NEWS: Nunavut

Holiday season inspires generosity towards Nunavut’s poor and hungry

Donations go from northerners to northerners, from south to north

JANE GEORGE



At a Dec. 3 Christmas event in Taloyoak, students sold items donated by Helping Our Northern Neighbours to help the school and some of this western community's most needy residents. From left to right, Ernie Tucktoo, Michael Paniloo, Cathryn Trull and Clifford Mannilaq. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GINA PIZZO) At a Dec. 3 Christmas event in Taloyoak, students sold items donated by Helping Our Northern Neighbours to help the school and some of this western community's most needy residents. From left to right, Ernie Tucktoo, Michael Paniloo, Cathryn Trull and Clifford Mannilaq. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GINA PIZZO)



Here are some of the items which a family of 10 can expect to receive in Igloolik, thanks to the Feeding Nunavut Christmas hamper drive. (PHOTO/GOFUNDME) Here are some of the items which a family of 10 can expect to receive in Igloolik, thanks to the Feeding Nunavut Christmas hamper drive. (PHOTO/GOFUNDME)

December 05, 2016 - 11:45 am

Across Nunavut—and beyond—donors and community groups are ramping up their efforts make Christmas more merry for those in need.

Next weekend, if you live in Iqaluit, you can help the Iqaluit fire department and Iqaluit Firefighters Association pack the back of an ambulance with unused toys, non-perishable food and clothing for Christmas.

On Dec. 10, you’ll find the ambulance parked at the Northmart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Arctic Ventures from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All items will be donated to the non-profit Iqaluit Angel Society’s annual gift drive which provides about 350 gifts to children of low-income households in Iqaluit.

In Iqaluit, you’ll also find many other efforts going on to make the holiday season more cheerful—Naja Marie Ruhiyyih Fennell‎ is putting together “blessing bags” to donate to the women’s s shelters this Christmas which include things like lotion, deodorant, socks and other gifts.

If you would like to donate items for the bags or sponsor a bag, contact her through Facebook.

‎And, in Rankin Inlet, Hop Issaluk is organizing cross country races from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21—with all cash entries for the races going towards groceries and gifts for the local food bank and other charitable organizations within the community.

Issaluk is also looking for donations of used racing and riding gear from all participating racers. That gear will go towards the Ikurraq Deacon’s Cupboard food bank and used clothing centre.

“I myself will donate a pair of boots, a helmet and a pair of goggles,” Issaluk said on the Rankin Inlet Facebook news page. “I am looking for sponsors and supporters as well.”

Many Nunavut communities’ holiday fundraising efforts have already taken place, such as a Christmas hamper fundraising bingo Dec. 3 in Rankin Inlet, and the Dec. 3 Qikiqtani Charity Ball, which supports community food banks and the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Help Line.

Also on Dec. 3 in Iqaluit, the Embrace Life Council and Nunavut Moving & Services partnered on an outdoor clothing drive for students participating in the winter land program at Aqsarniit Middle School.

In Cambridge Bay, Jenna Kamingoak, “as a way of giving back to our community,” organized a winter clothing drive to help those in need.

“It breaks my heart to see some of our community members walking around in sweaters in this cold brutal weather,” she said on the Cambridge Bay Facebook news page.

Kamingoak told Nunatsiaq News that she has gotten “tons of donations so far.”

She planned to distribute the donated clothing Dec. 6.

Tasha Tologanak, also of ‎Cambridge Bay, plans to continue seeking donations of Christmas items such as toys, decorations or turkey fixings, as well as cash contributions until Dec. 16.

“I really do believe a little help goes a long way, especially during Christmas,” said Tologanak, who is also giving everyone who donates a chance to win a free birthday cake, on the Cambridge Bay Facebook news page, which is where you can find more information on how to donate to her drive.

And in Taloyoak at a Dec. 3 Christmas table sale, the Netsilik student council also sold items donated by Helping Our Northern Neighbours for the benefit of the school and needy people in the community.

If you’re in the South, Helping Our Northern Neighbours offers many ways to help people in the North have a better holiday.

There’s even a Parka Page on Facebook, a place where southerners can offer to send or buy supplies which will help northerners make parkas for themselves and family members.

Another Facebook page provides information on group projects, so you can assist soup kitchens, food banks such as the Pangnirtung Food Pantry, greenhouses, elder homes, group homes and schools.

You can find a list of ways you can help out here.

Online you can also find many fundraising drives still underway—the Feeding Nunavut campaign in Igloolik has been fundraising to fill 300 hampers, with all the makings for a Christmas dinner along with a few small toys for families with children.

Its GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $12,000 torwards its $14,000 target.

You can see on this map the locations of those who have so far donated to the hamper drive.

Any extra money the organization receives through its Christmas hamper fundraising campaign will be used to purchase toys from the Igloolik Co-op store.