Nunavut MLAs ask how beer-wine store will affect nearby hamlets
“I’m sure the officials who review the applications will likely ask certain questions"
As Nunavut’s first walk-in beer and wine store heads towards a tentative summer opening in Iqaluit, MLAs representing hamlets with stricter rules on alcohol say they’re worried about the store’s impact on their communities.
Responding to questions March 8 in Nunavut’s legislature from South Baffin MLA David Joanasie and Tununiq MLA Joe Enook, Finance Minister Keith Peterson suggested it’s still the responsibility of residents visiting Iqaluit to follow the rules of their municipalities when they bring alcohol home with them.
“They would have to respect the wishes of the local communities or alcohol education committee,” Peterson said.
As for any advance screening of clients at the store—who will have to register to purchase products—Peterson said his department hasn’t fine-tuned its application process yet.
“I’m sure the officials who review the applications will likely ask certain questions,” he said.
“We don’t actually have an application form yet.”
Adults from any community in Nunavut will be able to register at the store, Peterson confirmed, so long as they are able to present photo identification.
But Peterson was unclear on the vetting process for people with a history of alcohol abuse, or a criminal record.
“I am sure that information would be obtained by our people,” he said.
“But again, without the details of the application, it may be that on the application form itself that there may be the requirement for that individual [to] self-identify if they’ve been charged or convicted of any offence that prohibits them from purchasing [beer and wine].”
Currently, residents in communities restricting the import of alcohol have to submit an application for booze brought into the jurisdiction for their personal use.
Enook pressed Peterson on how his department will deal with the likelihood of more beer and wine entering prohibited communities that are purchased from the store.
“They’ve got to know those rules and if they’re from prohibited alcohol [jurisdictions] then they’re out breaking the law and they’re not respecting the local permitting process. Again, they’re breaking rules as approved by their local alcohol education committee,” Peterson responded.
Peterson added that his department is currently developing additional materials for use by community alcohol education committees. He added that annual meetings with committee chairs will allow his department to keep tabs on their effectiveness.
“The alcohol education committees do provide a valuable service to our communities over the last few years, and I’m sure it’ll continue,” he said.
Those materials will be developed and rolled-out in partnership with Nunavut’s family services and health departments, Peterson added.
Since announcing during his Feb. 27 budget address that Iqaluit’s beer and wine store will open this year, Peterson has repeatedly deflected criticism of the project during the legislature’s winter sitting—most notably from Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik.
That prompted a further address from Peterson in March, when he branded some of the criticism aimed his way as “alternate facts.”
Nunavut’s legislature is expected to conclude its winter sitting March 15.
(16) Comments:
The book on how to set-up the people and communities to fail by using alcohol.
Page 1: Supply alcohol with no treatment centre.
Page 2: How to go around the application by asking someone else, sympathetic to the consumer, to purchase the alcohol.
Page 3: Education committees on alcohol and annual meetings to keep tabs on how the effectiveness of these educational committees actually help. The added stress will be shared with Nunavut’s family services and health department.
Handbooks supplied by the GN
What a joke this territory is! It doesn’t matter what any government does to restrict alcohol or make it available. It will be there no matter what. It is now and always will be. There is no one that will be able to ‘protect’ their jurisdictions either. Not even the all powerful MLAs. What a joke.
The biggest flow of alcohol that gets snuck into these Baffin hamlets comes flown in by air from Ottawa and Montreal, everybody knows this, and it is mostly rotgut Smirnoff vodka.
So does this mean the government of Ontario has to consult Pond Inlet and Cape Dorset every time they open a new LCBO in Ottawa? LOL
These two MLAs had three years to ask these questions, and what do they do? They wait until just before the election to start grandstanding. Pathetic.
Anybody that buys beer or wine from this GN store will have to give a real name, address and photo ID, which should scare off any local hamlet clown who wants to sneak a couple of cans of beer into their luggage.
If they bring beer from the beer store, that’s less cargo space for vodka from the bootleggers. Take your pick, because it’ll happen anyway.
@#1 - you forgot:
Page 4: Fill suitcase with cases of beer.
Page 5: Strain back trying to lift suitcase on way back to home community.
Page 6: Bemoan absence of physiotherapy treatment centre in Nunavut.
Page 7: Console self with tall mug of beer while waiting for Robaxacet to kick in.
Laughing out loud at all these small town MLAs, asking how Peterson can guarantee that not a drop of evil wine or beer will ever get into their precious communities. They know, as does anyone with any sense, that at any time of day in any hamlet in the territory, any man, woman or child can get their hands on as much vodka they can carry as long as they have the money. This line of questioning is nothing but more pre-election grandstanding on an issue that has been resolved for years; the beer and wine store is going ahead. If some of it spills into the hamlets? Maybe that will be just a temporary dip in sales of Smirnoff for the local scumbag bootlegger.
Now the bootleggers will buy beer and bootleg beer just like anywhere else in Canada.
how is it different, like YK, they have a liquor store, and i’m sure people bring back booze to the communities too
@3: the timing of these questions by these MLAs is suspicious. I think Okalik is using a popular non-issue to chip away at Peterson (and Taptuna) amd now he’s using MLAs that he controls to do his work. He wants to be Premier again so bad.
Raven crap,now this crap,bring on the election
As a responsible adult should I not have the right to a beer after a long day at work?
I know exactly how people will smuggle in booze from the new beer and wine store into your dry communities. The same way the are doing it now.
I WISH bootlegging beer was the problem here. Instead its bootlegging hard liquor so people can get blind drunk in minutes. I say let them bring in as much beer as they want and I hope our Alcohol Education Committee is prepared to have applications for people that wish to bring in beer/wine from Iqaluit as all necessary taxes to the Territory will be included in the purchase price.
Yep #7 (northguy), the whole “this is to counter bootleggers” argument is a farce of an argument… Bootleggers still exist where alcohol’s readily available…
@13: That’s not a good point. The type of bootlegging done elsewhere in Canada is totally different than what’s going on here. Bootleggers in rural areas mainly sell beer after-hours or to people who don’t want to go to bars. Essentially just a hangout where you pay per beer and can smoke, play cards, etc. I was never afraid of bootleggers. They’re just bar-flies in an old house.
Selling vodka in Nunavut shouldn’t even be called “bootlegging”. They’re much closer to drug dealers. When you consider the damaging effects of vodka, it’s probably worse than drug dealing. You buy your vodka, leave, and then go on a rampage. The amount of damage these “bootleggers” cause is x100 times more severe than what any bootlegger down south can do.
@#13 I think the farce is the idea that it will have NO effect on bootleggers is the farce.
There is absolutely no question that the beer and wine store is going to significantly cut into their revenues, will probably drive some out of business and we might find that it reduces their ability to serve other communities outside of Iqaluit (which some are probably doing as a sideline).
Is it going to eradicate them entirely? No, but who has ever claimed it would? You would need to be the Taliban to even try.
These MLA’s like any other person are worried about the effects of alcohol abuse because our Nunavut Men do-not-know-how-to drink-responsibly! Sad but true. Most people go to the Courts for Abuse because of irresponsible drinking.
Mind you, there are always fun parties to go to, just make sure your children are well looked after.