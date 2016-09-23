Photo: P.K. Subban sends message to Nunavik youth

Students at Jaanimmarik high school in Kuujjuaq listen to a video message Sept. 23 recorded by NHL player P.K. Subban—formerly a Montreal Canadien, but recently traded to the Nashville Predators. "I heard about what's happening in your lives, and I just wanted to tell you guys to stay strong," Subban said, referring to the number of youth suicides in the region earlier this year. "I believe that what happens in your life—especially when it's negative—only makes you stronger. You determine your own altitude." Kuujjuaq doctor Latoya Campbell met with Subban last summer to arrange the recording and had the NHL defenceman autograph a limited edition jersey, addressed to Kuujjuaq youth. The jersey will be framed and hung at the Kuujjuaq forum. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)