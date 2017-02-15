Hockey program advocates say Nunavik leadership made a bad call
"Losing this will be a big blow"
Staff, players and families involved with the Nunavik Youth Hockey Development Program say the findings of the program’s 2016 evaluation don’t fall in line with their own experience.
The 11-year-old hockey development program lead by former NHL player Joé Juneau was recently reviewed to see if it met the criteria for continued funding under Nunavik’s Ungaluk crime prevention fund.
The evaluation found parts of the NYHDP fell short on key criteria: crime prevention, community building and promoting school attendance.
That lead Makivik Corp. and the Kativik Regional Government to cut part of the program’s funding earlier this month—about $900,000, money that paid for the NYHDP’s select program.
“How do they not see?” said Jobie Jr. Kasudluak over the phone from the noisy Sikuluk arena in Inukjuak where he works as the program’s local logistics co-ordinator. “If this is gone, what will the kids have? Losing this will be a big blow.”
Over the two years he’s worked with the NYHDP, Kasudluak said he’s seen it draw about 100 local players and full teams for each category.
In recent years, the NYHDP has helped to groom a handful of select teams, the Nunavik Nordiks, whose players have gone on to win championships in southern tournaments.
But the program has also come under fire for its elitism and it academic requirements, motivating some Nunavik communities to launch their own hockey development programs.
Kasuluak said he’s not sure how an evaluation of the program failed to recognize the work the program has done to engage youth and keep them involved in school. The program helps youth develop not only the athletic skills to play the game, he said, but also social and life skills.
“I noticed the kids are disappointed they won’t be able to go south anymore,” Kasudluak said. “They seem to have lost motivation.”
Although there are other recreation programs in the Hudson coast community, Kasudluak said few have had the staying power of the NYHDP.
“We didn’t have this kind of program growing up,” he said. “These kids are very lucky.”
Kasudluak said he’s concerned the decision to cut funding to the program was a personal one, made by Makivik and KRG executives who take issue with aspects of the program.
Joé Juneau, NYHDP’s long-time coordinator, won’t speculate on the reason behind the decision but he believes the evaluation process fell short.
Juneau said the evaluation did not capture the program’s day-to-day activity; practices, training sessions, social events in between tournaments and classroom time.
Over last year’s select season, Juneau estimates the players spent about 135 hours on the ice and another 130 hours in class, time that wasn’t reflected in the review.
“It was based on interviewing people,” he said. “For me, if you say you’re evaluating a program, you need to be there. We have seen amazing progress so I cannot accept that the evaluation says our program hasn’t done anything for crime prevention.”
The program received a number of letters of support from players, their families, coaches and organizations outside of Nunavik, sent to Makivik and the KRG last month to consider in their decision on funding.
One came from Kyle Aitchison, a former NYHDP player from Kuujjuaq who is now studying in Montreal.
“The program not only developed my hockey skills, the structure of the program helped me to develop stronger social skills and to be a team player,” wrote Aitchison, who said he learned to eat well, exercise and live independently as a result of the program.
“The program provides a sense of belonging in a team setting while developing important life skills for youth who are facing very difficult challenges in all our communities.”
Juneau said the decision to cut the select program funding makes even less sense when he reads letters like Aitchison’s.
“If it’s about money they’d like to invest somewhere else, that’s fine with me,” he said. “But don’t come up with this [idea] that it doesn’t hold the road. It’s just not what we saw.”
Although Juneau co-ordinates the program largely from outside the region, he argues that the NYHDP has made major strides in laying the foundation for hockey programming in many Nunavik communities, led by local coaches and staff.
As a result, select teams have won 10 provincial tournaments over the last four years, he said, while a handful of players have gone on to play in competitive minor hockey leagues across Quebec.
But it’s up to Makivik and the KRG now to decide how the program should move forward, if it should include select teams and how they would be funded.
Juneau has been asked to sit on a new advisory committee struck to look at those options, but he said he hasn’t heard any details about when the group will meet.
(16) Comments:
$900K to develop and groom 15 kids so that they can compete and win in southern tournaments? Looks pretty elitist to me. Meanwhile grassroots efforts to develop hockey at the community level get next to nothing. Sounds like the KRG made the right choice. Minor hockey should be inclusive and that means focusing on way more than just winning and being “competitive”.
I would like to see other activities become available for other children who do not play hockey. Not every child has a mind set of only hockey.
