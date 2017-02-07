Two Inuit-run businesses slated for closure in Nunavut’s capital
Qikiqtaaluk Corp. confirms Baffin Deli, Plateau convenience store and Starbucks will soon close
Two prominent Iqaluit businesses are slated for the chopping block this spring, Inuit-owned Qikiqtaaluk Corp. confirmed, Feb. 7.
Peter Keenainak, vice president at QC, says both the Baffin Deli and the Plateau subdivision’s convenience store, which are operated by a subsidiary of QC, will shut down following sagging sales.
“A decision was made to close down the Baffin Deli because it was not performing as we expected,” Keenainak told Nunatsiaq News, adding that the same was true for the convenience store, which is also home to a Starbucks coffee shop.
“We’re looking at closing everything by the end of fiscal year, earlier if required but we’re aiming to close everything down by March 31.”
Keenainak added that QC’s decision to shut down Baffin Deli was not prompted by a CBC report last November citing serious health violations reported by Nunavut food inspectors in 2014 and 2015. But he did criticize the public broadcaster.
“That CBC report was reporting on events that happened a couple years ago but they presented it as a current story,” Keenainak said. He added the restaurant successfully passed its last three inspections conducted in July 2016, January 2016 and January 2017.
“We can’t get a business license unless we have a current health inspection,” he said.
Baffin Deli employs four full-time employs and two part-time employees—all but one of whom are Inuit.
Keenainak said he couldn’t elaborate on any future plans QC has for the Plateau convenience store’s location, but the space occupied by the Baffin Deli—which operates on the first floor of the Igluvut Building—will be advertised for rent.
(12) Comments:
CBC contacted you multiple times, but you wouldn’t comment nor would you provide the most recent health inspection. Furthermore, it’s logical to presume that sales might have fallen after reports of 2 bad health inspections in a row.
The convenience store and Plateau cafe are closing because you thought you could continue to stock your store with weird products that no one buys and that have been collecting dust in Baffin Gas, and with a strange variety of expensive electronics, while at the same time being regularly out of basic convenience store items.
The cafe could have been cool, with Starbucks products and recipes, but you were always out of ingredients that you could have just picked up from Northmart, to keep your customers satisfied and coming back, and you created a depressing atmosphere. No calming music or decor, like a Starbucks, but 99.9 cranked and crappy dollar store china sets and sad snacks.
You did what some businesses have been doing for years up here. We have options now. Those who do the minimum will sink. Just like everywhere else.
@#2 Amen.
Hopefully those locations will be picked up by more enterprising ventures (or more adventurous enterprises?).
QC will charge so much for rent of the spaces that it will be nearly impossible for anyone to be successful in any of the locations.
Comment#2 you are completely right.
QC has a reputation of not relying on customer service but just setting a really crappy low standard. So, when the business fails, QC just quits.
QC why not invest the time and money into an actual strategy and bring up the standards of food and customer service.
Or will any effort of improving a standard eat away at your profits? Cause we all know that QC staff get a number of benefits.
Seriously, I hate to see businesses fail, it does affect their customers.
QC maybe get someone to oversee whatever you do next - I have been in your store and a lone girl stands there bored due to lack of customers and it creates a depressing place.
You need someone who could have run between all three businesses to ensure staff morale, standards, a welcoming environment (for Star Bucks) especially.
Businesses have to reach out to keep their customers!
So do it next time.
Starbucks Corporation should send a rescue mission to the capital of planet Iqaluit. What a story that would be for the Seattle folks. Boeing probably have the aircraft to do it too. For some coffee.
So let’s pile on QC because the things they sell or their service standards don’t please you but give a pass to NorthMart Corp running a KFC franchise that doesn’t sell chicken, a Coop store charging $5.99 for a 500ml bottle of pop because they throw a fortune in spoiled produce away every day or a High rise “convenience” store that’s never open?? Right…you’re not racist at all. The food at the deli was fine and service was always courteous and professional. Poster 4 implies QC will overcharge for retail space…unlike Northern Properties and Nunastar who offer space at below market rates here. As if…
#1 are you the author of the cbc article?
#8, no one is closing Baffin Deli, Plateau Convenience or Plateau Cafe except QC. Their decision, based on the fact that they aren’t making enough money. They said in the article that the deli closure has nothing to do with the CBC report or the health inspections.
As for the plateau convenience, they rarely have any convenience store items for sale. The store is often half empty, and not due to cargo issues. No one is forcing them to close, and no one will force any of the northmart stores to close. It has NOTHING to do with race. NOTHING!
I guarantee you that until now, half the town had no idea that these businesses were Inuit owned. The fact is that the store won’t make money if they have nothing normal for sale. Sheesh. And as for the deli, it was ok, but there is better quality food elsewhere. Fact. If the price is the same, a fresh burger and fries or crispy chicken will get my money over one that has been in a plastic container for 2 hours, every time. That makes me a racist?
So, Grrrr, what you’re suggesting is that any complaint or criticism about a QC-owned business must by definition be racist if someone else does something wrong?
Wow, what a selling point: “QC! We’re just as bad as other people!”
Maybe if the president of QC and the board members stop giving themselves big Christmas bonuses each year, these places would stay afloat. This is all due to poor management at the top.