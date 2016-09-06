NEWS: Nunavut

Inuit org names Thomas Berger to help fix $6.25M spat with mining company

Two-day arbitration hearing to be held Oct. 25-26 in Vancouver

Thomas Berger and his wife at Nunavut Day celebrations held July 9, 2005 in Iqaluit, when Berger served as a conciliator in the NLCA implementation dispute between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the federal government. (FILE PHOTO) Thomas Berger and his wife at Nunavut Day celebrations held July 9, 2005 in Iqaluit, when Berger served as a conciliator in the NLCA implementation dispute between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the federal government. (FILE PHOTO)



The port at Milne Inlet operated by Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. Baffinland and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association have since last year been embroiled in a dispute over $6.25 million worth of advance royalties. (FILE PHOTO) The port at Milne Inlet operated by Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. Baffinland and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association have since last year been embroiled in a dispute over $6.25 million worth of advance royalties. (FILE PHOTO)

September 06, 2016 - 2:35 pm

(Updated Sept. 7, 2016, 7:30 a.m.)

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association has appointed the renowned ex-judge and Aboriginal rights lawyer, Thomas R. Berger, 83, to a three-person arbitration panel set up to resolve a dispute over advanced mineral royalties from the Mary River iron mine.

The QIA alleges that, under the terms of its Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement with the mining company, as of June 30, 2016 Baffinland owes the QIA $6.25 million in royalties that they were to have paid in advance, plus interest.

“QIA is aware that the Mary River Project has experienced financial pressures, but QIA negotiated substantial financial participation payments in the IIBA as compensation for the impact to Inuit of BIMC mining activities on Inuit Owned Lands,” the Inuit org said in a news release Sept. 6.

The QIA also alleges that Baffinland has “prematurely halted” the advance payment of royalties that the two parties agreed to in the IIBA.

Much of the dispute, as set out in a statement of claim filed Aug. 26 with the arbitration panel, centres on the definition of “commercial production.”

That’s because advance royalty payments are supposed to stop after iron ore production at Mary River reaches a level deemed to be “commercial production.”

Amidst much fanfare, Baffinland signed the IIBA in September 2013.

That agreement contains an arbitration provision under which a three-person panel would resolve disputes.

To that end, the QIA has named Berger, and Baffinland has named Calgary lawyer Jim McCartney. Both sides have selected Vancouver lawyer Murray Smith, an arbitration specialist, to act as chairperson of the panel.

The panel members were named earlier this summer and have already worked through the preliminary stages of the arbitration.

The QIA said the two sides tried to work out the dispute in face-to-face talks in late 2015, but failed to reach an agreement but now “believes that binding arbitration is necessary to resolve these financial issues.”

This past May, when the two sides were still dealing with the issue behind closed doors, the QIA released a version of the IIBA that contains previously redacted financial details.

Baffinland is expected to file a statement of defence on Sept. 9 and both sides are expected to file written submissions with the panel by Oct. 12.

The arbitration panel will then hold a two-day hearing Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 in Vancouver, and will attempt to reach a decision by Dec. 24, QIA said.

“QIA is requesting that the hearing be video linked and/or recorded to ensure that all proceedings, orders and decisions will be made available for Inuit,” QIA said.

In the early 1970s, Berger represented the Nisga’a of British Columbia at the Supreme Court of Canada in the landmark Calder case, which paved the way for modern treaties and land claims agreement.

He also headed the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline Inquiry from 1974 to 1977 and in 2005 and 2006 acted as a conciliator during the Nunavut land claims agreement implementation dispute between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the federal government.

