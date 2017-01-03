NEWS: Nunavut

In light of new evidence, Nunavut court re-opens ex-teacher’s sexual abuse trial

Letter emerges alleging complainant was asked to make false claim of sexual abuse

THOMAS ROHNER



On Jan. 9, 2017, the Nunavut court will set a date to re-open the trial of former teacher Johnny Meeko so that new evidence can be introduced and tested in court. The new evidence alleges that somebody was asked to make a false statement in exchange for money. (FILE PHOTO) On Jan. 9, 2017, the Nunavut court will set a date to re-open the trial of former teacher Johnny Meeko so that new evidence can be introduced and tested in court. The new evidence alleges that somebody was asked to make a false statement in exchange for money. (FILE PHOTO)

January 03, 2017 - 8:30 am

The trial of former Sanikiluaq teacher Johnny Meeko must be re-opened to allow for the introduction of new evidence, Justice Neil Sharkey ruled Dec. 22 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Sharkey approved an application from Meeko’s defence lawyer, James Morton, to re-open the case.

The Nunavut Crown prosecutor’s office consented to the application.

“The new information is a letter received by defence counsel in which an individual alleges being asked to falsely claim sexual abuse by Johnny Meeko. The purpose of the falsehood, according to this individual, was to receive money,” the application said.

The new evidence speaks to the issue of whether collusion occurred among complainants and must be tested at trial, the application said.

Collusion is the act of conspiring together, usually to commit fraud.

Meeko, a retired teacher who spent his career in the Belcher Islands, stood trial in 2015 for 32 alleged sex crimes.

Nine complainants—eight former female students and one former male student—alleged Meeko sexually abused them between 1978 and 2007.

The allegations range from sexual touching on top and underneath clothing to rape.

Meeko denied all allegations when he testified in his own defence during an eight-day judge-alone trial in August 2015.

But during closing arguments in December 2015, Crown lawyers said Meeko’s testimony shouldn’t be believed, in part, because there was no evidence of collusion among the complainants.

The new evidence however suggests the possibility of collusion.

“The defence proposes to call the individual who alleges being asked to make a false allegation and possibly another individual whose changed account to the RCMP concerning an allegation against Meeko may become relevant in light of the new information,” the defence application said.

Then, Crown prosecutors will get a chance to cross-examine those witnesses, testing the evidence for truth and reliability.

After approving the application, Sharkey scheduled Meeko’s matter to be addressed in court again on Jan. 9.

On that date, a future date will be set to re-open the trial, Sharkey said.

After court adjourned, Meeko, who was accompanied to court by three female family members, wished everyone a merry Christmas and shook hands with the court sheriff.