Inuktut language decline in Nunavut spiralling into free fall: report
“The vested interests of non-Inuit teachers and administrators trumped the land claim-mandated rights of Inuit”
The decline of Inuktut language use in Nunavut is spiralling into an ever-quickening free fall and the Nunavut government’s education system, dominated by non-Inuit teachers and administrators, carries a big share of the blame, Ian Martin, a Toronto-based academic said in a report March 7.
“My personal belief is that the vested interests of non-Inuit teachers and administrators trumped the land claim-mandated rights of Inuit,” Martin said in his report.
The impending demise of the Inuit language in Nunavut is a “personal and collective tragedy” and “younger Inuit are being denied their birthright: an education in their mother tongue,” Martin said.
“Difficult as it may be for outside observers to believe, there has been no increase in the presence of Inuktut in the schools since before Nunavut was created,” he said.
Martin, an assistant professor in the Department of English at York University’s Glendon College, appears to have timed the release of his report to coincide with the tabling of the Government of Nunavut’s long-awaited amendments to the Education Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act.
Bill 37, which contains those amendments, received first reading March 8.
In his report, Martin said the number of Inuit who use mostly Inuktut at home is falling rapidly, at a rate of about 12 per cent per decade.
At the same time, the proportion of Nunavut Inuit who use mostly English at home rose to 46 per cent in 2011 from 28.5 per cent in 1991.
“This steady increase in the percentage of Nunavummiut homes in which English is the most used—means that the percentage today is probably over 50 per cent,” he said.
And the use of Inuktut in Nunavut homes dropped to only 61 per cent in 2011 from 76 per cent in 1996.
“If the home language loss rate of Inuktut is 12 per cent per decade, then, by 2051, a mere 34 years from now, the Inuit language will be spoken at home by only 4 per cent of Inuit in Nunavut,” Martin said.
But he said that estimate may be too generous. That’s because of a phenomenon called “recursion,” a negative feedback loop that increases in speed over time.
“That is, the wheel of language loss accelerates as the number of speakers declines and the arenas of Inuit language use inside and outside the home dwindle,” he said.
He pointed to a Nunavut official languages report for 2015-16 that showed only 11 of 27 primary schools offered Inuktut as a language of instruction up to Grade 3 and only one school offered Inuktut as a language of instruction up to Grade 5.
And in high school, Inuktut as a language of instruction in Nunavut is non-existent.
“By way of comparison, zero per cent of the Nunavut high school curriculum is offered in Inuktut; the percent of Inuktut spoken in hallways has not been measured, but there is not a single school in Nunavut which would qualify as a ‘totally Inuktut environment,’” Martin said.
He said the 2008 version of the Nunavut Education Act has been little more than a “legislative dead letter” and that virtually nothing has been done to train more Inuit language teachers and that Inuktut instruction in the schools is declining.
“In the years following 2008 there have been no major efforts to increase the numbers of Inuit teachers; meanwhile the reduction of the use of Inuktut in the schools and the absence of Inuktut as a language of instruction has reinforced an English-dominant education system—not a bilingual one,” Martin said.
The GN did not create an Inuit Employment Plan for the Department of Education after 2008, a situation that Martin said is “scandalous.”
That, in turn, means that within the school system in Nunavut “a disproportionate number of (monolingual-English-speaking) non-Inuit are occupying senior administration positions and teaching positions.”
He estimates that right now, Nunavut needs at least 306 more teachers capable of teaching in Inuktut.
But at the current rate at which the Nunavut Teacher Education Program turns out graduates—about nine a year—it will take 34 years to train that many people, by 2051.
“However, with the bulk of the current 125 Inuktut-speaking teachers reaching retirement age before 2051, the actual date of reaching this target is more likely to be 2071 than 2051,” he said.
In addition to blaming a GN administration that is dominated by non-Inuit educators, Martin also blames the federal government, which in 1998, refused to fund the use of the Inuit language in government.
Money for that purpose was supposed to have been included in the Nunavut territory’s first budget, which Paul Martin, then the federal finance minister, created in the fall of 1998.
But senior federal finance officials removed amounts dedicated to the Inuit language.
“However, behind closed doors, senior officials in the federal finance department decided to remove Inuit language of government from discussions and “address these issues at a later date.” That “later date” never arrived,” Martin said.
