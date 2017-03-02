Homelessness lands on the floor of the Nunavut legislature
Iqaluit MLA asks about a "wet shelter" for those with addictions
The Government of Nunavut may open a “wet shelter” in the territory’s capital, the minister for homelessness said in the Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit March 1.
Johnny Mike was responding to questions from Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu member Pat Angnakak.
Those affected by homelessness are also often affected by mental health and substance abuse problems, Angnakak said.
Yet shelters in Iqaluit will not admit clients if they appear to be under the influence of alcohol.
That’s why Angnakak said she has raised the need for a so-called wet shelter in Iqaluit on previous occasions in the house.
“Can the minister provide an update on what consideration if any has been given to establishing a wet shelter in Iqaluit?” Angnakak asked.
“That’s presently under consideration,” Mike replied.
“I can look into that question and provide an update before the present session ends.”
Angnakak also asked Mike about the Uquutaq Society, which operates the only men’s shelter in Iqaluit.
Two homeless men went missing late in 2016 and one of those men—Jake Angurasak—found, dead, outside Iqaluit in December of that year.
In response to those disappearances, the society saw renewed support: more than 40 Iqalungmiut attended its annual general meeting in January.
At that meeting, residents heard that the GN actually cut funding to the society by about $30,000 between 2015 and 2016.
“Can the minister provide an update on what consideration has been given to providing additional support to the Iqaluit men’s shelter, not just in terms of funding but also for services like counseling and outreach?” Angnakak asked in the legislature March 1.
“We are trying to fully support [the society] through funding agreements,” Mike replied.
“We want to make improvements to how we can support homeless people… We’re working on a strategic plan.”
Those who use the men’s shelter often need help in accessing services such as public housing, counseling and other productive opportunities, Angnakak said.
“Can the minister explain how his department works with other agencies to ensure that these clients do not fall through the gaps in receiving necessary services?”
Mike said the GN works with the City of Iqaluit and other stakeholders to improve access to services for homeless people.
“In the coming days, we are meeting with the stakeholders and will be able to come up with a plan in the near future,” said Mike.
(3) Comments:
Why do we want to fund shelters that condone alcohol abuse? That makes no sense although I’m not surprised it was suggested. In Vancouver their even considering handing out clean drugs to adicts to help them avoid overdoses. It’s absolute madness. Anyone with any credibility in the sobriety community will tell you abstinence is the only solution. Also how do you help an addict?? You don’t enable them!!!! Enabling alcohol or drug abuse only leads to SURPRISE more alcohol and drug abuse because there is no reason to try and get clean. Hopefully the Minister in charge will decline this idea and put more money towards the dry shelters that are keeping people safe and clean.
Down south they have detox, It would be the best shelter for those who addicts. And from there, They can actually decide if they are ready for get help with their addiction and get to a treatment. And of course we do not have a treatment centre yet, although King alcohol came to our home land long a go. No one really still don’t understand what it is like to be alky. Been in and out of detox since I can remember when I was living in the south. That would the first thing to open is a detox and then a treatment instead of sending them down south. Hope this help a bit of what it is was like what happens and what it is like now. Sober. Only they had the best counselors in the detox, They were addicts themselves but sober.
#1 wants more homeless people dead. The cold heartless “Northern MOM”.