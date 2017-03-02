NEWS: Nunavut

Homelessness lands on the floor of the Nunavut legislature

Iqaluit MLA asks about a "wet shelter" for those with addictions

THOMAS ROHNER



Johnny Mike, minister for homelessness in Nunavut, said his government is currently considering funding a shelter that would allow inebriated clients to spend the night. Iqaluit's only men's shelter allows only sober clients to stay there. (FILE PHOTO) Johnny Mike, minister for homelessness in Nunavut, said his government is currently considering funding a shelter that would allow inebriated clients to spend the night. Iqaluit's only men's shelter allows only sober clients to stay there. (FILE PHOTO)

March 02, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The Government of Nunavut may open a “wet shelter” in the territory’s capital, the minister for homelessness said in the Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit March 1.

Johnny Mike was responding to questions from Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu member Pat Angnakak.

Those affected by homelessness are also often affected by mental health and substance abuse problems, Angnakak said.

Yet shelters in Iqaluit will not admit clients if they appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

That’s why Angnakak said she has raised the need for a so-called wet shelter in Iqaluit on previous occasions in the house.

“Can the minister provide an update on what consideration if any has been given to establishing a wet shelter in Iqaluit?” Angnakak asked.

“That’s presently under consideration,” Mike replied.

“I can look into that question and provide an update before the present session ends.”

Angnakak also asked Mike about the Uquutaq Society, which operates the only men’s shelter in Iqaluit.

Two homeless men went missing late in 2016 and one of those men—Jake Angurasak—found, dead, outside Iqaluit in December of that year.

In response to those disappearances, the society saw renewed support: more than 40 Iqalungmiut attended its annual general meeting in January.

At that meeting, residents heard that the GN actually cut funding to the society by about $30,000 between 2015 and 2016.

“Can the minister provide an update on what consideration has been given to providing additional support to the Iqaluit men’s shelter, not just in terms of funding but also for services like counseling and outreach?” Angnakak asked in the legislature March 1.

“We are trying to fully support [the society] through funding agreements,” Mike replied.

“We want to make improvements to how we can support homeless people… We’re working on a strategic plan.”

Those who use the men’s shelter often need help in accessing services such as public housing, counseling and other productive opportunities, Angnakak said.

“Can the minister explain how his department works with other agencies to ensure that these clients do not fall through the gaps in receiving necessary services?”

Mike said the GN works with the City of Iqaluit and other stakeholders to improve access to services for homeless people.

“In the coming days, we are meeting with the stakeholders and will be able to come up with a plan in the near future,” said Mike.