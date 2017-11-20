Global climate talks must see more Inuit inclusion, says ITK
"We can offer solutions to the weather changes affecting our planet"
Indigenous peoples of the world—including Inuit—left the United Nations’ COP23 talks in Bonn, Germany Nov. 17 with some assurance they could play a bigger role in future UN climate meetings.
“Inuit can be part of the climate solution. Inuit have the ambition to be leaders in the international climate action community,” said Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, in comments made Nov. 15 in Bonn at a Canadian delegation presentation.
Obed and the Inuit Circumpolar Council’s Canadian president, Nancy Karetak-Lindell, visited Bonn as members of the official Canadian delegation, along with First Nations and Métis representatives.
In a statement after returning home from COP23, Karetak-Lindell said many Indigenous groups, representing some of the 370 million Indigenous peoples worldwide, had “similar concerns as us Inuit and our challenges to be recognized as knowledge holders of our land and waters and how we can offer solutions to the weather changes affecting our planet and many other struggles we have as a people.”
Increased involvement from Inuit and other Indigenous peoples on climate action is expected to flow from the Bonn gathering, called COP23 because it was the 23rd annual conference of the parties that joined the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1993 to combat climate change by limiting average global temperature increases.
At COP23, progress was made on the “Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform,” called for in the Paris Agreement on climate change, signed at COP21 in 2015.
This platform, which Canada said it’s committed to, aims to allow Indigenous peoples to share lessons learned from responding to climate change and to deepen their engagement in the UN process.
On Nov. 7, Indigenous Peoples Day at COP23, Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the climate change talks, mentioned how elders living in communities throughout the Arctic were among the first to sound the warning about climate change.
“And what they saw was changes in migration patterns, the breaking up of ice earlier in the spring, animals that were no longer there, and the constant, frustrating need to adapt. For the most part, this went largely ignored by the rest of the world,” Espinosa said.
“This is no longer the case. We now know, and experience, the devastating impacts of climate change on people’s lives. We also know that we are running out of time to turn things around.”
To that end, at COP23 Canada worked to gain support for what’s called the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which aims to cut the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances which eat away at the atmosphere’s protective ozone later.
The Kigali Amendment, which targets polluting hydroflourocarbons found in coolants, could prevent up to 0.5 degrees C of global warming by 2100, while continuing to protect the ozone layer.
In Bonn, Canada also launched a global alliance, the Powering Past Coal Alliance, to phase out coal-produced electricity by 2030.
Coal-fired electricity, still produced in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, is among the world’s largest sources of air pollution, including sulphur dioxides, nitrogen oxides, and mercury pollutants, which have “significant health and environmental impacts,” a federal backgrounder on the alliance said.
In a release on the alliance, Canada also said it will work closely with the provinces and territories to attract investments in renewable energy and investment in “green” infrastructure, such as “interprovincial grid connections that facilitate the flow of non-emitting electricity.”
This could be good news for the Manitoba to Nunavut power link for which the Kivalliq Inuit Association wants to seek infrastructure money.
Because the 2015 Paris Agreement didn’t spell out exactly how its signatories would deal with adaptation, emission reductions, capacity-building and technology, COP23 aimed to make progress in all these areas so that these guidelines could be completed by COP24 in Poland in 2018.
The overall goal of the Paris Agreement is to keep a global temperature rise this century to below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees C.
“1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels is not only ambitious, but necessary for the survival of our people,” Obed said during a Canadian delegation presentation during COP23.
If action isn’t taken, the temperature increases in the Arctic could be several times higher than 1.5 C, as much as 8.5 C more in summer or as much as 20 C more in winter by the end of the century, according to information from the World Meteorological Society delivered at an Arctic event at COP23.
(9) Comments:
what a bunch of BS. All climate models have proven to be false.
“what a bunch of BS. All climate models have proven to be false.”
what a bunch of BS. All anonymous comments have proven to be false.
#1 If you could elucidate your position, and provide some evidence for it, that would be super.
Thanks, eh!
All these people are HYPOCRITES, flying off to europe ,burning fuel by getting around and of course getting us tax payers to foot the bill. Wonder , where the next big photo op is going to be in 2 yrs .
Relax, everyone. The world is not going to end any time soon. I’ve lived here for almost 50-years and this Climate Change thing has not affected my life in the least.
While I am far from certain that aboriginal people can
solve climate change globally, I do believe that it would be very appropruate for them to start payig attention to activities which contribute to global warming and polution.
For example
1, Stop joy riding with snowmobiles, especially two stroke engines emit lots of carbon particles and driving around and around in a town does not help
2. Stop idling cars and trucks. Engines when idling are again pumping out lots of carbon
3. Avoiding throwing plastics into the water. Plastic bags, coke can ties, oil bottles all contribute to global polution and eventually to global warming.
When northern aboriginal people become models of environmental stewardship then they will have acomplished something of imortance to the global environmental issues and can serve as models for the world.
What what WHAT?!!!! “he mentioned how elders living in communities throughout the Arctic were among the first to sound the warning about climate change”. WHAT?!! Really. I lived in Nunavut for over 10 years, and the only thing I heard from Inuit was how climate change wasn’t real - that it was invented by the tree huggers who wanted to save the polar bears. What I did see was rampant littering, mismanagement of town dumps and sewage, high-performance skiddos screaming everywhere, and vehicles left idling over night throughout the winter. So… all-knowing Inuit - what contributes to climate change? Hmmm?
how about Natan put his money where his mouth is. Lets see NU weaned off Diesel powered generation plants within 5 years. Perhaps ITK can fund the study to serve as a roadmap to renewables. Maybe then Natan can come to the big boys table. Until then, there were more people at the Eskimo’s-Stamps game than reside in NU.
Natan, you don’t have the population to be throwing punches above your weight class.
I have enormous respect for Natan Obed, but frankly I am shocked at how he has allowed himself to become such a compliant subservient mouthpiece for the Liberal government. Inuit supporters of the NDP or the Conservatives should be disturbed by this trend. ITK’s tradition is to stay away from supporting political parties but Mr. Obed is flushing this tradition down the toilet.
Just look at his obvious close relationships with Justin Trudeau and Catherine McKenna and the other Liberal ministers. What’s going to happen if the Liberals are voted out and ITK has to deal with the Conservatives?
Mr. Obed travelled all the way to Europe at government expense and said exactly what the Liberal government wanted him to say. Notice how he said nothing about the damage that the carbon tax will do to our northern economies and make our food and supplies more expensive and increase the cost of living. He did not say a peep about the carbon tax, which is slap in the face of northerners in all regions.
I guess when you are making a six figure salary and living in Ottawa you don’t have to think very much about the struggles that northerners have paying their bills, feeding their families and finding housing.
Also, #7 is right. It was not elders who raised the alarm about climate change. It was highly educated scientists who sounded the alarm about climate change in the Arctic. What Mr. Obed said on that is complete rubbish, a fabrication of the truth.