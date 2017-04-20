NEWS: Nunavut

Igloolik businessman re-appointed chair of QEC

Former CanNor head Nicole Jauvin also appointed to board

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Johnny Mike, minister responsible for Nunavut’s Qulliq Energy Corporation, has reappointed Igloolik businessman Elijah Evaluarjuk as chairperson of the agency’s board. (FILE PHOTO) Johnny Mike, minister responsible for Nunavut’s Qulliq Energy Corporation, has reappointed Igloolik businessman Elijah Evaluarjuk as chairperson of the agency’s board. (FILE PHOTO)

April 20, 2017 - 10:00 am

The minister responsible for Nunavut’s Qulliq Energy Corp. has reappointed Igloolik businessman Elijah Evaluarjuk as chairperson of the agency’s board.

Minister Johnny Mike reappointed Evaluarjuk, a hotel and restaurant owner in Igloolik, to the board earlier this winter for a second three-year term, the QEC said in an April 13 release. Evaluarjuk has previously served as interim chair since June 2016.

Mike also announced April 13 the appointment of Nicole Jauvin to the QEC’s board of directors, effective March 23.

The Ottawa-based lawyer and retired civil servant worked 32 years for the federal government until her retirement in 2011.

Jauvin has a connection to the North; she served as the first president to the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and later was rehired as an advisor to the agency, when her $200,000 salary was flagged in an auditor’s report.

“I would like to thank Mr. Evaluarjuk for his contribution to QEC thus far and for accepting his reappointment,” Mike said in the release.

“I am also very pleased that Ms. Jauvin has joined the board,” he added. “Her distinguished career with the federal government and experience working in the North will greatly benefit the corporation.”

The QEC’s board is currently made up of six members, including Philip Clark, Nelson Pisco, Bert Rose and Ronnie Campbell, each appointed for a three-year team.