Martin now says that a $50-million spending item that the federal government agreed to in the 2015 agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. that settled NTI’s lawsuit with Ottawa should be spent on language development in government.
“There is a good argument to be made for the majority of the $50 million to be assigned to Inuit educator IEP and training as the multiplier effect would be felt throughout the public service,” Martin said.
Nunatsiaq News attempted to contact Martin for this story, but he was not immediately available for comment.
Inuit Language Loss in Nunavut — Martin Status Report, March 7, 2017 by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(21) Comments:
There is no real Inuktitut instruction in school. The students practice converting between roman and syllabics. They do not learn what the words mean and they do not practice speaking Inuktitut.
I confess to not having read the whole report yet but what I think is scandalous is the author’s interjection of personal opinion into the debate.
Nunavut teachers and administrators do not train and certify new teachers. For that matter, neither does the Department of Education.
Certainly there has been a failure to properly train and support Inuit educators within the Nunavut school system. However, it is not the Department of Education (or the teachers and administrators in the schools) that alone bear the responsibility for the failure.
Also, though it could be true (I don’t know) that there was no IEP for Dept. of Ed in 2008 - check the figures: Dept. of Ed has THE highest capacity (positions actually filled) AND one of the highest levels of Inuit employment of any department in the GN.
Flinging unsubstantiated and unfair accusations of racism across the territory like feces from an academic tree in Toronto seems awfully dangerous and intentionally inciting to me…
#2 It’s called activist journalism, we see it all the time here. Yet, one wonders why the local paper only appears in English online and never once have I seen an Inuit name attached as an author. Weird.
But yea, keep flinging that poo.
I think that the role of top administrators within the department needs to be strongly looked at. In recent years there has been very little regard for Inuktut curriculum development. What was done in the past has been actively disregarded. Who are the real powers within the department? They are not educators nor are they Inuit.
Comprehensive Inuktut curriculum development and actual classes that teach the curriculum with trained instructors would help at any level.
Not much seems to be happening in many schools or outside of schools. Been trying to learn Inuktut but the opportunities to take any sort of formal course or learn are rare. Mostly it requires getting someone to help you out or try to teach a little bit here and there.
Hi #2, could you quote the sentences from the article that blame the lack of Inuit-speaking teachers on Nunavut teachers and administrators or the Department of Education? Could you explain why it is inappropriate for an expert to voice his personal opinion regarding his area of expertise in a newspaper article? Could you quote the sentences from the article you consider racist? Thanks.
The headline says it all.
Get real with NTEP students, don’t cater to every whim.
Insist on improvement of attitudes, language use enthusiasm and committment!
All those who can speak Inuktitut and do not regularly do so at work, at home, to their kids are killing this language as fast as possible.
Yes, you! You are killing it in one generation!
Do something before it is too late.
Start using it everywhere. Ask for help if you need to learn how to say some things, but don’t switch to English and disrespect Inuktut.
This guy comes across as an NTI pawn so NTI can later tell the GN “See what you did wrong!”
The major problem is that the language isn’t standardized. People continue the fight to compartmentalize it in regional dialects. Everyone has to come together to standardize the Inuit language for Nunavut, while still respecting its regional dialects. Everything else is a waste of time if you don’t follow through on this crucial process. The language needs to evolve if it wants to survive in the 21st century.
IUT: what’s your stance on this issue? What’s your plan?
Some Teachers do announcements on local radio and both their Spoken English and Inuktut are very poor, and we wonder why our children are not properly educated.
#7 I like your comment, reminds me of my Inuktitut Teacher from way back, we were lucky I guess.
The average number of accredited, trained and functioning primary teachers in Canada is 4.58 per 1000 people.
For Nunavut, that would equate to around 150 primary teachers.
Given how many people want and are able to become teachers in this country including Nunavut, is adding another 300 reasonable and achievable?
No argument on the need, but if we are never going to get to this target based on the labor market, we really need to start looking at other language protection measures besides the schools.
#8 That’s what we call victim blaming and shaming. In reality it’s not the “fault” of the remaining Inuktitut speakers at all.
Either way, your strategy never works. I believe it usually has the opposite effect.
