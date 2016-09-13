Nunavut officials look into reports of botulism in Sanikiluaq
Health department warns residents not to eat fermented seal meat
Nunavut public health officials are looking into reports of botulism in the Hudson Bay community of Sanikiluaq.
That’s where some residents have become ill after eating fermented seal meat, the territory’s health department said this week.
Health officials are asking residents to avoid eating any fermented seal and to keep an eye out for symptoms of the rare but potentially serious illness.
Residents who have eaten fermented seal should watch for:
• diarrhea, nausea and vomiting;
• feeling weak or tired;
• blurred vision;
• weakness of the arms, chest muscles or legs; and,
• trouble breathing.
Anyone who has experienced those symptoms should call the community health centre at 867-266-8965.
Botulism is caused by a toxin that affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis. The illness can be treated when it’s caught early.
If not diagnosed and treated, however, botulism can lead to respiratory failure and death within one to 10 days.
Although food-borne botulism is most often associated with the improper storage of low-acid foods, like certain vegetables and juices, outbreaks have occurred in Inuit communities where residents have prepared raw or partially cooked traditional foods, like seal meat, fermented whale blubber, smoked salmon and fermented salmon eggs.
Sanikiluaq resident who have leftover fermented seal should contact the regional environmental health officer at 867-645-8071 to have the meat tested.
After E.coli in their waters and botulism in their food?
Really have to watch out for people who are putting toxic into ur food because 2 in under 3 month it has to be the same person please look out for people
#2 Are you serious, or are you a parody of a paranoid nut bar? Please advise.
#3 one begin to wonder how is this happening to one village? Are they really that careless or is there someone tampering those valuable food Sources? If that makes me paranoid then I am because I never let my food sources out of my sights where anykind of animals wouldn’t get them including you
Looks like this one’s brewing up to be yet another made in Nunavut conspiracy. ..lol too funny
what else could happen here?
btw, it was one household who ate some..
but, shared some to those who eats fermented seal, not like someone is trying to poison the whole community.
our government and hamlet has not much to do to help this poorest community…lol uh huh