and Jerry Natanine are so vocally opposed to, isn’t it?
i would like to see even a small portion of the $$$ as inuk, where does it all go? fat cats? the rich gets richer and the poor just becomes voters, nothing else. even hunter support eats to much of the public grants in the past….what will benefits inuit from this billion dollar bonanza….? 001/4% of Nunavut?
#6 goes to jobs, QIA, Kakivak, programs. Jobs at the mine, get yourself trained and educated and you are guaranteed a job.
Why do people feel entitled to receive money for not doing anything?
It’s not healthy to hold your hand out wanting money for nothing.