Healing from addictions means being “brutally honest,” Nunavut counsellor says
Recovery a "huge wall to climb" for those in the public eye
If you want to heal from addictions, you must be “brutally honest”—with yourself and everyone else.
“If I see that, I see that person will have a more positive outcome no matter what route they take” Terry Garchinski, a clinical social worker, told Nunatsiaq News.
Garchinski, now working in Clyde River at the Ilisaqsivik Society delivering an Inuit counselling training program, holds a masters degree in clinical social work from the University of Calgary and is a registered social worker and with 26 years experience working in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut.
He’s no stranger to working with Inuit on addictions, residential school experience, abuse, trauma, loss, stress and suicide ideation.
We contacted Garchinski, who often offers counselling and programs at Cambridge Bay’s Wellness Centre, to talk about addictions recovery to better understand Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo’s recovery—although we did not discuss Tootoo’s specific situation.
Tootoo resigned in May as minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and from the Liberal caucus in the House of Commons to enter a 30-day program for addictions treatment.
Nearly two months later he admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with a female staffer in his Ottawa office.
Then, in a Sept. 12 story, The Globe and Mail revealed even more details about that relationship, suggesting “Hunter Tootoo’s messy love triangle helped spur resignation from cabinet.”
Earlier this month, in an interview which aired on CBC television, Tootoo said a childhood plagued with abuse drove him to alcohol addiction, which he did not mention while being vetted by the Liberal party leading up to the October 2015 election.
Garchinski said he calls addictions “a lying disease, because first we lie to ourselves.”
So the key for those in recovery is to be honest with themselves, he said.
“If they’re not, it’s going to fail,” Garchinski said in an interview from Clyde River. “Are they being brutally honest with themselves and with people around them? If not, that raises red flags.”
For some, a 30-day treatment program is enough, but for others, it doesn’t get to root of issues, he said.
Many find that going out on the land, or adopting a different lifestyle helps—“there are many ways to address it, but it comes down to the individual.”
No matter what the plan is, Garchinski said is the individual has to buy into it.
“They have to do the work,” he said, adding that this can he hard for people in the public eye, because public judgment can be “a big block and keep us from going forward.
“It’s a huge wall to climb,” Garchinski said.
“People who are well-known also face being shamed and being judged in public and try to keep that image positive. That becomes like an anchor around one’s neck because if you want to recover, you also have to be humble and forget the image.”
There might also be addiction to power, to being well-liked, so the first thing for people in recovery to know is what is feeding their addictions, Garchinski said.
And they might have need to restructure their whole life to deal with that.
“You might have to lift up your house and redo the whole foundation,” he said.
As to how the public should respond to addictions in others—it’s okay to demand ethical standards of behaviour, he said, whether from a teacher, member of the clergy or a politician.
We are always wrong to judge the person, because we’re all people, Garchinski said, but we should hold people accountable and responsible for their behaviour.
‘You’re a good person, but we’re dealing with bad behaviour” should be the message.
A recent petition that demands Tootoo’s resignation as MP said Tootoo’s “‘inappropriate relationship’ is not acceptable” — “Nunavummiut are left questioning how leaders get away with abusing their positions of power, what consent means when it comes to sexual relationships with staff members, what role going to alcohol rehabilitation played and the vagueness as to why exactly Hunter left.”
Garchinski did not speak to this petition but stated that “all of us are subject to and can be judged by our behaviour in context and need to be accountable.”
Ilisaqsivik now offers its own toll-free crisis line: You can call a mental health worker at 1-888-331-4433.
(7) Comments:
Hunter can do all he can to heal himself. The matter is not about him. The matter is about Nunavut having one chair in Canada and to be the voice of Nunavut. Maybe it’s Hunter’s strategy to get pity from religious people in the elder population but it’s not working for those who know why he’s spilled all to the Canadian public.
He had time in the past to deal with his behaviour while he was in politics and public eye for some years. Right now his best strategy is to be brutally honest and try to get some sympathy and it has worked with those that believe the bible and not to judge. a true scam artist.
Caution here please. Honesty is a great trait no doubt, but brutally honest is very questionable, among many people , professionals alike. It’s possible to be honest , like gently honest, but not brutally honest. Hurting others is an important consideration here. To be brutally honest, gives a person the right to say whatever is on their mind without filtering, and it could cause big damage. Sometimes the brutally honest person is being brutal, rather than a goal to be honest and to heal.
Take Hunter Tootoo. Did he really have to tell the prime minister what he told the prime minister( and sorry to say, but how many others like Hunter didn’t tell the PM his or her problems). The question too, is did Hunter cause hurt to people around him, by being brutally honest? Maybe some people are naively honest.
Brutally honest is not to be aired in public. The inventory is not for the public. The honest inventory is for the individual and usually done one-on-one. One member of a family becomes brutally honest and the other family member is not ready to the same then that can create a meltdown for everyone involved when spoken publically.
The culprit MP, member for Nunavut should not be the story here. Let us remember we are trying to describe the lying disease. The lying disease is everyone’s problem and it pertains way beyond a particular addiction.
Brutally honest?
Does it mean, the party seeking healing from addiction would beat himself or herself?
Is honesty associated with cruelty? Of being hard on oneself? To get oneself humiliated before the public?
Honesty ought to liberate the victim from his or her addiction.
But why further penalize the victim by way of suggesting to be corrosive in dealing with himself or herself?
I wonder just what good the treatment centre experience did for him if he was still vague/dishonest about the rest of the story and it had to be dragged out of him only when he was caught by the press - is that honesty?
Go away and heal, take the time away from the spotlight and get more honest with yourself as well as us.
Thanks for sharing, As recovering alcoholic and drug addict, mine was I finally hit bottom in 1998. Been and out of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1978. I couldn’t barely walk anymore, my right knee was all swollen from never moving from my drinking area in isolation sitting. Something inside of me, inside my soul, said, “Oh God, please help me.” This isn’t right”, I need to get rigorous honest with myself. I wanted to change. I wanted to change my life and the only was getting to AA meeting every single day, sometimes 3 times a day, living the south did that, here in the north they only have 2 meetings a week, not enough for this real alky. It was so helpful if we can have meetings every single day for the new comers. That would be the best for those who want to get help, Some might need treatment, but honestly, just going to AA meetings really help, just ask a old timer, they didn’t do any treatments, they went to meetings. Let’s hope they will have AA meeting everyday.