Huge Antonov aircraft flies engine to Nunavut for stranded Swiss jet
Swiss International Boeing 777 remains in Iqaluit after Feb. 1 emergency landing
Here’s a sight you don’t see often at the Iqaluit airport: a giant Antonov 124, one of the biggest heavy-lift aircraft ever built.
That’s what many Iqaluit plane-spotters wanted to see Feb. 4, when they gathered at the end of the airport’s runway at 3:30 p.m. just before sunset turned the snow pink and deep purple—and despite a windchill of -46 C.
Many others watched the Antonov 124 land from the comfort of their homes: “One of the largest planes in the world just flew by my living room window,” said an Iqaluit man on Twitter. “Impressive!”
A similar Antonov last landed in Iqaluit in April 2015 when it brought in replacement turbines for Pangnirtung’s failed power plant.
This time the Antonov 124, a four-engine aircraft owned by Antonov Co., a Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing and services company, was on a new mission: the aircraft flew from Zurich, a trip of more than 4,000 kilometres, with a new engine for the disabled Swiss International Airlines Boeing 777-300.
You can see the Feb. 4 landing for yourself here in a video posted on YouTube by Iqaluit’s Brian Tattuinee.
A single engine, according to online aviation sites, costs about $24 million.
The Swiss aircraft, flight 40, en route from Zurich to Los Angeles, saw one of its two engines shut down Feb. 1 and then successfully made an emergency landing at the Iqaluit airport.
The Boeing 777-300, which carried more than 200 passengers and crew, is still on the tarmac in Iqaluit, although everyone on board left Feb. 2 for New York City on another Swiss International aircraft.
The 777’s new engine was no light load to bring to Iqaluit. The engine is so large that it’s about the same diameter as the fuselage of the Boeing 737s that northern airlines fly in Canada.
Each 777 engine, made by General Electric, provides 111,000 units of horsepower, making the engine more than a 1,000 times more powerful than a car.
And, as the 777 is equipped with two engines, each one is supposed to but ultra-reliable.
As for the cause of Swiss International flight 40’s problems, that is “still under examination,” Meike Fuhlrott, Swiss International’s communications manager told Nunatsiaq News Feb. 4.
But it’s not the first time this year that Boeing 777 aircraft have suffered problems with these engines. On Dec. 31 an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 flying from Frankfurt to Tokyo had to make an emergency landing, due to the loss of an engine, at Russia’s Krasnojarsk airport.
The Swiss International jet is likely to remain in Iqaluit for several weeks as a team carries out the repairs.
Fuhlrott said she couldn’t confirm how many people would be involved in the repairs or how long the repairs would require, due to the “adverse conditions.”
There is no hangar to protect workers, so until a tent of some kind is put up, all work on the aircraft will be done outside, in some of the coldest weather Iqaluit sees all year.
Those on board Swiss International’s flight 40 left Feb. 2 for New York City on an Airbus A330-300.
Flight 40 passenger Judith Conrady, writing about her experience for the German online news site RP, described how the pilot said, “I am sorry to wake you up. We are about halfway between Zurich and Los Angeles. We have to land at the nearest airport. Because of a technical problem. The nearest airport, Iqaluit, is located in the top north of Canada.”
When the aircraft landed in Iqaluit, everyone applauded, Conrady said.
The thought of getting off the aircraft was tempting, she said, but then the temperature dropped and darkness fell.
The passengers were remarkably quiet, she said, and some were even in a good mood despite the inconvenience: “This is probably due to the fact that the situation was so absurd that one could not help but accept it.”
The switch to the second aircraft sent to take the passengers on was complex, as Conrady described it: after the plane’s arrival at about 2 a.m. Feb. 2, two aircraft stairs had to be set up so they could head down into five heated school buses. Then the stairs—and the buses—were pulled up to the new aircraft, which took them on to their way to JFK International Airport in New York City.
“I would have liked Iqaluit. Surely it is the city that made the most impression on me without ever having entered it,” Conrady said.
A shortage of customs agents onsite has been suggested as a reason for why those on board were unable to tour the city.
Meanwhile, Frobisher Bay Touchdown Services, which takes care of contracted ground handling in Iqaluit, scrambled to provide services to Swiss International— and to take care of puppies in the hold. They left a message for the owners: “we kept your fur babies warm, watered and fed, we went for a quick walk bathroom break as well,” assuring them that their animals had been in good hands.
Passengers, Swiss International said, will be compensated for the unexpected stop in Iqaluit and the delay—although airline spokesperson Fuhlrott did not say how.
(13) Comments:
I’d think the cost of charter of this plane would be in the range of + $ 300,000
try a million
A tour of the city was unlikely to happen. Although it would take a while for all the passengers to clear customs since there are only two agents based in Iqaluit . then they would have had to go through security all over again before re-boarding (costs to be borne by the airline). There is also the airline’s problem of looking for stragglers when ready to leave.
A tour of the city was very unlikely to happen. Although it would take a while for all the passengers to clear customs since there are only two agents based in Iqaluit the airline would have the final say. The passengers would have had to go through security all over again before re-boarding (costs to be borne by the airline). There is also the airline’s problem of looking for stragglers when ready to leave. Not to mention that the passengers were unlikely to be dressed warmly enough for our weather…
Small world, eh! Iqaluit suddenly in our papers, here in Europe. What chance to learn about today’s Far North. What an airport with all its possibilities! Necessary and friendly help like in the old days. Chapeau, Iqaluit! High tech and seal meat, what a great and important combination! Watch out for the film ANGRY INUK and you learn more about amazing Iqaluit and the truth in the Inuit Land. (Too
bad that interested passengers were not able to accept Iqaluit’s kind invitation.) Ulluqatsiaritsi!
Iqaluit, the sub-airport for all size planes on route to Europe. The emergency landing airport with services for lovable fur puppies and passengers. Experienced puppy walkers give 100% care to fur babies. Warm buses shuttle passengers with ease, comfort and surety of trust leaving with them a love not found anywhere else in Canada with temperatures at -46C.
Wow this is an amazing story, glad everyone was okay and kudos to Iqaluit for their airport’s awesomeness & the people! I hope to visit one day!! ❤🇨🇦
You all are awesome!
This story made the news here in Maryland, USA, especially with the happy ending.
If you had video of the puppies, it would have made the national news!
Awesome!
I got here from a link in a story in my local daily (in Switzerland): http://bazonline.ch/panorama/vermischtes/so-wird-der-swissflieger-bei-minus-30-grad-repariert/story/22859313
You’re famous, though I am still not sure how to pronounce Iqaluit. Looks like what would be a minor inconvenience at an airport in Europe has turned into a logistics challenge, no hangar big enough, no repair equipment big enough, no trained repair crew, no hotel for the passengers and no road into the town.
I hope your tourist trade gets a boost from the publicity.
Should have loaded all of Iqaluit’s undesirables on to the Antonov 124 for the backhaul flt to Zurich. NU’s MP cd go along as chaperone.
Awww, I am proud a Ukrainian built plane came to help! It is called “Mriya” (“Dream” in English). Big beast, I would never have guessed it can land in all this snow! Glad everybody is safe and the wounded bird is getting help!
2 Ava. Actually this is Antonov’s AN-124 “Ruslan”.
“Mriya” is 6-engine and has AN-225 index.
But I still proud!
Ava, this is a different aircraft, his name is Ruslan, Mriya (АN-225) is the biggest plane in the world and it has 6 engines.