Advisor to INAC minister pitches “Indigenous Protected Areas”
"A conservation paradigm shift in the Arctic”
Territorial governments, the federal government and Indigenous organizations should look at the idea of creating “Indigenous Protected Areas,” Mary Simon, a special advisor to Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett, said in an interim report made public on Feb. 17.
Simon, who was named Bennett’s special representative on Arctic leadership in August 2016, devoted most of her interim report to conservation—even though that’s not what most northerners wanted to discuss with her.
“I want to caution you that conservation was not what the majority of northerners I spoke to wanted to talk about first,” Simon said in the report.
That’s because “Arctic peoples and their representative organizations and governments are far more preoccupied with issues related to supporting strong families, communities and building robust economies,” Simon said.
Notwithstanding all that, Simon kept the focus of her first report on conservation and said she’ll deal with those social and economic issues in a second report.
One of the highlights of that report is a recommendation that Canada look at what policy and legal measures would be required to create a new conservation concept: Indigenous Protected Areas.
She doesn’t suggest where such areas could be created, but she said these would be designed to, “accommodate and support Indigenous interests” and could be managed jointly by Indigenous peoples and governments.
“I am of the mind that there is a distinctive moment building where the right leadership could spark a conservation paradigm shift in the Arctic,” Simon said.
She said some informal examples of this kind of protected area include Te Urewera National Park in New Zealand and the Gwaii Haanas national park reserve and national marine conservation area reserve in northwest British Columbia.
And she said Canada could become the first country in the world to create, “a legal mechanism to formally recognize Indigenous Protected Areas.”
In other parts of her report, Simon urges the federal government to move ahead on creating a marine protected area at Lancaster Sound, where the Qikiqtani Inuit Association has proposed expanding the boundary to add 109,000 square kilometres to the proposed marine park.
Simon also said that Pikialasorsuaq, also known as the North Water Polynya, between Canada and Greenland, “seems well positioned to become a candidate for a new marine conservation initiative between Greenland and Canada.”
In other recommendations she said:
• the new “Arctic leadership model” announced jointly by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, in March 2016 must include the active involvement of Arctic peoples;
• on Arctic issues, “cross-government action” is a must, meaning different departments, agencies and organizations have to work together;
• the infrastructure gap between the Arctic and the South must be closed, especially in reducing diesel dependency, improving marine transportation, closing the digital divide and fixing the housing shortage;
• education is the key—and she recommended using the 2011 National Strategy on Inuit Education; and,
• the establishment of an Arctic university in Canada should serve all four regions of Inuit Nunangat;
If oil and gas development goes ahead, regulate it according to science based standards and involve northern governments and Indigenous organizations, she said.
The federal government web page that presents Simon’s report said Simon’s advice to Bennett reflects her own views and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Government of Canada.
Her consultations included meetings with Indigenous organizations across the North, federal cabinet ministers, mining and transportation companies, territorial premiers and non-governmental environmental organizations.
Her second report is likely to be submitted by the end of March this year. You can find her interim report and other information at this link.
(7) Comments:
So ... she didn’t bother to listen to what people wanted and did her own thing. What a waste of money.
We should have protected areas where we can put old useless politicians out to pasture.
I would imagine there is much more to come in terms of “supporting strong families, communities and building robust economies” than about conservation and environmental issues. Reading through the report it is a very good first step in providing ground work for what is to come regarding the issues the “majority of northerners wanted to talk about.”
There is not much mention of land based conservation even though there are activities taking place today that I believe require immediate attention as that is where development is taking place right now. The areas of concern regarding the sea is obvious as most Inuit live along the sea; however there are several mines active and are being developed across the north. The conservation of lands from an indigenous point of view must be included.
To #1 (Load of Crap),
I was with you and was going to rail on Ms Simon in a comment as well, until I read this sentence:
“Notwithstanding all that, Simon kept the focus of her first report on conservation and said she’ll deal with those social and economic issues in a second report.”
So I’m thinking… let’s be patient a bit… perhaps her second report will atone her
#1 and #3 I don’t see anything to “atone” here.
Mary is doing a great job addressing issues for Inuit. This is not an innocuous one, it is as pertinent as the social issues in the Arctic. And of course those will be addressed too.
#1 You sound angry and bitter, if you have a legitimate critique I’d be interested to hear it, as it is I don’t see anything of value in your comment
She is window dressing for the Energy industry talk, talk, talk, then . . .
Quote “If oil and gas development goes ahead, regulate it according to science based standards and involve northern governments and Indigenous organizations, she said.”
She’s PAID to tell the north that the super elites (1%ers) in oil and gas would follow ‘regulation’. She knows that is a lie. Call the Exxon Valdez Survivors?
The idea of Indigenous Protected Areas has been supported by the World Conservation Union as Indigenous and Community Conserved Areas (ICCAs) for about 10 years. They are distinct from co-managed parks and other areas because government ministers do NOT retain ultimate authority in ICCAs. The areas are governed locally, and local people conserve these areas for their own use to enhance their lives, as they had for 1000s of years. Australia now funds indigenous communities to conserve some areas without co-management boards. It is amazing that any colonial government can let go of ministerial control, but some are starting. Whether or not the idea fits for the Inuit today with all their other issues, but in the past Inuit conserved caribou calving areas and other important places with their own rules and codes of conduct ... Maybe the time will come for Inuit to do it again without. I encourage the discussion Mary has started.
#5 no one who knows Mary Simon would ever say that she is “window dressing for the energy industry.”
LOL I burst out laughing when I read your comment and I laughed so loud I scared by dog LOL
Im guessing from your extremist rhetoric, such as “super elites” and “1%ers” that you are a rabid environmental radical extremist from la-la land. Vancouver Island is my best guess, though I do realize that wackos like you live all across Canada, unfortunately.
Believe it our not, there are many, many Inuit leaders up north who not only want oil and gas development but who also want control over the resource, which they should rightfully own since it is located on their territory. They are also sick and tired of racist, colonialist ignorant busy bodies from the extreme side of the environmental movement who want to lecture the Inuit on what they should or should not do on their own land with their own resources.
I dare you to take your message to Inuvik or Tuktoyaktuk and see how far you get LOL