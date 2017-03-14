NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut MLAs ask how beer-wine store will affect nearby hamlets

“I’m sure the officials who review the applications will likely ask certain questions"

STEVE DUCHARME



Tununiq MLA Joe Enook wants to know how the new Iqaluit beer and wine store will guard against products making their way to dry communities. (FILE PHOTO) Tununiq MLA Joe Enook wants to know how the new Iqaluit beer and wine store will guard against products making their way to dry communities. (FILE PHOTO)

March 14, 2017 - 7:00 am

As Nunavut’s first walk-in beer and wine store heads towards a tentative summer opening in Iqaluit, MLAs representing hamlets with stricter rules on alcohol say they’re worried about the store’s impact on their communities.

Responding to questions March 8 in Nunavut’s legislature from South Baffin MLA David Joanasie and Tununiq MLA Joe Enook, Finance Minister Keith Peterson suggested it’s still the responsibility of residents visiting Iqaluit to follow the rules of their municipalities when they bring alcohol home with them.

“They would have to respect the wishes of the local communities or alcohol education committee,” Peterson said.

As for any advance screening of clients at the store—who will have to register to purchase products—Peterson said his department hasn’t fine-tuned its application process yet.

“I’m sure the officials who review the applications will likely ask certain questions,” he said.

“We don’t actually have an application form yet.”

Adults from any community in Nunavut will be able to register at the store, Peterson confirmed, so long as they are able to present photo identification.

But Peterson was unclear on the vetting process for people with a history of alcohol abuse, or a criminal record.

“I am sure that information would be obtained by our people,” he said.

“But again, without the details of the application, it may be that on the application form itself that there may be the requirement for that individual [to] self-identify if they’ve been charged or convicted of any offence that prohibits them from purchasing [beer and wine].”

Currently, residents in communities restricting the import of alcohol have to submit an application for booze brought into the jurisdiction for their personal use.

Enook pressed Peterson on how his department will deal with the likelihood of more beer and wine entering prohibited communities that are purchased from the store.

“They’ve got to know those rules and if they’re from prohibited alcohol [jurisdictions] then they’re out breaking the law and they’re not respecting the local permitting process. Again, they’re breaking rules as approved by their local alcohol education committee,” Peterson responded.

Peterson added that his department is currently developing additional materials for use by community alcohol education committees. He added that annual meetings with committee chairs will allow his department to keep tabs on their effectiveness.

“The alcohol education committees do provide a valuable service to our communities over the last few years, and I’m sure it’ll continue,” he said.

Those materials will be developed and rolled-out in partnership with Nunavut’s family services and health departments, Peterson added.

Since announcing during his Feb. 27 budget address that Iqaluit’s beer and wine store will open this year, Peterson has repeatedly deflected criticism of the project during the legislature’s winter sitting—most notably from Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik.

That prompted a further address from Peterson in March, when he branded some of the criticism aimed his way as “alternate facts.”

Nunavut’s legislature is expected to conclude its winter sitting March 15.