Inmates moved back into Iqaluit jail following riot
Repairs to prevent similar incidents underway, Nunavut justice officials say
Nunavut police and justice officials say an investigation continues into a riot led by a handful of inmates at Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit last week.
Sometime through the night and early morning of Sept. 25, four inmates at the Iqaluit detention facility are alleged to have caused widespread damage to the prison’s living quarters.
Correctional officials haven’t said what sort of damage was caused that night, only that about 85 per cent of the building’s medium security sleeping area and a third of its maximum security bed space were destroyed in the incident.
The four suspects remain in police custody, and no charges have been laid.
The other roughly 50 inmates incarcerated at the facility have been returned to living units either at the BCC or the nearby Makigiarvik minimum-security facility, officials with Nunavut’s justice department said this week.
“Contractors began working on the damaged areas immediately following the incident,” a Department of Justice spokesperson said Oct. 4.
“Repairs and security upgrades to prevent similar incidents will continue through the next few weeks.”
Justice officials haven’t said much more about what triggered the Sept. 25 riot.
CBC News reported that BCC inmate Steven Akittirq—the Igloolik man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree of a teenage girl earlier this week—was one of the four inmates who took part in the riot, as a protest of sub-standard conditions at the jail.
The 30-year-old detention facility has been the focus of complaints before; it was flagged for “critical deficiencies” by the Auditor General in 2015, including overcrowding, non-compliance with the fire code and a lack of basic security measures.
Work is currently underway on the design of the new 112-bed Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre, which is set to replace the BCC and provide additional rehabilitative programming by 2020.
(7) Comments:
Something ain’t right at BCC. I’ve met some guards who seem like decent people, but anytime you hear news about the warden it’s bad. It’s not a 21st facility and it doesn’t appear to be run like one either. It sounds like they get their directives from the “lock em up” crazies in the NN comment section. Makes me wonder if the next gov should have an inquest looking into what’s going on there.
BCC riot. LOL. cute
something wrong with this picture. Seriously - sounds like its ok to vandalize a public place and be justified for it. this is ridiculous - If I was the victim of this AKittiq, I would be furious because it sounds like it ok to be violent when you don’t get your way. if he needs help, he will get his help in no time. his victims on the other hand do not have the same support- who is concerned about support services for victims of crimes these days? at least Akittiq is getting options to help himself but do his victims get the same offers - I don’t think so. this also failed to mention that there is now 2 new facilities one in Rankin Inlet as well so we currently have 3 correctional facilities- it is not ok to vandalize public places and they should be held accountable for what they have done in damage including staff.
We shouldn’t be wasting money on prisons here. Inmates should be shipped to existing facilities that are properly trained and staffed to handle inmates.
The Baffin Country Club should be shut down. You are a criminal. You shouldn’t get to go skidooing with your friends and all that garbage. You should be doing your time and penance for your crimes.
#1 - the current government did look into what was going on, and had the new Corrections Act ready to go which would have put in a tough new complaints and investigation system to deal with poor conditions and bad guards.
Blame the MLAs who voted against even bringing it to the floor!
Also, he should never go on CBC to be interviewed. That was pathetic.
No 3 wrote:
“If I was the victim of this AKittiq, I would be furious because it sounds like it ok to be violent when you don’t get your way.”
Actually, if you were his victim, you would be dead. His victim died, hence 2nd degree murder. be thankful you are not his victim.