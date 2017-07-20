Inuit, Indigenous groups snub premiers’ meeting
Separate meeting for Indigenous leaders, premiers panned as tokenism
Canada’s three main Indigenous leaders called a July 17 meeting between Canadian premiers and Indigenous peoples an attempt to sideline and segregate Inuit, Métis and First Nations input within intergovernmental talks.
And so, they didn’t go to that meeting.
National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and leader of the Métis Nation Clément Chartier chose to boycott the meeting that took place prior to the two-day gathering of the Council of the Federation, July 18 to 19 in Edmonton.
The council is a platform for provincial and territorial premiers to build collaborative relationships among governments on issues important to Canadians.
Topics for discussion included employment, economic growth, global trade, criminal justice and cannabis legalization.
But scheduling a meeting outside of the forum dates was perceived by Indigenous leaders as a value-added bonus.
The week prior to the meeting, the groups requested that their meeting be held during the forum and that in future, they receive an invitation to the actual CoF meetings.
This didn’t happen.
Obed said in a July 17 ITK release that exclusion of Inuit from meaningful intergovernmental discussions contradicts the Canadian Constitution, the governance authority Inuit hold in Canada as well as the spirit of reconciliation.
“Leaders are calling for meaningful inclusion in the agenda aimed at developing a vehicle for a structured and meaningful process for engagement between Inuit, First Nations, and Métis, provinces and territories and the federal government, with a view to achieving a just and lasting reconciliation between Inuit and all Canadians,” he said.
He added that coordination and cooperation are necessary for development of policy and programs that “improve the socio-economic status of Inuit across Inuit Nunangat.”
This would require provincial and territorial leaders to work on an even political playing field with Indigenous groups regarding infrastructure, health, education, housing and economic development, said Obed.
“The leaders of the three national Indigenous organizations chose not to attend the meeting because of the regressive moves by some members of the Council of the Federation to minimize and marginalize participation of Indigenous leaders,” said a July 17 release by the Assembly of First Nations.
Bellegarde said since the AFN represents First Nations governments, it should be integrated for “full and effective participation” in the Council of the Federation and other intergovernmental forums.
“We are not just another special interest group. An effective process for intergovernmental participation must reflect our status under the Constitution and international law as peoples and nations with inherent rights, title and jurisdiction. First Nations will not accept an exclusionary and disrespectful approach,” he said.
The July 17 meeting with Indigenous groups unfolded as planned regardless, with representation by the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples and the Native Women’s Association of Canada.
The presidents of both those organizations said during a media scrum that they felt their participation was valuable and effective.
“We got good communication with the premiers,” said Robert Bertrand, president of the CAP, in a transcript of comments provided to Nunatsiaq News by the Council of the Federation.
“And as for the other organizations […] they have their reasons for doing so and I respect it. But I find, for the people that I represent, it was a good thing that we were here,” he said.
(9) Comments:
The actions taken by this trio, will be remembered as the day where a chance to voice your views and aspirations were lost. Snubbing the meeting with the premiers was a lost for the Inuit communities. You want a chance to remind the governments of their commitments, by not being present, you are telling them that you have forgotten also.
What right do these leader have to choose to boycot any meeting, these men have been elected to represent our people at a national level and why they choose to boycott a very important meeting they are not represent us in any way. I don’t care if you have to meet in a closet on a Sunday or if it’s a 5 min meeting you all have the responsibility to show up and represent us all! Stop being so proud. No this is not an equal playing field our people are living in third world conditions so never mind the status of these useless meeting stand up and represent us. Every chance you have to voice our concerns matters- forget the politics and start doing your jobs!
Punching above your weight I see, Obed… it looks good anyway, maybe you’ll get re-elected. As for the Premiers meeting, I’m sure the provincial leaders were relieved they didn’t have to breathe your gas for those two days
As a Inuk that has never ever benefitted anything from Inuit organizations or birthright corporations I’m not worried about the boycott at all.
All it’s doing is ITK is teaming up with powerful aboriginal organizations and making a statement that is heard all over Canada.
No problem for me! because I will never ever benefit from ITK, NTI and QIA and its been like that for years and I don’t expect to change anytime soon and that’s why any election turn out are so low because we don’t believe them anymore.
sounds like someone forgot to wear their big boy pants. You need to be present to have a dialog. Don’t for a second think you are on the same level as an elected premier.
and just for the record, the premiers are elected by a vote open to all who qualify to vote. ITK is an appointment, not an elected official and not all who could vote are eligible to do so. I would suggest Obed speaks for a minority of people, not the majority.
No problem ITK.
Congress on Aboriginal Peoples represents all Canadian aboriginal peoples off reserve. And our public government officials represents us also.
So we were very well represented after all. Actually twice as much as any other Canadian.
If ITK had sucked up their pride and attended, we would have had three fold representation.
Maybe part of the real problem with getting things done and decided for the betterment of our people is that we are just plain over represented.
It is almost like the buck stops nowhere when it comes to native peoples.
#4 technically you do benefit from these Inuit Orgs your NTI card gives you all these health benefits, would you rather pay for all your meds and appointments have no pivuit fair, having a licence to even hunt , you need to be educated! dont say you dont benefit from them when you do!
Good for them! The Premiers are trying to act like angels.
What did the 5 fingers say to the face? SLAP !