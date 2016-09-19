If Alaska can make renewable energy work, why not Nunavut?
"We could be reducing diesel use for electricity in some Nunavut communities by up to 50 per cent"
While Nunavut communities continue to rely on dirty diesel fuel as their only energy source, other Arctic regions can breathe easier and sit prettier after integrating renewable energy sources into their energy supply.
That was the message conveyed to about 80 delegates from around Nunavut and the circumpolar world Sept. 15 at a renewable energy summit in Iqaluit.
The summit, co-hosted by the World Wildlife Fund and the territorial and federal governments, brought together representatives from northern communities, industry and government to argue that the time to invest in renewable energy in the North is now.
“In Alaska, there’s not really any question as to whether renewables can be developed in remote communities. We’ve been doing that for 15 years,” Gwen Holdmann, the director of the Alaska Center for Energy and Power told Nunatsiaq News at the Frobisher Inn.
“The challenges are around the details of integration, getting higher contribution levels from renewables, turning the diesel engines off—that’s what we’re working on now.”
And Canadian communities, Holdmann added, face another challenge: the “complex multi-level” subsidy structure.
Out of Alaska’s roughly 150 communities, ranging in population from 20 to 10,000, there are 70 that have renewable energy sources connected to electricity grids, Holdmann said.
That includes 37 wind projects and some communities that rely 100 per cent on wind energy, when it’s available.
Currently, renewable energy supplements electricity, not heating, needs in those communities, which Holdmann said represents about 25 per cent of overall energy needs.
But so far in Nunavut, renewable energy infrastructure is almost non-existent.
“There’s a reason why there’s no renewables installed in Nunavut, and there’s a tonne installed in Alaska, and it’s not because we’re more forward-thinking or environmentally-minded. It comes down to economics,” Holdmann said.
Specifically, Holdmann said the Canadian energy subsidy structure needs to be re-examined.
“It comes down to who wins and who loses with those subsidies. In Alaska, it’s very clear because we don’t subsidize any kind of non-residential electric power… and that way there’s not much of a market distortion,” Holdmann said.
“If there’s no clear benefit to consumers, the system won’t take hold.”
At least one industrial consumer in Nunavut may be on the verge of seeing that benefit: TMAC Resources Inc., which owns a gold mine about 100 kilometres south of Cambridge Bay.
Laurent Abbatiello, chief executive officer of Montreal-based Tugliq Energy Co., said his company is currently assessing the renewable energy potential for the Kitikmeot gold mine.
Tugliq already supplies the Raglan nickel mine in Nunavik with 10 to 15 per cent of its electricity needs, Abbatiello said Sept. 15.
“We are producing 10,000 megawatt hours of energy on an annual basis at Raglan. That represents about two million litres of diesel the mine is saving on. And it saves about 6,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.”
The Raglan project, which Abbatiello said could readily be replicated in Iqaluit, uses a three megawatt wind turbine and both short and mid-term energy storage technology to better integrate the renewable energy into the mine’s grid.
“Communities too could be benefiting like this, getting away from diesel. We could be reducing diesel use for electricity in some Nunavut communities by up to 50 per cent,” he said, adding different combinations of renewable energy fit different environments.
The WWF paid a University of Waterloo team of researchers to find out what forms of renewable energy potential exist in a number of Nunavut communities.
Arviat in particular shows high potential—and an eagerness to develop that potential—with the backing of the Government of Nunavut, WWF Canada president David Miller told Nunatsiaq News.
The community of Clyde River, with help from Greenpeace, recently installed some low maintenance solar panels on its community hall as a pilot project to see how much energy it could generate when the sun is in the northern hemisphere.
“Once people see what’s possible, that’s when the idea spreads rapidly,” Miller said.
Miller, the former mayor of Toronto, said municipalities need the help of policy leaders at the territorial or provincial and federal levels in order to invest in renewable energy.
“If people are engaged and thinking, how do we better our environment, our economy and our lives by including renewable energy as part of our energy source, that strength filters up democratically to provincial and federal governments.”
The fact that the territorial and federal governments co-hosted the summit shows that Nunavut communities want to move forward on renewable energy, Miller said.
(10) Comments:
Simple right priorities and $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.
Stop comparing Nunavut to the rest of the world, we are a unique place, for the good and the bad; Nunavut is not like any other place on Earth.
Alaska is completely below the tree line, has multiple coal plants, and is planning a nuclear plant with the Galena Nuclear Power Plant. All of which wouldn’t even be considered in Nunavut.
The cost of infrastructure in Alaska in a faction of Nunavut, plus the Government of Alaska has a tax base to raise money for projects; Nunavut has to beg and borrow for its projects.
For better or worse Nunavut has its own challenges and beauty nobody outside of here can comprehend
Re: #2
Can you provide some more information? All I could find was “Less than 10% of Alaska’s electricity comes from coal.” As for nuclear, there was the proposed Galena plant, but that was never built.
@#2 and #3:
Alaskan remote communities range from 60 to 79 degrees North. So, a good part of the state is above the tree line.
Yes, the grid between Fairbanks and Anchorage has a bunch of coal, natural gas, diesel plants and several wind farms.
However, none of the remote communities referenced in this article are connected to this grid. These communities have to generate their own power, generally from diesel fuel. Integration of small hydro, wind and solar are the main additions to these grids. Only a few communities are lucky enough to have a local natural gas resource, e.g., Barrow. Most rely on imported fuel.
The Galena Nuclear project is not moving forward. Other attempts at this technology had a similar fate. Check acep.uaf.edu publications on detailed report regarding the issues with this approach.
The State of AK has a $4bn (give or take $500M) budget shortfall at this point. But yes, many of the projects mentioned above were developed when oil prices were high.
#2 I like what they are doing in Greenland too, 75% of their electricity comes from renewable energy.
Something for little brother (Nunavut) to look up to.
Seventy-five percent of Greenland’s energy comes from renewables because 75% of it comes from hydro-electric dams.
You know, dams like the one that had to be put on hold, among other reasons, because some people in Iqaluit were complaining that it might interfere with their snowmobiling.
#6 don’t forget the solar and wind power that they are working on, but good point.
Wind power in Arviat and Rankin would be pretty good, it’s windy most of the time. Lots of rivers here too.
Even little countries in Latin America far less wealthy than Nunavut is generating power from winds. In the Azores believe 50 percent of their electricity is from alternative energy sources.
Had it not been for Bill Rigby (former QEC President&CEO;) and Peter McKay (who took over from Rigby), QEC would have continued with development of the Iqaluit Hydro Project and today have a good example of alternative energy generation in Nunavut. A project now if it was to go ahead would perhaps end up costing upward of 50 percent more than it would have even 5 or so years ago.
It is very sad that we only give lip service to alternative energy here in Nunavut. Do not see this changing anytime sooner.
It is OKAY we have a pool and not future conservation plans so do not worry your pretty heads.