I won’t allow any ban on Inuktitut at school: Nunavut education minister
“I went through it. I was told not to speak Inuktitut and I was hit with sticks"
Nunavut Education Minister Paul Quassa, a survivor of the notorious Sir Joseph Bernier residential school in Chesterfield Inlet, said Oct. 25 that teachers must not punish students for speaking Inuktitut in Nunavut schools.
“I went through it. I was told not to speak Inuktitut and I was hit with sticks. I went through that and experienced it,” Quassa said in reply to a question from Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik.
The issue arose when South Baffin MLA David Joanasie, in a member’s statement and questions, complained that a teacher had ordered a Grade 8 student in Cape Dorset not to speak Inuktitut and threatened to discipline the student.
“We seem to be regressing to that era where colonial practices resulted in the large-scale destruction of many cultures. The impacts are still being felt to this day,” Joanasie said.
And the teacher told the student body that if students received three disciplinary notices, they would be suspended, Joanasie said.
“All this predicated on the student using their traditional language,” he said.
Joanasie said that school policy appears to have arisen from a situation where some students were bullying or threatening other students in Inuktitut, which most English-speaking teachers can’t understand.
Although he opposes a policy that forbids the use of Inuktitut by students, Joanasie said he’s also concerned about bullying.
“Mr. Speaker, anyone who bullies or uses scare tactics has to be dealt with immediately by looking into the reason, and to ensure that our language isn’t used as the reason,” he said.
The Inuit Language Protection Act guarantees the right to speak Inuktitut in the workplace and in Nunavut schools.
And the residential and federal day schools have long been blamed for traumatizing Indigenous students through the suppression of Inuktitut and other languages.
“Can the minister explain to the teachers that we are living in 2016? It’s not the era when people tried to end the Inuktitut language,” Okalik said in a set of his own questions on the issue.
Quassa replied by saying he’s “shocked” by the situation and he promised to direct his staff to look into it.
“Currently, I would like to see these allegations investigated by departmental officials. Once we learn of the actual details, we will review the case with the teachers to ensure that language is not used for this type of disciplinary action since language should not a reason,” Quassa said.
He also said the Nunavut education department does many training sessions on bullying as part of its safe schools strategy and that the Canadian Red Cross and the Embrace Life Council works with the GN on anti-bullying promotional activities in the schools.
(4) Comments:
Hopefully there’s just a misunderstanding someplace! But good on Mr Joanasie for bringing this up!
Really the teacher should of said “No talking/bullying!” rather than “No talking/bullying in Inuktitut!”
And hopefully it’s not a case of over protective parents - I’ve seen some student behavior in school that just makes me feel for teachers out there… but then, on the other hand, I’ve seen some teacher behavior that makes me go “what the?!”
It’s unacceptable, those kids should be able to get into trouble in their official language of choice. But it’s not all bad news - at least the kids are using the Inuit language of their own accord (albeit for nefarious purposes).
I wonder where the District Education Authority is on this issue?
Did the local parents exercise their rights and seek action from this important local organization?
Or did they bypass it entirely and go right to their MLA?
The MLA doesn’t say, but I suspect no one thought to go that route.
Where is our Nunavut Government that made a Mandate that all Workplaces will hire people who can speak in Inuktitut/must learn to speak Inuktitut before a certain year, must have been scrapped off, otherwise this Teacher would have/should have known what the Student was talking about.
Frightening to hear a Teacher say this, no wonder it was brought up to the MLA, we should not be going backwards, my sister was hit with a ruler for speaking in Inuktitut in School!
Inuit be loud and proud to talk in Inuktitut, abide by school rules and you will get ahead in Life.
Makes me wonder how efficient the investigation will be considering that it is being done by departmental officials. Are they even in a position to be investigating its own departmental staff?
It seems when investigations are done in house, they tend to be biased and prejudicial.