Part 1-
Inuktitut in schools is not as strong is it could or should be.
Strong Inuktitut language skills are extremely important as is, one could argue, being bilingual. There is a world outside of Nunavut after all, & strong language skills in one of Canada’s official languages would also be very important . . . wouldn’t it.? There are fully bilingual children across the globe—why not here too?
How much are young children being encouraged to read & write in Inuktitut at home? How many homes have books in Inuktitut for young children? What percentages of parents are truly invested in their children developing skills and interest in Inuktitut early in life. The development of strong language skills for young children in any language begins in the home.
Lots of time is wasted in Inuktitut courses at the high school in this community. I’ve heard about it & occasionally see it when I visit the school – a lackadaisical attitude on the part of the teacher is what it comes down to.
Part 2-
It’s my understanding that in most prov./terr., to teach high school courses in a particular subject, one has to have completed a number of university courses & even a degree in that subject. A general B. Ed. from NTEP doesn’t cut it.
Qualified Inuktitut speaking teachers are needed to teach these subjects (along with huge amounts of resources in Inuktitut for these subjects), but until then . . . .
Part 3-
Why does the GN not offer ISL (Inuktitut as a Second Language) courses for non Inuktitut speakers in communities? It does happen in some places, occasionally, but not nearly at the frequency that it should. In this community, despite repeated requests from many individuals, it took 6 years to get a course here and there has been nothing since then. I’m far from proficient in Inuktitut, but at least that course served as a starting point. I’ve continued to learn more Inuktitut on my own since then. I completed that course, a basic or introductory Inuktitut course, & would like to have been able to continue to take such courses.
Any efforts will fail unless we standardize the language. This is not just my personal opinion - this is the only logical first step.
Once the language is standardized we can discuss developing school resources, adult training programs, digital training apps (Rosetta Stone, Babble, etc.), and begin building Inuktitut training capacity.
But until we have a standard to work from, we will not reverse this trend.
Innuinaqtun inevitably comes up during discussions like this. Unfortunately, it’s going to have to accept a standardized Inuktitut as well, just like everyone else. This isn’t about promoting linguistic diversity - this is about the survival of the language.
#11 Putuguk - we have a much younger population than the Canadian average. Our birthrate is also much higher. This, we have proportionally more primary school aged children who require instruction.
The IUT also needs a serious review. People I talk to have generally low expectations of the IUT - it’s seen as another body to make work for people. Give it a serious overhaul, stop appointing people to the board who have no business being there, and get serious about it.
What we REALLY need is for the GN and NTI to jointly appoint a single person who is responsible for language revitalization. Empower this person to get the job done, and support them with the considerable resources required to do so. Look up the origins of the word ‘Dictator’ and you’ll understand what I mean.
Some names that come to mind are the current Mayor of Iqaluit, the former Language Commissioner, the current COO of NTI, or the current head of NHC. Someone who can wade through the politics and get results.
A dictator is a terrible idea, #17.
There should be more than one person responsible for this, there needs to be a whole team of well educated, experienced people working together.
Yet, none of that matter if there is no will on the part of the government.
I agree with your other points, especially regarding standardization. Isn’t Innuinaqtun considered a separate language, though we know it is a very closely related one which some might call a dialect, in the way Dutch is considered a German dialect?
If you start speaking in Inuktut to your infant child and continue while he/she is growing up,they will be fluent when they grow-up.
And, if you don’t, they may not be as fluent.
It’s completely up to us parents.
Learning starts at home.
#18 - I do not mean a dictator to take over government, don’t be silly. I mean in the sense that you see used in the US (a “Drug Czar”, etc.) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Czar_(political_term)
Contrast that approach with what is likely to happen: a committee of old, opinionated people from communities who helped their MLA get elected receive patronage appointments to attend meetings and issue the occasional news release. Such a committee will inevitably devolve into infighting and dialect protectionism.
Give me a capable, educated, driven lead any day. Someone who can marshall the necessary political will and administrative capability to get it done.
# 19 you are right.
Over thirty years ago when they said Inuktitut would be taught in schools
that is when children started losing their language very rapidly.
It is our own fault, and ours only.
If it were up to me I would take it out of the schools and arrange a
program with community elders.
K.G.T.