We should be offering other activities, such as, music lessons, acting lessons, cooking with what Nunavik foods has to offer. Sewing and Hunting skills. Boy Scouts and Brownies and Girl Guides. Babysitting clubs,
Our schools should have cafeteria’s by now, but most don’t unfortunately.
Our students should be involved in activities such as movies nites, dance nites. A book club, etc.
We should, and we could if we all put a little effort into this.
#2 I couldn’t agree more! There needs to be all kinds of different opportunities available to all the kids within a community and that goes way beyond just supporting minor hockey. But if you are going to focus on minor hockey then make sure that as many kids as possible can benefit from the investment and not just an elite 15.
I am disappointed to see a program that is working for our youth and students being negatively portrayed as an entity that is not working in Nunavik. Is it because that this program is well organized, well coordinated to better the future of our children? The hockey program includes the importance of schooling, and respecting others be it on the ice and around their communities. We should remember that the program is just coming out of its’ puberty to the next level. How sad.
if someone wants to do something else other than a hockey program go ahead and apply for a project under Ungaluk program, but I am pretty disappointed with Makivik and KRG for their cut on the program.
People are correct to say not all the students of Nunavik are interested in hockey. Of those interested in hockey, just as many girls as boys are into it also.
Encourage students in more ways please for the same amount of money. There is a lot of opportunity in the world that Inuit need to pursue.
Good call, it is not for many, not with the injuries that come with the sport, parents have concerns about that. That ultra competitive nature is also not in Inuit culture, learning to live and work and enjoy together is more important. Ungaluk funds are freed up that can be used in other more inclusive programs.
A Suggestion Box for Students in School is one to think about, students have high hopes and dreams for their futures, we have some who are involved in recreational activities, survival skills training, arts and crafts, and or business training programs. Even a Healing Program or a supportive program would help stop bullying in schools, give the students confidence in themselves and don’t let them stop dreaming big for their future.
#7 now the question is, who is willing to give time and effort to do other project for the kids for the freed up funds?
Here we go again with the “what will the kids do”... well, the 2-3 per community that are part of the elite program won’t be traveling South anymore… that’s about it, or it should be. Since the intent of this program originally was to create active local committees that would develop activities for their population (however, this has happened in ... maybe Inukjuak is the only one).
No one is saying that this program did not have some impact on some kids, but to promote it as it is ... it’s not true.
There has been no link between this program and school attendance or performance for many years, and even during the last try-outs/tournament the schools administration received a letter stating that the kids had to not bring homework because they wouldn’t have time to do them… so where is the schooling part??
Local committees need to be more involved and include more players in the games, like has been the case in some community such as Salluit, Kangirsuk and Kuujjuaq.
#6 very good point!! I don’t see any girls in the picture at the top of this story. How many girl hockey players are being helped by this program?
If you want to know the results of the program over the past 11 years ask for a quantitative and qualitative analysis be done. The proof of success (or not) will be known without a hesitation of a doubt. And if anyone wants to initiate alternative programs for the youth step up and volunteer their time for a similar committed 11 years.
Make the evaluation report available to the public. Let the people read what was discovered. Or is it confidential?
#11 - there are girls involved in this program, since there is an all female team, but on a local level, not included in the NYHDP there are also many young girls participating.
#12 - that was done it why it was evaluated that the program did not have the outcome justifying all that spending.
#12 - do you really believe that Mr. Juneau did this program out of the goodness of his heart on a volunteer basis???? LOL
The report is at the bottom of the page on this link
http://www.makivik.org/ungaluk-program/
the salaries only are an outrageous portion of the costs.
Read it and then comment…
Number 1 post
How ignorant and twisted of you to quote 15 players??
There are a number of teams in different categories and the benefit of the program is not only for those 15 on each team but to the hundreds of hopefull that work hard toward admission to these elite teams.
Please see the fact that to be good at anything you have to work very hard and that hard work is a personality building effort that will stay with those guys and girls for a long time.
And by the way there were girls teams that competed in the South also and they did very well
How sad!
I have seen personally how the program has impacted my kids and my family. It brought a sense of joy in my kids when they go to the local rink to practice, be with other kids.
This isn’t about just the 15 or so elites that travel south to play hockey, it is about making friendships, sense of belonging when they step on the ice to practice and a lot more. Isn’t this crime prevention in itself.
I agree with Jobie when he said the decision to cut funding to the program was a personal one. I hope the leaders will reconsider their decision.