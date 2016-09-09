NEWS: Nunavut

Have you seen Lucassie Etungat?

Iqaluit RCMP want the public's help in locating man who was last seen June 29

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



If you have any information that could help the RCMP in their investigation, police ask you to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or Crime Stoppers (1 800 222 8477(tips.) If you have any information that could help the RCMP in their investigation, police ask you to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or Crime Stoppers (1 800 222 8477(tips.)

September 09, 2016 - 6:15 pm

Have you seen Lucassie Etungat or do you have any information that could help police find him?

If so, the Iqaluit RCMP wants to hear from you.

Etungat, a well-known carver, is originally from Cape Dorset but has lived in Kimmirut and more recently in Iqaluit. He has not been seen since June 29, 2016.

The Iqaluit RCMP said in a news release Sept. 9 that Etungat was reported missing to them on Sept. 1.

If you have any information that could help the RCMP in their investigation, police ask you to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or Crime Stoppers (1 800 222 8477(tips.)