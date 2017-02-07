NEWS: Iqaluit

Two Inuit-run businesses slated for closure in Nunavut’s capital

Qikiqtaaluk Corp. confirms Baffin Deli, Plateau convenience store and Starbucks will soon close

STEVE DUCHARME



Two prominent Iqaluit businesses are slated for the chopping block this spring, Inuit-owned Qikiqtaaluk Corp. confirmed, Feb. 7.

Peter Keenainak, vice president at QC, says both the Baffin Deli and the Plateau subdivision’s convenience store, which are operated by a subsidiary of QC, will shut down following sagging sales.

“A decision was made to close down the Baffin Deli because it was not performing as we expected,” Keenainak told Nunatsiaq News, adding that the same was true for the convenience store, which is also home to a Starbucks coffee shop.

“We’re looking at closing everything by the end of fiscal year, earlier if required but we’re aiming to close everything down by March 31.”

Keenainak added that QC’s decision to shut down Baffin Deli was not prompted by a CBC report last November citing serious health violations reported by Nunavut food inspectors in 2014 and 2015. But he did criticize the public broadcaster.

“That CBC report was reporting on events that happened a couple years ago but they presented it as a current story,” Keenainak said. He added the restaurant successfully passed its last three inspections conducted in July 2016, January 2016 and January 2017.

“We can’t get a business license unless we have a current health inspection,” he said.

Baffin Deli employs four full-time employs and two part-time employees—all but one of whom are Inuit.

Keenainak said he couldn’t elaborate on any future plans QC has for the Plateau convenience store’s location, but the space occupied by the Baffin Deli—which operates on the first floor of the Igluvut Building—will be advertised for rent.