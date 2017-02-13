NEWS: Nunavut

Family member welcomes Inquest into 2012 Nunavut death

Baker Lake's Paul Kayuryuk, mistaken for drunk, died after overnighting in police cells

The brother of a Baker Lake man who died after spending time in RCMP custody says he’s glad an inquest into the death will finally go forward this summer.

The Office of the Chief Coroner, Padma Suramala, announced Feb. 10 that an inquest into the death of Paul Kayuryuk, who passed away Oct. 29, 2012, will take place this summer, from July 24 to July 28.

“They found him unconscious at the dump. They thought he was drunk. That’s what I was told,” said Zachary Kayuryuk, Paul’s younger brother, from Baker Lake Feb. 10. “But he never drank.”

According to Zachary, Paul, a diabetic and non-drinker, was at the Baker Lake dump on Oct. 14, 2012, perhaps picking up castaway items, when he passed out, likely from low blood sugar.

RCMP officers mistook Paul’s condition for intoxication and put him in police cells overnight. By morning, Paul’s state of health had worsened considerably.

Police brought the sick man to the Baker Lake health centre which was when family members found out he’d spent the night in the drunk tank.

“He wasn’t all there anymore,” Zachary said.

From there, Paul was quickly medevaced to a Winnipeg hospital.

But Paul never regained consciousness. He was on life support in Winnipeg until the family decided, on advice from health providers, to let him pass away, Zachary said.

When told of the inquest Feb. 10, Zachary was surprised by the news because he hadn’t been told yet that a date had been scheduled. Suramala confirmed that she had been in contact with other family members in the years following Paul’s death and prior to sending out the news release.

For his part, Zachary said he’s just pleased his family might finally get some answers during this summer’s inquest.

He said he was angry at police following his brother’s death and wanted to make a complaint against the officers involved so they might be reprimanded or even charged for their actions.

But his sister-in-law helped him release his anger.

“She said, ‘He wouldn’t want this. Mourn his loss. He wouldn’t want all that attention brought on him,’” Zachary said. “So she made me change my mind about it.”

Suramala said she will be presiding over the four-day inquest and that the officers involved will be called to testify, among other witnesses.