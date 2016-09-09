Have you seen Lucassie Etungat?
Iqaluit RCMP want the public's help in locating man who was last seen June 29
Have you seen Lucassie Etungat or do you have any information that could help police find him?
If so, the Iqaluit RCMP wants to hear from you.
Etungat, a well-known carver, is originally from Cape Dorset but has lived in Kimmirut and more recently in Iqaluit. He has not been seen since June 29, 2016.
The Iqaluit RCMP said in a news release Sept. 9 that Etungat was reported missing to them on Sept. 1.
If you have any information that could help the RCMP in their investigation, police ask you to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or Crime Stoppers (1 800 222 8477(tips.)
(1) Comments:
Sure hope he is well.
Worst case scenario - rip
Best case scenario - he just wanted to go back to the land to live free and be independent - just as he grew up. Being out land even alone, nothing beats that!